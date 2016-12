Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Footballer Musa Yahaya Weds Kannywood Star Saduah In Kaduna (PHOTOS) (1684 Views)

The 19-year-old forward is on contract with Portuguese giants FC Porto but currently on loan to Portimonense S.C. in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.



Guests included fellow Nigeria stars Sulaiman ‘Daddy’ Abdullahi, Lukman Zakari, Abdullahi Alfa, Nigeria U17 coach Manu Garba as well as the player’s agent Babawo Mohammed.



Good for them

Wow see sweet gal

Congrats to Yahaya



Today is my birthday*



The guy is 19 and married to a 25year old. Football age sha!!! but isn't the second picture that of the kanywood turned Hollywood star?

The same girl that Kannywood banned?

Nice one girl

Best of luck

Is it not the girl banned by Kannywood?

Wait o! He is 19....



My village people must hear about this

happy married life to them may God bless their union

Congrat to them

Why is the first pic like they both auditioning for walking dead

lovely people conjugal bliss ......

y everybody dey rush to marriage dz 2016, hope everything is ok sha?

19 years wow

Lala and Seun this my Christmas gift for you guys. Happy Xmas.

This is what is hungrying me ajepako juliaann rokiatu vickyrotex and fabfunmi. 2036 our own too go happen

Congratulation dear. Prepare urself o, footballer get strength well well, ur puna go hot en

Congrats to Yahaya

Today is my birthday*

Show me some love!! happy birthday happy birthday

ok



y everybody dey rush to marriage dz 2016, hope everything is ok sha?

everybody want to marry and enjoy life before buhari kill all of us. everybody want to marry and enjoy life before buhari kill all of us.

y everybody dey rush to marriage dz 2016, hope everything is ok sha? my landlord tolded me that the world will end next year my landlord tolded me that the world will end next year

NL needs serious upgrade, s.eun should pay me and he'll see the wonders I'll perform.

My oh my !! That face is heavenly.

I absolutely have no problem with northern women.

Where my nigga shymm3x at?

Photo of Musa in action for Nigeria