|Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by Knowledge9000: 8:02am
I was in Kaduna, you should have seen the lines at the ATM machines, and within 3hrs, the money was finished and people almost broke the machines in anger. Anarchy is brewing in this country and the government visavis banks are foolishly making things worse by.....PREVENTING PEOPLE FROM TAKING THEIR OWN MONEY....THEIR OWN MONEY NOT STIPENDS! Let me tell you something this stubborn, heartless government...you can destroy the economy as much as you want, but if you dare try to prevent people from accessing their hard earned money under the hardship you have inflicted on us in this country, that's a call for anarchy. This is not APC or PDP, people are angry. This is just common sense! There is no doubt there is order from above to banks to limit cash withdrawals for liquidity reasons, if not...WHY IS THIS HAPPENING NOW? This has never happened before. We see this only happening in countries with failed economies as was seen in Greece where the government imposed austerity measures and limited cash withdrawals to control liquidity and reserve.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by PresidentAtiku: 8:06am
And just to imagine that this government's supporters AKA Zombies were 'yabbing' MMM for freezing. With all the NDIC,CBN regulations over the banks, who is the real scammer now
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:09am
Knowledge9000:
Oga you need to calm down. Nobody is preventing anybody from having access to their money
Yes there is shortage of physical cash, people should use other channels, if you take your atm to a shop and pay via atm or you transfer money, it will still go. So it is wrong to say people are being denied access to their money
CBN has focused so much on the Dollar issue this year that they have not expanded on their cashless policy. That is the real issue.
I posted this on an earlier thread,
What CBN needs to do is deepen the implementation of Mobile Money. In Kenya, once I have your phone number, I can transfer money to you. This also saves a lot of money in printing cash. Another option is to take advantage of cash based businesses and use them as mobile money agents. For example, I should be able to walk into a Petrol station or supermarket, deposit money in their account through their POS and they give me the cash equivalent. It will help this businesses reduce their cash calls and bank trips.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by Knowledge9000: 8:18am
1wolex85:
Are you okay? I know you are an afonja. Didn't you see your fathers and mothers sitting on the ground INSIDE Ekiti bank to withdraw their money? What other ways to access your money if not through physical withdrawals and ATM? I don't know what is wrong with how you guys reason.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by Ighoga898(m): 8:19am
hope u people criticizing Mmm have seen now dat if everybody decides to withdraw money 4rm d bank at once it will lead to d eventual breakdown of it....
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:23am
Knowledge9000:
You really don't need to throw insults. It's not necessary. Are you really saying there is no other way to access money apart from physical withdrawals? When you pay at a supermarket with your atm, have you not accessed your money? When you transfer to a customer via mobile money, have you not accessed your money? Shortage of physical cash is not and cannot prevent people from having access to their money in this 21st century.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by redsceptic: 8:24am
1wolex85:
Can you buy fuel with POS everywhere in Nigeria? In Benin where I live, only ONE filling station allows cashless transactions. Can you buy pepper? Chicken? salt? carrots? cucumber? groundnut oil? half crate of eggs? one loaf of bread? pampers? tin of baby food?
Can you pay your washerman with POS? or mai-guard? or tailor?
Nigeria is an informal and unstructured society. The cashless policy will not take hold for at least a decade. The CBN is incompetent else it should know this
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by bayelsaowei: 8:29am
1wolex85:I hope you can pay bus conductors and taxis with via pos..i hope you can buy tomaotoes and other perishables via a pos...
Why do some people just wake up to support every suffering imposed on us all I can't understand...
Even with all the online avenues to transfer and receive cash in advanced countries people still can access their cash anyday anytime..
Please just shut the hell up if you have nothing more to say...
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by Knowledge9000: 8:31am
bayelsaowei:
Don't mind him. Asking me why I'm insulting him. My insult is justified for acting very stupid$
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:31am
redsceptic:
Yes sir you can buy all those things once you have the person's account number. Mobile Money will do the transfer for you and they will get alert and you take your foods except they don't have an account number. Please note I said it is true there is shortage of cash but it is wrong to say they blocked access to people's money. CBN has failed to enlighten the populace to take advantage of several e-channels available and note that there are mobile money Services where you don't need internet on your phone.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by gunuvi(m): 8:33am
redsceptic:Please stop engaging that guy again. He seems not to understand.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by kingsamosy(m): 8:34am
an average Nigerian do not know about POS and e transaction. as CBN had performed poorly in this regards. don't you think it is wise for CBN to ensure people have easy access to their cash.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:35am
bayelsaowei:
Oga you need to read well and it's not necessary to throw insults. We can agree to disagree. This not about supporting any policy or suffering. Check by Wednesday if you will still see those queues there. So it is wrong to say people are being denied access to their money.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:38am
kingsamosy:
I totally agree that CBN has performed poorly and yes I agree that there is a cash shortage. There is a difference between I don't have now and I am not giving you, the op is saying that they have deliberately blocked us from having access to our money which is not true. The moment I can't transfer or pay for goods and services with my Card then I will agree with him.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by patchsk(f): 8:42am
1wolex85:
I think you're talking thrash.
How many people are banked in Nigeria?
And most importantly are you ignorant of the N100 fee on mobile transfers?
I buy pepper N50 and pay N100 commission.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by Kx: 8:46am
Spent an hour at FBN Airport Road junction to no avail. I took initiative and left Airport Junction for FBN Enerhen jnction and got paid in 2mins.
Advice: Move around if u can although it seems appears only the ATM's in major cities could be the only way out. Am talking from what I experienced this morning
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:47am
Knowledge9000:
Why does he have to be an afonja for giving you an alternative suggestion on your wailing thread? Can a Hausa, tiv, gwari, or delta man not give you the same advice?
It seems you are one of those flat headed tribalist demons from the east with the way you quickly focused on where the guy might be from rather than on his idea!
Useless pederast!
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by explorer250(m): 8:51am
AlhajiSpray:
kai see this product of infidelity! wasn't ATM functional in previous administrations? why must bubu own be different ? you are just a Fulani slave always doing the bid of your master. reply me whenever illorin has an oba. AFONJAÀAÀAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNÑNNNJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAÀAA
http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/?attachment_id=75148
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by tankara1010: 8:53am
AlhajiSpray:
Afonja crew!
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 1wolex85: 8:54am
patchsk:
Again, we can agree to disagree. To you it's trash, I am only responsible for what I say not what you understand.
I haven't said cash should be eliminated but the truth is whether you like it or not, there would have been much less people at the atms if mobile money has been implemented properly. Not everybody on the queue was going to buy 50 Naira pepper some were going to buy much higher value and rather than queue for hours would gladly pay the 100 Naira charge.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:56am
explorer250:
Who is this drug dealing bastard? Now using an atm has become an administration's policy? Your _stupidity is hereditary so I'm not suprised! Flat headed _moron!
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by AlhajiSpray(m): 8:57am
tankara1010:
Drug peddling inyamiri crew
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by tankara1010: 8:58am
AlhajiSpray:
Afonja pretending to be northerner.
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by 7agaza(m): 9:00am
Please the issue is not the commission. I once paid with my card in a petrol station. I was debited and it didn't go thru. I tried more than 3times and it didn't go thru... And for each time I tried I was been debited.... So who is to be blamed then?
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by patchsk(f): 9:00am
AlhajiSpray:
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by AlhajiSpray(m): 9:00am
tankara1010:
Hate filled eastern backward ritual loving bastard pretending to be civilised
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by tankara1010: 9:03am
AlhajiSpray:
Lets see who the real drug pushers are...
Veteran Guitarist for King Sunny Ade, Fatoke Abiodun arrested for Drug Trafficking | Allegedly Attempted to Transport Cocaine to Italy
https://www.bellanaija.com/2013/01/veteran-guitarist-for-king-sunny-ade-fatoke-abiodun-arrested-for-cocaine-trafficking-allegedly-attempted-to-transport-cocaine-to-italy/
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by AlhajiSpray(m): 9:05am
[quote author=patchsk post=52238896][/quote]
Dull bonobo monkey! You have to be copying your other _faggoty brother in _stupidity! Go and find another picture and be creative you this rotten akpu swallowing swamp dweller!
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by tankara1010: 9:05am
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by patchsk(f): 9:06am
AlhajiSpray:
Amala with Ewedu don block your reasoning.
Afonja!
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by tankara1010: 9:09am
AlhajiSpray:
I like to deal with facts. Lets see who is really backward and uncivilized. The thread below, colonial whites described Igbos as "civilized" and described yorubaas as "barbaric and savages". That when they arrived Lagos coast they saw yorubaas cutting their faces with sharp objects, there was blood everywhere. It was disgusting the colonial whites said. See facts!
http://www.nairaland.com/2539196/hahaha-see-what-colonial-oyibo
|Re: Preventing People From Accessing Their Money Via ATM Is An Invitation To Anarchy by explorer250(m): 9:11am
AlhajiSpray:
kai see this product of infidelity! wasn't ATM functional in previous administrations? why must bubu own be different ? you are just a Fulani slave always doing the bid of your master. reply me whenever illorin has an oba. AFONJAÀAÀAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNÑNNNJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJAAAAAAAAAAAÀAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAÀAA
