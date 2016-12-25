10:04pm On Dec 25







The husband, Austin Faani announced it on instagram and wrote :



"•25/12/2016•

Our Christmas Princess is here!!!

Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani.

My wife, your mother, is my JEWEL of INESTIMABLE VALUE

Kamara, my 1st daughter, your sister, is my PRICELESS GEM & CHARM

You, my Kaira, you are GOLDEN!!! Thank you Lord for blessing me with 3 Beautiful Ladies to love me unconditionally for the rest of my life.

Thank you Lord for safe delivery.

Mommy & baby are doing very well."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOczzKsj1P9/ Congrats.