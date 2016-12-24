Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Frustration As ATMs Dispense Less Cash In Ekiti (photos) (2404 Views)

Commercial bank customers today decried lack of money in many Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Ado-Ekiti.



A Facebook User Merry Triple A Adeola shared photos about banking operations this morning. She wrote, "Cashless Christmas: Frustration, anguish as ATMs dispense less cash... This is a true picture of #IStandwithBuhari"



Lool.poo happens you know.

I experienced this thing last Sunday. Almost all the banks in the whole Ado-Ekiti had no cash? Why is the CBN keeping silent on this?

first bank sango Ota. I miss home.





back 2 d story. banks dey always plan am nt to put money inside their ATMs.

But pple say money no dey Town na, na balance dey won check ni? 4 Likes

I thought there was recession and its going to be a silent night and day Christmas, guess I was wrong.....





Blessing in disguise though. Dem dey help una save money for January. No pounded yam and Eguisi niyen!

Across the fucking Country.



Here in PH too

same thing is happening in Lagos,



lot of queue at ATMs across Lagos

It is very unfortunate

Hmmm, make them thank God sey dem even get something for account.





Buhari for 2019



See queue

Small business needs to adopt POS, it will save all this stress 1 Like

If only we could pay taxi fares with pos, buy tomatoes and suya with pos, all these nonsense will not be happening

MMM in disguise 1 Like

Even FG paid half salary

Oh MMM? When thi problem started to while ago, th is what Seun and his minions w saying!



No that MMM is not working what do they they they say? I guess they will block me...

Abi na buhari dey cause diz 1 again?cos it seems some pipu just dey foolish dat dey must almost blame errytin on buhari.

so who did the auto resetting? Nigeria nawo o, this attitude is something else

Yes cus the system my crash

second pixs isnt Ekiti!



that should be GTbank Wike State.





Dont know why banks are complaining of been cashless in this period.

Buhari is a disgrace.....we didnt experience such at Christmas during GEJ era....and yet one physcophat will come hia and say buhari is working........yes, he is woking on ur damaged brain

It's everywhere...

When they say 'oboy ure standing on a long thing'





I think this is what they mean

VickyRotex:

No pounded yam and Eguisi niyen!



they should go and queue with santa fayose na

Buhari can't his incompetence for long ..total collapse of the economy is eminent if he doesn't improve

The poster above me was ur problem