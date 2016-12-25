₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Stingman: 11:17am
Breaking: Police officers confirmed dead as building collapses at Area F command
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/breaking-police-officers-confirmed-dead-as-building-collapses-at-area-f-
Update: Two confirmed dead as two-storey building cave in at Police College
Two unidentified persons have been confirmed dead after a two-storey building at Highway police barracks, beside Police College in Ikeja, Lagos state, collapsed.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/updat-two-confirmed-dead-as-two-storey-building-cave-in-at-police-college/177646.html#2dQqukuZ7oFCqzS6.99
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Nebuchadnezar: 11:19am
i hate police
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by HsLBroker(m): 11:20am
God help ooo, today na Christmas ooo
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Oblitz(m): 11:25am
jesu Christi
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Oma307: 11:28am
Nebuchadnezar:but they are human beings like u, so try to show sympathy when something of bad happens to them
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by HsLBroker(m): 11:29am
Oma307:
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by yarimo(m): 11:30am
Nebuchadnezar:na lie, pictures and videos of you while hating police if not I won't believe your claim
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by eyeview: 11:35am
Whenever a police man just dies,i just feel that he died far earlier thru a curse that must have been placed by someone they unjustly exploited
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by cyberguy72(m): 11:42am
Nebuchadnezar:Seconded
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Everblazinggg(f): 11:43am
E woo, what a black xmass for them
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Onyejiuwaokoh: 12:25pm
Police? The official thi..ef, God help them
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by donbabade: 1:49pm
Nebuchadnezar:
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by Yujin(m): 1:50pm
Gradually, she is crumbling with her tools of oppression wearing out. I so wish only the criminal ones perish. Rest in peace to any innocent dead among the victims.
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by abuayman(m): 1:54pm
Nebuchadnezar:
Ode
|Re: Building Collapses At Area F Command, Police Officers Confirmed Dead by EdCure: 2:06pm
They couldn't even renovate their building, upon all the bribes the collect on a daily bases?
So painful that some good and innocent people had to lose their lives this Christmas because of the negligence and recklessness of others.
