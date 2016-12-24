Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television (10102 Views)

killed on Saturday when heavily armed men attacked Goska Kanikon village in Jemaa Local Government area of Kaduna State.



The latest attack is coming barely four days after indigenes of southern Kaduna staged a protest in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area against the continous killing of their people by suspected

herdsmen.



An indigene of the area who witnessed the incident Saturday evening, told Channels Television that the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village at about 6:000 p.m. local time, opened fire on the residents and also set houses ablaze.

He further said that ‘many villagers have fled from their homes to neighbouring communities’ while there is no presence of security operatives in the area.



The attack is happening on a day that both the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police visited Kafanchan to assess the progress of troop operations in Southern part of Kaduna State where most of the attacks occurred.

Goska Kanikon community is about eight

kilometres from Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemma Local Government Area.



In the meantime, spokesman for the Kaduna police command, Usman Aliyu, said that he was not aware of the fresh attack, but promised to confirm and give further information about the incident.



I thought they said these terrorist have been extinguished... Where is lie Mohammed?

And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil

Didn't they say these terrorist have been extinguished? Can someone please call me lie Mohammed,I need to reset his brain

I have warned severally on different forum that the

Federal Government should handle the crisis in kaduna

And environs with care not to create another BH



Elrufai should be cautioned and the time is now

We need more security in places like kaduna



I will say the FG failed if it escalate 9 Likes

Rilwayne001:

And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil

Mai rusa declared curfew & there was still attack, Hmmmm the midget should be held responsible for the attack

they are Niger Delta militants period

Rilwayne001:

And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil



















the people killing are from Niger Delta

kodded:























muslims are coward.....they should come face to face and fight.

Well done hell rufai

Since hell rufai became a governor of Kaduna state,there have not been peace in that state.

... Not again! Any government that can't guarantee maximum security to her citizens is as good as a spare tyre ready to be discarded.

The inept confused APC government and it's deception should not the military that was deployed in the south east have been used to provide security services for KADUNA, sometimes I believe APC is of the devil and controlled by demons that need blood.



It is only the brother to the devil that would dispute this.

Yet we have a fool in aso rock who carries on as if nothing is happening until southern kaduna is levelled like benue.



Yet some useless Christians will keep quiet as the blood of the innocent is shed in KADUNA 10 Likes

The new face of boko haram.

Just wait you see more attack like this where they never been before.

You can be celebrating army false victory .

Come out of the forest Buhari said to them there is work to be done.

Start from kaduna and take it further. 5 Likes

Buhari's brothers in action

It is wlell

The real truth is that Muslims in the name of herdsmen are Killing Christians in southern Kaduna.



Jihad happening in Nigeria under APC Broomhari 10 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

I have warned severally on different forum that the

Federal Government should handle the crisis in kaduna

And environs with care not to create another BH



Elrufai should be cautioned and the time is now

We need more security in places like kaduna



I will say the FG failed if it escalate

Oba zombie....... Hasn't it escalated enough



Southern Kaduna people needs to fight

back like they did, during the Zango Kataf

Oba zombie....... Hasn't it escalated enough

Southern Kaduna people needs to fight back like they did, during the Zango Kataf crisis

Rilwayne001:

And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil

They are already doing that by moving the news from political section to crime section & also keeping it away from FP

God help us

Who else is waiting for the premier league matchday

Rilwayne001:

And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil

Shut up



There is no governance without terrorism



The Bible also say



Man dominate man for evil



Shut up

There is no governance without terrorism

The Bible also say

Man dominate man for evil

That's why I don't vote for any

so many immature comments here....

Y is this coming late....

El-Rufai should answer these questions:

1. Where was the surveillance helicopter that flew round Kafanchan during the day? What happened to it during the attack?

2. Where were all the hundreds of security personnel quickly mobilized to Southern Kaduna?

3. You paid some fulanis some weeks back and still claimed the terrorists were N'Deltans... Why pay them, to buy more weapon or what? And yet hundreds and thousands of our southern Kaduna people are killed in areas claimed to be on curfew?

Where is the media, what are they doing to show the world what El-Rufai is doing? these are human lives... MMM crash could go on making frontpage and scattered all blogs but pls my fellow Nlanders these are human lives, let the whole world know what El-Rufai is doing to Southern Kaduna people. 6 Likes 1 Share

I thought that El-Rufai was paying his Fulani nomads to stop killing farmers and villagers who host them?

Was that a SCAM too?

It seems that anything that APC people do na so so scam, fraud, lies and corruption. 3 Likes

Every time Buhari comes out to proclaim the defeat of Boko Haram, they strike almost immediately, even harder.

Please tell Buhari to stop lying and stop putting human lives in danger! 6 Likes

OKAY GOOD

realGURU:

When will all this killing stop? El- Rufai and Buhari are there sitting on their hands while citizens are slaughtered like rams. APC led government is the worst thing that has befallen Nigerians.

El Rufai is a devil. I blame S/Kaduna Elites. Declare war once and for all. They will finish your people. The governor is aware.