MOSCOW (AP) -- A Russian passenger plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said.



The Tu-154, which belonged to the Defense Ministry, was taking the Alexandrov choir to a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.



A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on board the plane when it dropped off of radars minutes after taking off in good weather. Emergency services found fragments about 1.5 kilometers (less than one mile) from shore at a depth of 50 to 70 meters (165 to 230 feet.) The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.



Rescuers already have found one body and personal documents belonging to some of those on board. There was no word of survivors.



Nine Russian journalists, including a TV crew from Channel One, were also among the passengers. The plane was headed to the Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia. http://staging.hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/E/EU_RUSSIA_MILITARY_PLANE?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2016-12-25-02-46-20

Rip to the dead

black xmas for them....

....so please be careful of what you say here . ....I hear Putin can send a customized poison-gas to anyone anywhere in the world... and he will also exterminate 12 members of the offender's family as bonus



As for me, this is all I have to say..



Hmmmmmmmmm...



Christmas no longer merry for them.

Airplanes these days seem not to be safe enough.

RIP to the dead

Hmmm some people will say karma

pathetic

Jesus is coming soon

Black day , so sad

Point of correction. It is a military plane, not passenger airline.



A Christmas day tragedy for some families. So sad.

There won't have being a better news than this today....

RIP to the good hearted ones..



This Life is filled with so much INJUSTICE.



The Russian Military has killed sleep in the eyes of the Syrian People. They turned children to orphans and women to widows, they turn the abled bodied disabled and turned the mentally stable mentally unbalanced.



Then you are flying Military Chior to go and entertain to Military personnels recking havoc in the lives of the Syrian people. You want you Military to enjoy Christmas while the Syrians haven't celebrated in Festivity in the last 6years. Not because they don't want to but because Hassad and Putin have denied them their right and joy. 1 Like

When u enter plane wey all the passengers and crew members were destined to die that day!







Anyhow sha, RIP... To all of em aboard

Thank you God



God be praised.



Sounds like Old Vlad would be having more than just Turkey for Christmas. A little slice of Syrian spice would suffice.



May God be with their families

Rip to the dead

Sad.

did they die?

