Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos: Ambode And Sir Shina Peters At Opening Of 2016 One Lagos Fiesta (3164 Views)

Buhari At Opening Of Business For Africa, Egypt (photos) / Ambode With Lai Mohammed, D'banj At The Flag Off Of One Lagos Fiesta - Photos / Saraki,Dogara,Emeka Ihedioha At Opening Of Young Parliamentarians Forum(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-ambode-and-sir-shina-peters-at.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 Governor Ambode, Hon. Speaker Obasa, Sir Shina Peters and other dignitaries at Agege centre for the official opening of the 2016 ONE LAGOS FIESTA and NOT Epe centre as earlier stated.cc: lalasticlala mynd44

Wow













Too much crowd

Great!

Ok.



Ambo Jaiye Jaiye

Hope there is enough FAKE rice, O I mean Lake rice for them to eat 1 Like

MI abaga killed the show..... God bless the good people of Agege....... 1 Like

Good luck to them, in other column



Merry Christmas

party time.,.to rock some ass 1 Like

obembet:

Hope there is enough FAKE rice, O I mean Lake rice for them to eat

Bad belle Bad belle 6 Likes

Ambode hand day everywhere. Kudos sir, Ambode is working 2 Likes

So i was wondering how to give back to my fellow nairalanders this christmas... I decided to render my services to a limited amount of people.









Get your professional website design (domain name, web hosting, and 1 customised email inclusive) for just 24,999.99 naira only.









First five people to contact me before Jan 1, 2017 get this deal.



Terms and Conditions Apply.







Email me at namedisreal at gmail dot com

Where's the next location? Agege was a no go area for me.



Happy xmas dude













@Ybp Ambo on pointHappy xmas dude@Ybp

A good one from LASG.

Laos leads while others follow.

blazetitov:

Where's the next location? Agege was a no go area for me. ah! Guy wat dey happen?? U don commit crime 4 agege abi? ah! Guy wat dey happen?? U don commit crime 4 agege abi? 1 Like

Janetessy:

Wow











Too much crowd same crowd dat wil attend our wedding same crowd dat wil attend our wedding

My merrimental mode is second to none...

Ezemgbachi the II of Arochukwu



I just wanna use this priviledge to wish all guru9ja fans and visitors a Merry Christmas.

May this joyful season greet you with health and happiness. Happy new year in advance.





Nigeria University Polytechnic Colleges News Hope am not derailing this thread.I just wanna use this priviledge to wish all guru9ja fans and visitors a Merry Christmas.May this joyful season greet you with health and happiness. Happy new year in advance. www.Guru9ja.com Nigeria University Polytechnic Colleges News

Merry Christmas

.

obembet:

Hope there is enough FAKE rice, O I mean Lake rice for them to eat its xmas day

behave like u av sense even if u don't

so lake rice is now fake.... can govt ever satisfy idiot like u its xmas daybehave like u av sense even if u don'tso lake rice is now fake.... can govt ever satisfy idiot like u

hmm





*How To Enjoy This Xmas*



hey there if you have $25 follow me i will show you how to turn your $25 to $200 within 72hours. You don't need to bring in anybody before you get paid. And there is no referral bonus at all.



Am doing it and is paying me. I get $200 from my $25 investment within every 72 hours.

You can use bitcoin to pay.



Interested pm me on:

08101109912



That's where I make the bitcoin am selling o



There's no link. The program is on Facebook. And is very real. And you will meet with the admin there.



Join the conversation on whatsapp:



https:///75aywwkl8PU0G0YAj8r7UX Merry Xmas,*How To Enjoy This Xmas*hey there if you have $25 follow me i will show you how to turn your $25 to $200 within 72hours. You don't need to bring in anybody before you get paid. And there is no referral bonus at all.Am doing it and is paying me. I get $200 from my $25 investment within every 72 hours.You can use bitcoin to pay.Interested pm me on:08101109912That's where I make the bitcoin am selling oThere's no link. The program is on Facebook. And is very real. And you will meet with the admin there.Join the conversation on whatsapp:

blazetitov:

Where's the next location? Agege was a no go area for me. You can come to the bar beach(Island),I was there yesterday,Adewale Ayuba killed the show.Time is 2pm. You can come to the bar beach(Island),I was there yesterday,Adewale Ayuba killed the show.Time is 2pm.

they didnt bring any artist to badagry YESTERDAY there is God ooo