Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Breaking: Police officers confirmed dead as building collapses at Area F command

A building has reportedly collapsed killing police officers at the Area F Police command in Lagos state.

Details later.


Update: Two confirmed dead as two-storey building cave in at Police College


Two unidentified persons have been confirmed dead after a two-storey building at Highway police barracks, beside Police College in Ikeja, Lagos state, collapsed.

It was learnt that the staircase section of the building collapsed at about 7 am when the residents were preparing for the Christmas Day celebration.

The partial collapse occurred few days after fire gutted Area F police command, Ikeja, destroying property worth millions of Naira.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Lagos state command, Dolapo Badmos, said that one of the buildings in the barracks partially collapsed.

"It is said that we lost two occupants of the building. They were making use of the staircase when it collapsed."

Also, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina, said that the deceased have been handed over to the appropriate agencies.

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
God help ooo, today na Christmas ooo

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Nebuchadnezar:
grin
i hate police
but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Oma307:

but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Nebuchadnezar:
grin
i hate police
na lie, pictures and videos of you while hating police if not I won't believe your claim

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Whenever a police man just dies,i just feel that he died far earlier thru a curse that must have been placed by someone they unjustly exploited

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Nebuchadnezar:
grin
i hate police
Seconded

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
E woo, what a black xmass for them
Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Police? The official thi..ef, God help them

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Nebuchadnezar:
grin
i hate [b]nigeria [/b]police
Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Gradually, she is crumbling with her tools of oppression wearing out. I so wish only the criminal ones perish. Rest in peace to any innocent dead among the victims.

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
Nebuchadnezar:
grin
i hate police

Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead
They couldn't even renovate their building, upon all the bribes the collect on a daily bases?

So painful that some good and innocent people had to lose their lives this Christmas because of the negligence and recklessness of others.

