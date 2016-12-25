₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:54 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) (14096 Views)
Chacha Eke Faani Is Pregnant Again Cradles Her Baby Bump In New Photos / Chacha Eke-Faani Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary / Chacha Eke-Faani Steps Out In Ripped Jeans (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by olofofonaija1(m): 10:04pm On Dec 25
Congrats.
The husband, Austin Faani announced it on instagram and wrote :
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOczzKsj1P9/
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by zarakay(f): 10:13pm On Dec 25
wow
that's some good news
cha cha has added oo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by kollintin(m): 10:15pm On Dec 25
happy born day to ure beautiful child
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by adonbilivit: 10:24pm On Dec 25
some will soon come asking if they should fry beans.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by valdes00(m): 10:25pm On Dec 25
future Aunty Jesus... congrat
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by miremoses(m): 10:25pm On Dec 25
Congrats.
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by naniawini(f): 10:25pm On Dec 25
Chai... Fyn pikin
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:26pm On Dec 25
Congratulations
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lilmax(m): 10:26pm On Dec 25
I don't know why I love her
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by faitheverest(f): 10:27pm On Dec 25
Congrats dear....
See beautiful Ada papa ya!
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Came: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Chacha 2nd child,baby girl, was born, on Chrismas dayyyyyyyy!!!!! Congratulations .
1 Like
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by arsenic33(m): 10:27pm On Dec 25
[quote author=olofofonaija1 post=52255793]Congrats.
The husband, Austin Faani announced it on instagram and wrote :
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOczzKsj1P9/[/quote
Congrats to her]
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by ezyk: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Nice. Congrats to her
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JoshuaSamuraiX: 10:27pm On Dec 25
Congratulations
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by immaq8: 10:27pm On Dec 25
welcome Golden Kaira. long live little damsel...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by wtfCode: 10:27pm On Dec 25
igbo gals...hawt!!
2 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by ireneony(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
May God bless their marriage
1 Like
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JerryOJerry: 10:28pm On Dec 25
Nwanyi aba gave birth to nwa aba. Good luck.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by dongalaxy(m): 10:28pm On Dec 25
happy for the family, I always feel good to hear news of new babies
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
Call the baby christmas
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by lady2lady(f): 10:28pm On Dec 25
I'm here to read comments
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:28pm On Dec 25
Nice Technology, I bet you it was planned (Induced Labor)
4 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Iceeydee: 10:28pm On Dec 25
Lovely!
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by JoshuaSamuraiX: 10:29pm On Dec 25
zarakay:Abi oo, baby fat.
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:29pm On Dec 25
ireneony:
That could be us.
I can even make ur own belle bigger Dan hers.
Cox hers wasn't big enuff
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Nickymezor(f): 10:29pm On Dec 25
Xmas pikin welcom to the world... Thank God fr safe delivery
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Jostico(m): 10:29pm On Dec 25
1 word splendid
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 10:29pm On Dec 25
That's a good Christmas gift there, congratulations.
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by littlemistress(f): 10:31pm On Dec 25
Welcome Christmas baby.
Chacha is just adorable
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:31pm On Dec 25
Congrats
|Re: Chacha Eke-Faani Gives Birth On Christmas Day (Photos) by Larablink(f): 10:31pm On Dec 25
Wow beautiful.
16 Year Old Obama’s Daughter(malia) Shock The World With This Selfie [SEE PHOTO] / Wizkid An Illuminati Member? / Fans Launch Attack On Toke Makinwa For Calling People Who Are Not Her Fans A W
Viewing this topic: StObaino1(m), damsell, Depreacherman, sisisioge, cutemy, keziah123, mimibe(f), Bigflamie(m), Momcherry(f), golden777, Richmondoau(m), lasgidi95, Gemini21, Lloydfather, frank4t(m), purityval(m), collinsVP, shebosss(f), 3mmyz(m), kenneth4000, benkz001, chicobaddest(m), Bamijoko1(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8