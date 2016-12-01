Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: APC Commends Military (3422 Views)

Rijau told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that the Military had demonstrated professionalism by directing terrible blows on insurgents in the Sambisa forest of Borno.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will to fight the insurgents and other criminal activities in the country.



Rijau called on Nigerians to continue to support security personnel deployed to fight the insurgents with prayers for successful military operations to end the insurgency.



He also appealed to Nigerians to take the advantage of the Christmas and New Year festivities, to seek God`s intervention for solutions to the current economic recession and insecurity challenges in the country.



The APC member said that prayers among Nigerians were essential at this period for God`s special intervention in the nation’s socio-economic and political activities.



Rijau advised businessmen and women against rampant increase in prices of food items before, during and after the festivities.



He also called on Nigerians to support the President Buhari-led administration to enable it implement its laudable programmes for the development of the country.



He expressed confidence that the nation would be great under the present administration and urged Nigerians to continue to be patient with the/MTM government at all levels.



I still wonder why nobody is willing to openly tackle the two main catalysts that sped up the bokoharam growth process in North East.

1. Zero Birth Control.

2. Extreme Perenial Poverty

There is no fertilizer for crime like these two. 2 Likes

What where you expecting, PDP should commend them?. This is what they call praise yourself by yourself or kill yourself by yourself, even if you APC say this is the best government ever, wetin you want make we do 2 Likes

Apc don start with propaganda 2 Likes

GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR ARMY & THEIR FAMILIES. 2 Likes

Lets wait for a month without BH attack, wewill start the praises ourselves.

GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS OUR ARMY & THEIR FAMILIES.





GOD BLESS OUR PMB 1523

GOD BLESS NIGERIA 1 Like

Military are working, APC should also work very well, but come 2019,i can't wait to vote buhari out

BH was formerly technically defeated but now is it tactically defeated or totally defeated?

My bro inlaw just said samething to me today that now news of BH here and there like b4!







God bless NA



God bless PMB



God bless Nig



God bless You all





Merry xmas.....





Cheeeeers 1 Like

Thank God for Buhari Under GEJ Boko Haram were wiping out entire villages and local Governments. 1 Like

It is noted. God bless our Army.

Am one of those that believe the Government is still in the business as usual. " Lies"



Meanwhile, The army is doing what they are all paid to do well.

You haven't answered the actual question.



If BH has been "dismantled", where then are the remaining Chibok girls?



This is only a cover-up for not having any volunteers to pose as Chibok rescued girls. They will next week claim that "IT IS WITH GREAT MISFORTUNE TO INFORM YOU THAT THE REMAINING GIRLS DIED IN THE FOREST, WHILST ATTACKING THE INSURGENTS.



Filth and more filth. Quote me any day

I have an idea, might be silly, but after capturing sambisa forest, can Nigeria build the biggest barracks in Africa there?



Am just saying.



Modified:

I heard sambisa is almost the size of Enugu in landmass, so this option is DOA.

We won the battle with the extremist. Thank God.We won the battle with the extremist.

