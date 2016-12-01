Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) (5609 Views)

See graphic photos from the scene below





A female suicide bomber this morning detonated IED at the Kasuwan Shanu cattle market, Maiduguri Borno state.Only the suicide bomber was killed in an attack.Her accomplice was apprehended after her IED vest refused to explode.See graphic photos from the scene below













Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia How these people manage to brainwash their women to blow themselves up still amazes me.Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia 6 Likes 1 Share

Again......

this will not deviate us from the fact that boko haram have been decimated 5 Likes

Chei!

Buhari 3 Likes

Why didn't these cowards stand up to the Nigerian Army when they came for a party in Sambisa Forest? It would have been a true test of their capability; not strapping themselves with bombs and running into markets and worship centres. 10 Likes

I thought bubu had defeated them 1 Like

How do these people manage to brainwash their women to blow themselves up still amazes me.





Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia

If you notice in past the ones that raised alarm and asked for help dont even have the detonator with them. So the person in posession of the control is somewhere around the vicinity and watching and waiting for her to get deep enough to cause maximum damage and then send the trigger. So she is as much a victim as the innocent bystanders killed in the detonation.



The women should be pitied. Im praying that they will catch a triggerman again. They once did during Jonathan regime. He was killed right on the spot. If you notice in past the ones that raised alarm and asked for help dont even have the detonator with them. So the person in posession of the control is somewhere around the vicinity and watching and waiting for her to get deep enough to cause maximum damage and then send the trigger. So she is as much a victim as the innocent bystanders killed in the detonation.The women should be pitied. Im praying that they will catch a triggerman again. They once did during Jonathan regime. He was killed right on the spot. 8 Likes 2 Shares

If you notice in past the ones that raised alarm and asked for help dont even have the detonator with them. So the person in posession of the control is somewhere around the vicinity and watching and waiting for her to get deep enough to cause maximum damage and then send the trigger. So she is as much a victim as the innocent bystanders killed in the detonation.



The women should be pitied. Im praying that they will catch a triggerman again. They once did during Jonathan regime. He was killed right on the spot. Nawa oh! May God save us from these animals.. Nawa oh! May God save us from these animals.. 6 Likes

Nawa oh! May God save us from these animals..

may these people rest in peace. I dont believe bokoharam is killing just for religion. Maybe initially thats what their agenda was but i think they transitioned and are now a commercial interest. may these people rest in peace. I dont believe bokoharam is killing just for religion. Maybe initially thats what their agenda was but i think they transitioned and are now a commercial interest. 3 Likes

may these people rest in peace. I dont believe bokoharam is killing just for religion. Maybe initially thats what their agenda was but i think they transitioned and are now a commercial interest. I weak I swear I weak I swear 1 Like

so na only her die? Good....its always nice looking at their useless charred remains when things go wrong for these boko haram fools! so na only her die? Good....its always nice looking at their useless charred remains when things go wrong for these boko haram fools!

Why didn't these cowards stand up to the Nigerian Army when they came for a party in Sambisa Forest? It would have been a true test of their capability; not strapping themselves with bombs and running into markets and worship centres.

First meaningful. And best comment so far





Those quoting Buhari literally needs to get thier heads checked





When was the last time boko haram army invaded a market, let alone a community





There will still be a few brainless kids that'll be used for this purpose but I pray may they never succeed at harming anyone but themselves





And whoever thier sponsors are I hope they get jungle justice and soon First meaningful. And best comment so farThose quoting Buhari literally needs to get thier heads checkedWhen was the last time boko haram army invaded a market, let alone a communityThere will still be a few brainless kids that'll be used for this purpose but I pray may they never succeed at harming anyone but themselvesAnd whoever thier sponsors are I hope they get jungle justice and soon 4 Likes

Buhari and APC created bitter politics that is about to consume Nigeria today 2 Likes

Nawao

I thought we've defeated Boko haram?

How do these people manage to brainwash their women to blow themselves up still amazes me.











Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia It's very simple.

It happens when u don't occupy the IDLE MINDS with the right stuff.

When such minds remain vacant for long , DEVIL takes precedence in them and tells them what to do.

They start seeing the lyrics of the demons as the right thing.



When u leave a YOUTH jobless for too long, such youth becomes exposed to thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution, etc.because demons take over such minds.

There will be a revolution in Nigeria, very soon.



This also happens when the EDUCATED PEOPLE fail to vie for political positions at the advantages of the uneducated and Ignorant people.

The educated end up being led by leaders with POOR mentality.

That's what is happening to MOST AFRICAN NATIONS. It's very simple.It happens when u don't occupy the IDLE MINDS with the right stuff.When such minds remain vacant for long , DEVIL takes precedence in them and tells them what to do.They start seeing the lyrics of the demons as the right thing.When u leave a YOUTH jobless for too long, such youth becomes exposed to thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution, etc.because demons take over such minds.There will be a revolution in Nigeria, very soon.This also happens when the EDUCATED PEOPLE fail to vie for political positions at the advantages of the uneducated and Ignorant people.The educated end up being led by leaders with POOR mentality.That's what is happening to MOST AFRICAN NATIONS. 1 Like

How do these people manage to brainwash their women to blow themselves up still amazes me.











Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia These unfortunate females are often abducted and then forced through a process of hypnotization. There are reports that some don't even know the implications of the explosives-laden belts that they have tied on them. Sometimes underage girls are strapped with exolosives and released into a crowded place and the explosives are then detonated remotely. It is not as if these females are always willing participants - in fact they should be pitied. Some of them may even be girls from Christian areas of Borno state.These female "suicide -bombers" are no different from any other human being in their normal self; they are just unfortunate to have fallen into the hands of boko haram. These unfortunate females are often abducted and then forced through a process of hypnotization. There are reports that some don't even know the implications of the explosives-laden belts that they have tied on them. Sometimes underage girls are strapped with exolosives and released into a crowded place and the explosives are then detonated remotely. It is not as if these females are always willing participants - in fact they should be pitied. Some of them may even be girls from Christian areas of Borno state.These female "suicide -bombers" are no different from any other human being in their normal self; they are just unfortunate to have fallen into the hands of boko haram. 4 Likes 1 Share

Make mod censor that pics na, we have perverts on this thread

Damn

They have been defeated technically and chased away from Zambisa forest.

Chai! Nigerians

Tot they said they v destroyed bh. Buhari n his zombie cohorts like sarrki, madridguy desperately seeking sumtin to celebrate about.