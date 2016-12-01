₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by saints2(m): 3:26pm
All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Niger, Alhaji Kabiru Rijau, has lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the ongoing fight against insurgents in the North east.
Rijau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that the Military had demonstrated professionalism by directing terrible blows on insurgents in the Sambisa forest of Borno.
He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will to fight the insurgents and other criminal activities in the country.
Rijau called on Nigerians to continue to support security personnel deployed to fight the insurgents with prayers for successful military operations to end the insurgency.
He also appealed to Nigerians to take the advantage of the Christmas and New Year festivities, to seek God`s intervention for solutions to the current economic recession and insecurity challenges in the country.
The APC member said that prayers among Nigerians were essential at this period for God`s special intervention in the nation’s socio-economic and political activities.
Rijau advised businessmen and women against rampant increase in prices of food items before, during and after the festivities.
He also called on Nigerians to support the President Buhari-led administration to enable it implement its laudable programmes for the development of the country.
He expressed confidence that the nation would be great under the present administration and urged Nigerians to continue to be patient with the/MTM government at all levels.
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/boko-haram-apc-commends-military.html
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by saints2(m): 3:26pm
God bless all our military men...
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/boko-haram-apc-commends-military.html
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:28pm
I still wonder why nobody is willing to openly tackle the two main catalysts that sped up the bokoharam growth process in North East.
1. Zero Birth Control.
2. Extreme Perenial Poverty
There is no fertilizer for crime like these two.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Goldenheart(m): 3:28pm
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by passyhansome(m): 3:29pm
What where you expecting, PDP should commend them?. This is what they call praise yourself by yourself or kill yourself by yourself, even if you APC say this is the best government ever, wetin you want make we do
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by ChukaLupin(m): 3:29pm
saints2:
Hmm....APC. Don't even know what to say...
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Jsme(f): 3:29pm
Apc don start with propaganda
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by dunkem21(m): 3:30pm
No comment
I would've asked folks to click *Like in support of APC OR .. but today is Christmas
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by curvilicious: 3:30pm
Am not hondastanding
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by abuayman(m): 3:31pm
Ayamnotundastandin pa
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by SABA2002(m): 3:32pm
Bed of lies
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Category1: 3:32pm
Is tha military not under apc
So lie commend lie be that na.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by littlewonders: 3:33pm
Nominees for the most confused and deceiving party
1) Night club
2) APC
3) PDP
4) Devil's party
And the winner (based on consistency) is A...P.. (devil runs out of hiding.....
quickly joins hands in presenting to the undisputed champions A...P...C!!
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by BrutalJab: 3:33pm
Mad fellows
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 3:33pm
GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR ARMY & THEIR FAMILIES.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by tempest01(m): 3:34pm
praise yourself by yourself...
Lets wait for a month without BH attack, wewill start the praises ourselves.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by jarvis4: 3:34pm
Ok......same story.....na 2 day....e don tay
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 3:34pm
GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR ARMY & THEIR FAMILIES.
GOD BLESS OUR PMB 1523
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by drinkgarri: 3:36pm
Military are working, APC should also work very well, but come 2019,i can't wait to vote buhari out
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by oloriooko(m): 3:36pm
BH was formerly technically defeated but now is it tactically defeated or totally defeated?
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by domopps(m): 3:37pm
My bro inlaw just said samething to me today that now news of BH here and there like b4!
God bless NA
God bless PMB
God bless Nig
God bless You all
Merry xmas.....
Cheeeeers
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by kidman96(m): 3:38pm
Thank God for Buhari Under GEJ Boko Haram were wiping out entire villages and local Governments.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:38pm
It is noted. God bless our Army.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Emassive(m): 3:41pm
Am one of those that believe the Government is still in the business as usual. " Lies"
Meanwhile, The army is doing what they are all paid to do well.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by jagugu88li(f): 3:41pm
You haven't answered the actual question.
If BH has been "dismantled", where then are the remaining Chibok girls?
This is only a cover-up for not having any volunteers to pose as Chibok rescued girls. They will next week claim that "IT IS WITH GREAT MISFORTUNE TO INFORM YOU THAT THE REMAINING GIRLS DIED IN THE FOREST, WHILST ATTACKING THE INSURGENTS.
Filth and more filth. Quote me any day
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by dpete1(m): 3:41pm
curvilicious:am not BENZstanding too
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Nairadays: 3:41pm
I have an idea, might be silly, but after capturing sambisa forest, can Nigeria build the biggest barracks in Africa there?
Am just saying.
Modified:
I heard sambisa is almost the size of Enugu in landmass, so this option is DOA.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by okomummy: 3:43pm
saints2:
Thank God.
We won the battle with the extremist.
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by Dondave11: 3:44pm
nothing to comment sef....
who need this space
|Re: Boko Haram: APC Commends Military by tempest01(m): 3:44pm
kidman96:
typical xteristics of zombies like you kid.
