Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by olofofonaija1(m): 10:04pm On Dec 25
Congrats.


The husband, Austin Faani announced it on instagram and wrote :

"•25/12/2016•
Our Christmas Princess is here!!!
Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani.
My wife, your mother, is my JEWEL of INESTIMABLE VALUE
Kamara, my 1st daughter, your sister, is my PRICELESS GEM & CHARM
You, my Kaira, you are GOLDEN!!! Thank you Lord for blessing me with 3 Beautiful Ladies to love me unconditionally for the rest of my life.
Thank you Lord for safe delivery.
Mommy & baby are doing very well."


https://www.instagram.com/p/BOczzKsj1P9/

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by zarakay(f): 10:13pm On Dec 25
wow
that's some good news
cha cha has added oo

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by kollintin(m): 10:15pm On Dec 25
happy born day to ure beautiful child
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by adonbilivit: 10:24pm On Dec 25
some will soon come asking if they should fry beans.

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by valdes00(m): 10:25pm On Dec 25
future Aunty Jesus... congrat
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by miremoses(m): 10:25pm On Dec 25
Congrats.
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by naniawini(f): 10:25pm On Dec 25
Chai... Fyn pikin
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:26pm On Dec 25
Congratulations
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lilmax(m): 10:26pm On Dec 25
I don't know why I love her
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by faitheverest(f): 10:27pm On Dec 25
Congrats dear....
See beautiful Ada papa ya!
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Came: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Chacha 2nd child,baby girl, was born, on Chrismas dayyyyyyyy!!!!! Congratulations .

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by arsenic33(m): 10:27pm On Dec 25
Congrats to her]
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by ezyk: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Nice. Congrats to her
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JoshuaSamuraiX: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Congratulations
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by immaq8: 10:27pm On Dec 25
welcome Golden Kaira. long live little damsel...

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by wtfCode: 10:27pm On Dec 25
igbo gals...hawt!!

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by ireneony(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
May God bless their marriage

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JerryOJerry: 10:28pm On Dec 25
Nwanyi aba gave birth to nwa aba. Good luck.

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by dongalaxy(m): 10:28pm On Dec 25
happy for the family, I always feel good to hear news of new babies
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
Call the baby christmas
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lady2lady(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
I'm here to read comments grin
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:28pm On Dec 25
Nice Technology, I bet you it was planned (Induced Labor)

Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Iceeydee: 10:28pm On Dec 25
Lovely!
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JoshuaSamuraiX: 10:29pm On Dec 25
zarakay:
wow that's some good news cha cha has added oo
Abi oo, baby fat.
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:29pm On Dec 25
ireneony:
May God bless their marriage
kiss

That could be us.
I can even make ur own belle bigger Dan hers.
Cox hers wasn't big enuff grin
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 10:29pm On Dec 25
Xmas pikin welcom to the world... Thank God fr safe delivery
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Jostico(m): 10:29pm On Dec 25
1 word splendid
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 10:29pm On Dec 25
That's a good Christmas gift there, congratulations.
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by littlemistress(f): 10:31pm On Dec 25
Welcome Christmas baby. grin
Chacha is just adorable
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:31pm On Dec 25
Congrats
Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Larablink(f): 10:31pm On Dec 25
Wow beautiful.

