Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead (13002 Views)

Governor Udom Escapes Death As Church Building Collapses In Akwa Ibom / Aisha Alhassan Collapses At Adamawa IDP Camp, Revived With A Bottle Of Coke / A Nigerian's Dilenma At Area M Police Station In Idimu Lagos State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Breaking: Police officers confirmed dead as building collapses at Area F command



A building has reportedly collapsed killing police officers at the Area F Police command in Lagos state.



Details later.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/breaking-police-officers-confirmed-dead-as-building-collapses-at-area-f-





Update: Two confirmed dead as two-storey building cave in at Police College





Two unidentified persons have been confirmed dead after a two-storey building at Highway police barracks, beside Police College in Ikeja, Lagos state, collapsed.



It was learnt that the staircase section of the building collapsed at about 7 am when the residents were preparing for the Christmas Day celebration.



The partial collapse occurred few days after fire gutted Area F police command, Ikeja, destroying property worth millions of Naira.



Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Lagos state command, Dolapo Badmos, said that one of the buildings in the barracks partially collapsed.



"It is said that we lost two occupants of the building. They were making use of the staircase when it collapsed."



Also, General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Tiamiyu Adesina, said that the deceased have been handed over to the appropriate agencies.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/updat-two-confirmed-dead-as-two-storey-building-cave-in-at-police-college/177646.html#2dQqukuZ7oFCqzS6.99



i hate police i hate police 13 Likes

God help ooo, today na Christmas ooo 1 Like

jesu Christi



check my profile. 1 Like

Nebuchadnezar:



i hate police but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them 15 Likes 1 Share

Oma307:



but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them 1 Like

Nebuchadnezar:



i hate police na lie, pictures and videos of you while hating police if not I won't believe your claim na lie, pictures and videos of you while hating police if not I won't believe your claim 10 Likes 1 Share

Whenever a police man just dies,i just feel that he died far earlier thru a curse that must have been placed by someone they unjustly exploited 23 Likes 1 Share

Nebuchadnezar:



i hate police Seconded Seconded 9 Likes

E woo, what a black xmass for them

Police? The official thi..ef, God help them 2 Likes

Nebuchadnezar:



i hate [b]nigeria [/b]police

Gradually, she is crumbling with her tools of oppression wearing out. I so wish only the criminal ones perish. Rest in peace to any innocent dead among the victims. 1 Like

Nebuchadnezar:



i hate police

Ode Ode 1 Like