₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,997 members, 3,273,022 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 08:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) (471 Views)
Funsho Adeolu Blames Teebillz For Tiwa Savage's Failed Marriage / SHOCKING!!! See How Femi Branch Exposes Jide Kosoko, Funsho Adeolu, Others / Terry-G In Ghastly Car Accident In Lekki(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by lagosmp3(f): 7:05pm
The famous actor escaped the gnashing teeth of death in Ibadan on the 12th of December. He was on his way home from the movie set of Giant (Omiran) produced by Tolulope Oke and featuring Femi Adebayo when disaster struck.
I can categorically give a first-hand testimony of the scene that it was only by the saving hands of God that the car did not overturn into the swampy ditch on the express.
The Toyota Camry was literarily hanging by a thread at the edge of what i can only describe as a death trap.
Our government really must do more in repairing our roads, putting the safety of road users first. There are too many death traps on Nigerian roads.
As we all travel during this festive period, please take a few seconds to hand your journey into the hands of almighty God and be extra vigilant.
The actor who was on-set hours after the incident sat by the road side during the careful pulling out of his car.
Source: http://lagosmp3.com/2016/12/24/actor-funso-adeolu-narrowly-escaped-ghastly-road-accident/
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by GoggleB(m): 7:06pm
See that ditch. Thank God for his life..
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by Zehner(f): 7:08pm
That was close. Thank God for saving him
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by zarakay(f): 7:48pm
That was close
All d Same..thank God
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by Kowor(f): 7:53pm
Christmas bonus from Jah
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by 0b10010011: 8:49pm
Ogun la aye Osin mole
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by YoursGEJ(m): 8:49pm
.
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by ENGINEous(m): 8:49pm
God oo.. hallelujah
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:49pm
Watching one of his movies presently (Etan) e deh beat his wife like goat
|Re: Funso Adeolu Escapes Motor Accident (Photos) by donbrowser(m): 8:50pm
Hmmm
(0) (Reply)
Upcoming Models Wanted / M.i. Interview With Wendy Williams / Nigerian Musician J Martins Shocked That The Press Know About His Secret Marriag
Viewing this topic: Nogen, obeylifted, princemol, richylicky(m), Jogunrinola, Eveluv(f), labienyce(m), samabashiy46, Ahmeduana(m), Lagbaja01, Ekokanla11, wisesoul(m), OlayemiOniroyin(m), birmingham04, Ofirmee(m), Wasganfol(m), joshintosdgreat, mytoem, patola080(m), adukslizz(f), Justdulla(m), bobbybrains(m), vvvbobby205(m), monajit(m), 0b10010011, Lastruct, agboskipool(m), JohnXcel, Don2nex, kitken, damuseron(m), chookudi(m), kingsmama, ak76(m), Nonsoco80(m), yinkslinks(m), onatisi(m), khorhede, dapij, YoursGEJ(m), xcaliber(m), keeper1(m), undarey, profjones(m), Decale, shegoon, AstuteJay, Zewangis, ola4re(m), stillondmatter, Championlaw200(m), tunezvic(m), olabs201(m), omotee0320, DEXTROVERT, Youandme158, ENGINEous(m), theripper3, ENDTIMEgist(m), DaSugarBoi(m), mpowa(m), emydot(m), Charismatic107(m), lesluga, timilehim, Neyiok, ddude, jovitagold(f), Daud2, honey930(f), ladaps2001, pjc(m), TLisieux, rhothymie, hakwise(m), seXytOhbAd(m), n1bogo, udochyk, Titay(f), adeniyo200(m), Beetobee(f), ojialo(m), drskyfly007(m), Judolisco(m), timmyalonge(m), sleeknaija(m), skyo78(m), bolivnnaija, Osama10(m), Lanre4uonly(m), dannydevito(m), Misterdhee1(m), charlesdavis(m), Mufasa27(m), hab1612(m), Sapphire06(f), oluwamile(m), dammywizzy, 9ousky, toshmann(m), Midegee, Waley23, bakid3(m), donbrowser(m), chara019(f), Smartfeek, tkays(m), mbula(f), veekid(m), bykebyke(m), bobby1988(m), COdeGenesis and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15