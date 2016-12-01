Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Who Stole Fowl In Cross River Paraded Unclad By Youths (Photos) (8762 Views)

'Its so for me to post this but I have no choice than to post it for others to learn from it.

For some of us travelling home this Christmas time I know things are hard the cost of chicken is so expensive but please instead of stealing it you better beg the owner for it. Or better still eat from your neighbour.

This young girl is from my neighboring community, she has been coming to my community to steal chicken in one poultry farm where the owner of the farm does not use to sleep there, and the owner knowing that his chicken has been missing decided to be sleeping in his farm. Unfortunately for the girl this time she was caught and couldn't run away again as she use to.

Today is Christmas Eve hoping to fry the chicken tomorrow Christmas'



I wonder what this country is turning into, once a female is the culprit, guys who are sex starved will be shouting about stripping her Unclad! I am not saying what she did is right or neither does it have a moral justification but stripping a girl just to feed your pangs doesn't make you any better!!! 85 Likes 3 Shares

. I Can see a man there in his 50s taking pictures of her with his phone





This has really spoilt my Day Haba Stealing is wrong, but why stripping her unclad. I Can see a man there in his 50s taking pictures of her with his phone

I just begin to wonder when this generation will rise up and learn... Now the poor girl has been disgraced right? While the stupid and foolish men we voluntarily and sheepishly voted for are stealing our billions that can buy more than 5 chickens each for every Nigerian. It is well! Though I'm not in support of what the girl did, but it is not in anyway FAIR for them to Unclad her... This can affect her psychologically..

naija youths... Pls let's wake up and rise up to what belong to us! 15 Likes

blood of buhari 1 Like

Sad 2 Likes

Short sighted and spineless youth. They are quick at stripping and parading her but not even one of them are ready to take to the street to force their representative to do what they were elected to do.



Giving how spineless and docile this generation of young people are all I can say for sure is that the politicians will keep having a fill day while they are busy chasing shadows. 9 Likes

Africans will never cease to amaze me, please why stripped her unclad biko 2 Likes

These guys are mean.they don't need to strip her now

Sad



Those people parading that Lady unclad are the so called Christians who d bible taught to forgive. Yes, he stole, but must you unclad her? I've seen a situation where a lady stole from a shop and some ignoble men gathered to unclad her. What she stole is worth 1,500 naira and someone volunteered to pay the shop owner 25k to let the gal go yet those sex starved masturbators refused and insisted she must be unclad and beating up. Their fones were ready to take snapshots. Thank God policemen were passing by and saved the situation. What am I saying; those men feel so good to UnCloth any alleged thief especially if she's a female. They are sadist and stone aged imps. Must you humiliate her? Must you? Is very sad to see this kind of pic. Life is unfair and some are too weak to save themselves from certain situations and they resort to petty pilfering and careless stealing. I am not supporting her action but for sanctity and scared nature of human life, caution should be exercised when dealing with such stealing act. Look at underage children watching her unclad. Is pathetic. 7 Likes

Where

Is

Her

Clothes

And

Why

Is

She

Not

Wearing

Anything

Is

She

Coming

From

The

Bathroom?? 2 Likes

God will punish anyone who participated in treating this woman like this because of mere chicken , yet when they see a politician who has been stealing all thier resources they will kneel to greet him 11 Likes

Evil people. This is wrong at every level. We can only move forward if we give politicians this kinda treatment. 2 Likes

I guess if the male thieves are stripped unclad then same applies to the female folk, no one forced her to go steal. 2 Likes

I say close this thread and make it disappear. This woman has been humiliated enough. It would be a shame for Nairaland to take the side of her persecutors.

See how they hung the bird on her back as if it's a bag.As.sholes. 2 Likes

if it was a guy,they would have burnt him alive.

I wonder what this country is turning into, once a female is the culprit, guys who are sex starved will be shouting about stripping her Unclad! I am not saying what she did is right or neither does it have a moral justification but stripping a girl just to feed your pangs doesn't make you any better!!!

The old man sitting in front, is even using his 'torchlight' phone to take a picture of her. This act violates not just her dignity but also her rights as a human being. And on account of this, renders inconsequential, whatever crime she has allegedly committed. Secondly, why expose the unclothedness of a full-grown woman to little children? They even have front-row seats, tomorrow they will be the ones striping and defiling women.



The old man sitting in front, is even using his 'torchlight' phone to take a picture of her. This act violates not just her dignity but also her rights as a human being. And on account of this, renders inconsequential, whatever crime she has allegedly committed. Secondly, why expose the unclothedness of a full-grown woman to little children? They even have front-row seats, tomorrow they will be the ones striping and defiling women.

I suggest that when things like this happen, the government authorities should get hold of the village head and also strip and parade him Unclad, so he will learn to keep his depraved subjects in check.

I guess if the male thieves are stripped unclad then same applies to the female folk, no one forced her to go steal.



Nigerian feminist don't want this type of gender equality

I guess if the male thieves are stripped unclad then same applies to the female folk, no one forced her to go steal.

I urge you, sir, to quit thinking in reactionary terms. Life would be much more meaningful for you and everyone else if you identify an ideal and fight for it. For example, instead of saying, "Let it be done to girls since it is done to boys," you might ask, "Should it be done to anyone at all?" or "What should have been done?"



Of all the kinds of punishment possible, parading a lady in the nude with the object of her offence strapped to her back is one that can only appeal to sick, pitiful, subhuman minds; people who depend on the misery and humiliation of others as a prop for their own self-esteem.



I urge you, sir, to quit thinking in reactionary terms. Life would be much more meaningful for you and everyone else if you identify an ideal and fight for it. For example, instead of saying, "Let it be done to girls since it is done to boys," you might ask, "Should it be done to anyone at all?" or "What should have been done?"

Of all the kinds of punishment possible, parading a lady in the nude with the object of her offence strapped to her back is one that can only appeal to sick, pitiful, subhuman minds; people who depend on the misery and humiliation of others as a prop for their own self-esteem.

Apply this simple principle in your daily life, sir, and there might be hope for this country after all.

i swear i love this country



You can never run out of crazy News!

I urge you, sir, to quit thinking in reactionary terms. Life would be much more meaningful for you and everyone else if you identify an ideal and fight for it. For example, instead of saying, "Let it be done to girls since it is done to boys," you might ask, "Should it be done to anyone at all?" or "What should have been done?"



Of all the kinds of punishment possible, parading a lady in the nude with the object of her offence strapped to her back is one that can only appeal to sick, pitiful, subhuman minds; people who depend on the misery and humiliation of others as a prop for their own self-esteem.



will you say the same thing if she was a man ?







They should have just trashed the bastard to the point of no return and then sent her home! All this Unclad runs was just the idea of some Hot toads in that local joint!





They should have just trashed the bastard to the point of no return and then sent her home! All this Unclad runs was just the idea of some Hot toads in that local joint!

Anyway na her go tap!

I urge you, sir, to quit thinking in reactionary terms. Life would be much more meaningful for you and everyone else if you identify an ideal and fight for it. For example, instead of saying, "Let it be done to girls since it is done to boys," you might ask, "Should it be done to anyone at all?" or "What should have been done?"



Of all the kinds of punishment possible, parading a lady in the nude with the object of her offence strapped to her back is one that can only appeal to sick, pitiful, subhuman minds; people who depend on the misery and humiliation of others as a prop for their own self-esteem.



Apply this simple principle in your daily life, sir, and there might be hope for this country after all.





And how many times dear sir have you written this kind of epistles when its the male criminals that are paraded stark Unclad, beaten and burnt alive most times



A thief is a thief irrespective of gender so when you break the rules in whatever community you find yourself, you should face whatever comes next.





And how many times dear sir have you written this kind of epistles when its the male criminals that are paraded stark Unclad, beaten and burnt alive most times

A thief is a thief irrespective of gender so when you break the rules in whatever community you find yourself, you should face whatever comes next.

FYI i don't advocate the punishment dished out to her but much worse has been done to male criminals and no noise has been made about it.

Nigerian feminist don't want this type of gender equality



Lols its not even about the equality ish at least to me anyways, its the double standards, see everyone crying fowl because its a female but when its a male,its all good, he deserves it. Lols its not even about the equality ish at least to me anyways, its the double standards, see everyone crying fowl because its a female but when its a male,its all good, he deserves it.

Going through this post just makes me weep for this generation, look at the old man taking pictures, look at the kids around getting used to the act, this is bad.

Wetin that man for the last pic with dry chest dey snap with hin nokia torchlight

SIMPLE STEPS TO STEAL A FOWL THIS CHRISTMAS.

1. Survey the area for about 1 week.

2. On the day of operation wear an oversized shirt.

3. Be at the place between 11:00am to 2:30pm. At this time of the day, the owners will be gone to work or be indoors. The fowls will be playing outside happily.

4. Walk at the edge of the street and let the fowls walk freely at the center.

5. This is where u make the grand move.

6. Dive like a goalkeeper and grab the fowl by the head. Quickly fold the head into the feathers and put it in side ur oversized shirt.

7. Move on as if nothing happend. No looking back. 1 Like

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE CHRISTMAS THEN





This is barbaric

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE CHRISTMAS THEN

What she did was wrong but,, Jesus wouldn't be born if we're all saints

This country is full of sick people. I am disappointed. Just cos of fowl.