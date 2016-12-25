₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
MOSCOW (AP) -- A Russian passenger plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said.http://staging.hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/E/EU_RUSSIA_MILITARY_PLANE?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2016-12-25-02-46-20
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by umuokezie(m): 9:04am
Rip to the dead
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by officialteemi(m): 9:34am
black xmas for them....
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by buygala(m): 9:35am
The Russians are monitoring this thread ....so please be careful of what you say here . ....I hear Putin can send a customized poison-gas to anyone anywhere in the world... and he will also exterminate 12 members of the offender's family as bonus
As for me, this is all I have to say..
Hmmmmmmmmm...
*quietly walks out of thread
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Richie0974: 9:35am
Christmas no longer merry for them.
Airplanes these days seem not to be safe enough.
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by omowolewa: 9:35am
RIP to the dead
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by drinkgarri: 9:35am
Lord of messi
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Pistolx(m): 9:35am
Hmmm some people will say karma
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Kexcellency: 9:36am
pathetic
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Ayomi088(m): 9:36am
Eeya
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by rattlesnake(m): 9:36am
Jesus is coming soon
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by perfectwazobia1: 9:36am
Black day , so sad
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Ijaya123: 9:37am
Point of correction. It is a military plane, not passenger airline.
A Christmas day tragedy for some families. So sad.
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by MicroBox: 9:37am
There won't have being a better news than this today....
RIP to the good hearted ones..
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Ask4Info: 9:37am
This Life is filled with so much INJUSTICE.
The Russian Military has killed sleep in the eyes of the Syrian People. They turned children to orphans and women to widows, they turn the abled bodied disabled and turned the mentally stable mentally unbalanced.
Then you are flying Military Chior to go and entertain to Military personnels recking havoc in the lives of the Syrian people. You want you Military to enjoy Christmas while the Syrians haven't celebrated in Festivity in the last 6years. Not because they don't want to but because Hassad and Putin have denied them their right and joy.
1 Like
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by bastien: 9:38am
When u enter plane wey all the passengers and crew members were destined to die that day!
Anyhow sha, RIP... To all of em aboard
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by freshcvvs: 9:38am
Thank you God
God be praised.
Abi?
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by lavenjcrown: 9:38am
How?
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by MosquitoLaps(m): 9:39am
Sounds like Old Vlad would be having more than just Turkey for Christmas. A little slice of Syrian spice would suffice.
May God be with their families
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by ENDTIMEgist(m): 9:39am
Rip to the dead
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by policy12: 9:39am
How come?
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by Pavore9: 9:40am
Sad.
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by tobishawn: 9:40am
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by neweraomo: 9:40am
did they die?
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by femi4(m): 9:40am
Tb Joshua edited video coming soon
|Re: Russian Plane Crashes On Its Way To Syria. 9 Journalists, 83 Others Aboard by happney65: 9:40am
Bros..Ban dey smell for ur Head ohh
