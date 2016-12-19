₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by modelssphere(f): 3:44pm
It has been quite an eventful year for ex Face of Culture Africa,Queen Jennifer Okechukwu.
The curvy queen took part in a Christmas themed photo session to celebrate the festive season. She look alluring and beautiful as usual.
Adding to her profile this year is another awards giving to her lately by AMAA and Diplomat Heroes awards as most influential beauty queen of the year and beauty queen of the year respectively.
Her generosity and good work over the year was vividly seen and appreciated by all. Plans are already at an advance stage for her next project which will take place come 2017.
www.modelssphere.com/2016/12/queen-jennifer-okechukwu-sizzles-in-hot.html?m=1
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by modelssphere(f): 3:46pm
Photos of the award below
Mynd Lailasticlala
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Janetessy(f): 4:22pm
Hmmm,
She is cute
Team slim and sweet
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Shortyy(f): 4:23pm
She's so beautiful
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Drienzia: 4:23pm
All these postures just for Xmas
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by paschal47(m): 4:23pm
Trash!!!
i need to know the amount of cucumbers she has rendered useless
1 Like
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by wisdomagbai(m): 4:23pm
Why not CLICK here to join our whatsapp group and get the latest free browsing, tech news, how tos updates
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Lemonade01(m): 4:24pm
Who she be
1 Share
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by sireaxy(m): 4:24pm
Merry Christmas all nairalanders
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by VladDracula: 4:24pm
Someone will come here and say "those legs are hot" I dey always wonder wetin some guys dey like for ordinary leg the same way some mumu girl go dey die for yellow lips. After toto , na nothing else dey entice me for woman o not even yansh
7 Likes
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by zarakay(f): 4:24pm
fine gal
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by bokunrawo(m): 4:24pm
Who she epp
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by themonk(m): 4:25pm
I fit lick this girl skin. Choii
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by stankezzy: 4:25pm
First to comment
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Hades2016(m): 4:26pm
So how this one come be news na .... mean while , back to my chicken and cold origin
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by MrPetex(m): 4:26pm
Happy Xmas to everyone
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by YourCoffin: 4:27pm
Where is the sizzle?
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Malakh: 4:29pm
you vain creatures keep saying someone is beautiful, what does beauty add to man or to mankind, the true beauty is seen in Zech 11 and Songs of Solomon if you understand it.Dont forget that lucifer is the most beautiful angel,so natural beauty dont mean $heet
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by alphaconde(m): 4:30pm
YourCoffin:
I just taya my brother, who is she anyways?
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by syncACE(m): 4:32pm
YourCoffin:its under her dress
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Redza(f): 4:32pm
Cucumber squad
1 Like
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by pretydiva(f): 4:33pm
She try small
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by monemsis(m): 4:34pm
YourCoffin:the SIZZLE is with sean TIZZLE
1 Like
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by YourCoffin: 4:35pm
alphaconde:
Probably a refugee who just escaped from camp
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by passyhansome(m): 4:37pm
I see....... Looks like nothing make sense until it is sensualized,
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by themonk(m): 4:39pm
Redza:Lol, I would sponsor you to be a beauty queen. How about that?
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by wristbangle(m): 4:41pm
Reading some hilarious comments above
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by AfroBlue(m): 4:41pm
she looks gud
diet and exercise is d way to live
she looks better now than when she was crowned
http://www.nairaland.com/3090351/irresistible-queen-jennifer-okechukwu-releases
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by SweetJoystick(m): 4:48pm
See fresh meat
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by ogaJona(m): 4:49pm
object for sexual satisfaction
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by Duru009(m): 4:52pm
Team cucumber......
|Re: Jennifer Okechukwu Sizzles In Hot Christmas Shoots by koikoi2(m): 4:54pm
My wife is even more sizzler than her.
