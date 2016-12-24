₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:56pm
Commercial bank customers today decried lack of money in many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Ado-Ekiti.
A Facebook User Merry Triple A Adeola shared photos about banking operations this morning. She wrote, "Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash... This is a true picture of #IStandwithBuhari"
Photos
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by dorry62(f): 4:58pm
Lool.poo happens you know.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by afrokid(m): 5:08pm
I experienced this thing last Sunday. Almost all the banks in the whole Ado-Ekiti had no cash? Why is the CBN keeping silent on this?
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by alatbaba1(m): 5:38pm
first bank sango Ota. I miss home.
back 2 d story. banks dey always plan am nt to put money inside their ATMs.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:40pm
But pple say money no dey Town na, na balance dey won check ni?
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by passyhansome(m): 5:42pm
I thought there was recession and its going to be a silent night and day Christmas, guess I was wrong.....
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by VickyRotex(f): 5:42pm
No pounded yam and Eguisi niyen!
Blessing in disguise though. Dem dey help una save money for January.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by ibietela2(m): 5:42pm
Across the fucking Country.
Here in PH too
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by lifestyle1(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by Monimatic(m): 5:42pm
same thing is happening in Lagos,
lot of queue at ATMs across Lagos
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by Ifeconwaba(m): 5:42pm
It is very unfortunate
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by abuayman(m): 5:43pm
Hmmm, make them thank God sey dem even get something for account.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:43pm
Sai Buhari
Buhari for 2019
#RunsOut #
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by slurryeye: 5:43pm
See queue
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by ABUZINZU(m): 5:43pm
Small business needs to adopt POS, it will save all this stress
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by TheSociopath(m): 5:43pm
If only we could pay taxi fares with pos, buy tomatoes and suya with pos, all these nonsense will not be happening
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by prinsam30(m): 5:43pm
MMM in disguise
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by ovadozes(m): 5:44pm
Even FG paid half salary
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by nairaman66(m): 5:44pm
Oh MMM? When thi problem started to while ago, th is what Seun and his minions w saying!
No that MMM is not working what do they they they say? I guess they will block me...
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by lawal28c: 5:44pm
Abi na buhari dey cause diz 1 again?cos it seems some pipu just dey foolish dat dey must almost blame errytin on buhari.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by Lawcurrent(m): 5:44pm
so who did the auto resetting? Nigeria nawo o, this attitude is something else
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by yinkslinks(m): 5:44pm
Yes cus the system my crash
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by HARDDON: 5:45pm
second pixs isnt Ekiti!
that should be GTbank Wike State.
Dont know why banks are complaining of been cashless in this period.
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by modaink333: 5:45pm
Buhari is a disgrace.....we didnt experience such at Christmas during GEJ era....and yet one physcophat will come hia and say buhari is working........yes, he is woking on ur damaged brain
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by dukeolumde(m): 5:46pm
It's everywhere...
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 5:47pm
When they say 'oboy ure standing on a long thing'
I think this is what they mean
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by Hidentity(m): 5:47pm
VickyRotex:
Like they helped you keep yours. Wicked!
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by oyb(m): 5:47pm
they should go and queue with santa fayose na
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by idupaul: 5:48pm
Buhari can't his incompetence for long ..total collapse of the economy is eminent if he doesn't improve
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by Shiifi(m): 5:48pm
The poster above me was ur problem
|Re: Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) by modaink333: 5:48pm
This is F.U.T fustration under tension
