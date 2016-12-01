₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by mroop(m): 10:35am
A twitter user surprised her Man on Christmas by giving him what he had always wanted, a Bible.
Thes best part is what she actually did to the Bible before she gave it to him, see below:
Source:: http://www.praizeblog.com/2016/12/photos-her-boyfriend-wanted-bible-for.html?m=0
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Masikay(f): 10:39am
She get time o...
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by softMarket(m): 10:41am
He ask for a bible?.....WHY?
This is what i call cheating!!
U bought him a Bible and expecting iphone 7 and samsung 7egde abi??.......?.u will not make heaven!!
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by sommy40(m): 10:41am
Masikay:I dy tell you o
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by softMarket(m): 10:41am
Masikay:which one did u give ur boyfriend?
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by 2SWT(f): 10:44am
What does my boyfriend like
I want to get him a Christmas gift too.
Something tells me he will like condoms, so maybe I'd get him a carton
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by mccoy47(m): 10:46am
Hope they aren't fucking yet!
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Benita27(f): 10:47am
This one took love to another level.
3 months decorating a bible you could've just given him without this childish play.
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by UnknownT: 10:56am
I can't read this kind of Bible. Very distracting designs
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by rheether(f): 11:10am
Fancy Bible. wish I had one.
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by richommie(m): 11:36am
rheether:I can make one for u, if u let me in
#YOLO
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by brandydaniells(m): 11:53am
2SWT:
A minute of silence for this lady
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Sandydayziz(f): 12:17pm
softMarket:
Isn't dat wat he wanted?
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by brownhawk: 12:42pm
mroop:this is too sweet
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Richie0974: 2:12pm
The guy wanted a Bible? How many Bible does one need if he already has one, why another or is it not the same word of God?
Anyway good for them.
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Trapnews: 2:13pm
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by saxwizard(m): 2:13pm
definition of true love
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by jamalnation: 2:13pm
Rubbish of the highest order
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Mujaheeeden: 2:13pm
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Lah84(f): 2:13pm
The thunder that will fire the both of you is trekking from Sambisa forest
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by fixedhollies(m): 2:13pm
She was too busy to do that! Hope the pages are not full of distractions?
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by kennygee(f): 2:13pm
2SWT:
If that is the kind of investment you want to make.
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by kevoh(m): 2:14pm
You gave him a Bible or coloring book?
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Mujaheeeden: 2:14pm
2SWT:are you sure you want to enter new year
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by FranksOha(m): 2:14pm
If you can manhandle the Holy Bible like this I wonder how you will handle him if or wen he eventually marries u... I will just break up now if I were him
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by megrimor(m): 2:14pm
This is so so nice.
Not all these 9ja babes that will be demanding for g-string when their nyash is like family packed indomoe
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by Mujaheeeden: 2:14pm
Lah84:
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by megrimor(m): 2:14pm
This is so so nice.
Not all these 9ja babes that will be demanding for g-string when their nyash is like family packed indomie
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by apholaryn: 2:15pm
Lah84:aunty take am easy na
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by femi4(m): 2:15pm
2SWT:You are encouraging him to cheat
|Re: Her Boyfriend Wanted A Bible For Christmas, So She Did This by BarrElChapo(m): 2:15pm
Nice ..
