|Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by danmasani101: 8:43pm On Dec 25
Many persons are said to have been
killed on Saturday when heavily armed men attacked Goska Kanikon village in Jemaa Local Government area of Kaduna State.
The latest attack is coming barely four days after indigenes of southern Kaduna staged a protest in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area against the continous killing of their people by suspected
herdsmen.
An indigene of the area who witnessed the incident Saturday evening, told Channels Television that the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village at about 6:000 p.m. local time, opened fire on the residents and also set houses ablaze.
He further said that ‘many villagers have fled from their homes to neighbouring communities’ while there is no presence of security operatives in the area.
The attack is happening on a day that both the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police visited Kafanchan to assess the progress of troop operations in Southern part of Kaduna State where most of the attacks occurred.
Goska Kanikon community is about eight
kilometres from Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemma Local Government Area.
In the meantime, spokesman for the Kaduna police command, Usman Aliyu, said that he was not aware of the fresh attack, but promised to confirm and give further information about the incident.
https://www.channelstv.com/2016/12/24/many-feared-killed-in-fresh-kaduna-village-attack/
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Oyiboman69: 8:44pm On Dec 25
I thought they said these terrorist have been extinguished... Where is lie Mohammed?
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Rilwayne001: 8:46pm On Dec 25
And some people will stop come here to defend that short man devil
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Oyiboman69: 8:47pm On Dec 25
Didn't they say these terrorist have been extinguished? Can someone please call me lie Mohammed,I need to reset his brain
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by caleboxylic: 8:48pm On Dec 25
Mark my word. Religious War is looming in the north.
danmasani101:
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by sarrki(m): 8:48pm On Dec 25
I have warned severally on different forum that the
Federal Government should handle the crisis in kaduna
And environs with care not to create another BH
Elrufai should be cautioned and the time is now
We need more security in places like kaduna
I will say the FG failed if it escalate
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by danmasani101: 8:51pm On Dec 25
Mai rusa declared curfew & there was still attack, Hmmmm the midget should be held responsible for the attack
Rilwayne001:
Zombies will surely come to defend
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by kodded(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
they are Niger Delta militants period
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by kodded(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Rilwayne001:
the people killing are from Niger Delta
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by friedcorn: 10:00pm On Dec 25
kodded:muslims are coward.....they should come face to face and fight.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by NaijaMutant(f): 10:01pm On Dec 25
Well done hell rufai
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Dildo(m): 10:16pm On Dec 25
Since hell rufai became a governor of Kaduna state,there have not been peace in that state.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Newmanluckyman(m): 10:29pm On Dec 25
... Not again! Any government that can't guarantee maximum security to her citizens is as good as a spare tyre ready to be discarded.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by kettykin: 10:32pm On Dec 25
The inept confused APC government and it's deception should not the military that was deployed in the south east have been used to provide security services for KADUNA, sometimes I believe APC is of the devil and controlled by demons that need blood.
It is only the brother to the devil that would dispute this.
Yet we have a fool in aso rock who carries on as if nothing is happening until southern kaduna is levelled like benue.
Yet some useless Christians will keep quiet as the blood of the innocent is shed in KADUNA
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by limeta(f): 10:45pm On Dec 25
The new face of boko haram.
Just wait you see more attack like this where they never been before.
You can be celebrating army false victory .
Come out of the forest Buhari said to them there is work to be done.
Start from kaduna and take it further.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by EternalTruths: 10:54pm On Dec 25
Buhari's brothers in action
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Vision4God: 11:49pm On Dec 25
It is wlell
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by NATIONALPASTOR: 12:27am
The real truth is that Muslims in the name of herdsmen are Killing Christians in southern Kaduna.
Jihad happening in Nigeria under APC Broomhari
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by mex004(m): 10:13am
sarrki:
Oba zombie....... Hasn't it escalated enough
Southern Kaduna people needs to fight
back like they did, during the Zango Kataf
crisis
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by mex004(m): 10:17am
Rilwayne001:
They are already doing that by moving the news from political section to crime section & also keeping it away from FP
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by realGURU(f): 1:37pm
God help us
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Leetunechi: 1:40pm
Who else is waiting for the premier league matchday
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Life4Varnity: 1:41pm
Rilwayne001:
Shut up
There is no governance without terrorism
The Bible also say
Man dominate man for evil
That's why I don't vote for any
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by MOFAZIT: 1:42pm
so many immature comments here....
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by JohnEazy(m): 1:42pm
Y is this coming late....
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by danduchi(m): 1:43pm
El-Rufai should answer these questions:
1. Where was the surveillance helicopter that flew round Kafanchan during the day? What happened to it during the attack?
2. Where were all the hundreds of security personnel quickly mobilized to Southern Kaduna?
3. You paid some fulanis some weeks back and still claimed the terrorists were N'Deltans... Why pay them, to buy more weapon or what? And yet hundreds and thousands of our southern Kaduna people are killed in areas claimed to be on curfew?
Where is the media, what are they doing to show the world what El-Rufai is doing? these are human lives... MMM crash could go on making frontpage and scattered all blogs but pls my fellow Nlanders these are human lives, let the whole world know what El-Rufai is doing to Southern Kaduna people.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by seguno2: 1:44pm
I thought that El-Rufai was paying his Fulani nomads to stop killing farmers and villagers who host them?
Was that a SCAM too?
It seems that anything that APC people do na so so scam, fraud, lies and corruption.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Polyestar(m): 1:44pm
Every time Buhari comes out to proclaim the defeat of Boko Haram, they strike almost immediately, even harder.
Please tell Buhari to stop lying and stop putting human lives in danger!
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by passyhansome(m): 1:44pm
OKAY GOOD
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by swiperthefox: 1:44pm
realGURU:When will all this killing stop? El- Rufai and Buhari are there sitting on their hands while citizens are slaughtered like rams. APC led government is the worst thing that has befallen Nigerians.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by NairaMaster1(m): 1:47pm
El Rufai is a devil. I blame S/Kaduna Elites. Declare war once and for all. They will finish your people. The governor is aware.
|Re: Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack - Channels Television by Trapnews: 1:47pm
Kaduna, Another Chaos zone!
