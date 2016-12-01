₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,737 members, 3,275,400 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) (5609 Views)
Female Suicide Bomber Captured In Maiduguri This Morning (Photos) / 3 Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested By Soldiers At Cattle Market, Maiduguri (Photos / Bomb Blast At Gambari Market Maiduguri This Morning (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by henryanna36: 11:20am
A female suicide bomber this morning detonated IED at the Kasuwan Shanu cattle market, Maiduguri Borno state.Only the suicide bomber was killed in an attack.Her accomplice was apprehended after her IED vest refused to explode.
See graphic photos from the scene below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/female-suicide-bomber-attacks-cattle.html?m=1
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:23am
How these people manage to brainwash their women to blow themselves up still amazes me.
Rest In Pieces. Anu ofia
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by henryanna36: 11:25am
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by INTROVERT(f): 11:25am
Again......
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Bari22(m): 11:30am
this will not deviate us from the fact that boko haram have been decimated
5 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by henryanna36: 11:35am
henryanna36:more
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by tafabaloo(m): 11:46am
Chei!
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Nutase(f): 11:55am
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by kodded(m): 12:05pm
Buhari
3 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by bejeiodus(m): 12:08pm
Why didn't these cowards stand up to the Nigerian Army when they came for a party in Sambisa Forest? It would have been a true test of their capability; not strapping themselves with bombs and running into markets and worship centres.
10 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by darfay: 12:11pm
I thought bubu had defeated them
1 Like
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by BabaRamota1980: 12:13pm
BeeBeeOoh:
If you notice in past the ones that raised alarm and asked for help dont even have the detonator with them. So the person in posession of the control is somewhere around the vicinity and watching and waiting for her to get deep enough to cause maximum damage and then send the trigger. So she is as much a victim as the innocent bystanders killed in the detonation.
The women should be pitied. Im praying that they will catch a triggerman again. They once did during Jonathan regime. He was killed right on the spot.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:18pm
BabaRamota1980:Nawa oh! May God save us from these animals..
6 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by BabaRamota1980: 12:29pm
BeeBeeOoh:
may these people rest in peace. I dont believe bokoharam is killing just for religion. Maybe initially thats what their agenda was but i think they transitioned and are now a commercial interest.
3 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:34pm
BabaRamota1980:I weak I swear
1 Like
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by momentarylapse: 12:36pm
so na only her die? Good....its always nice looking at their useless charred remains when things go wrong for these boko haram fools!
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by GMBuhari: 12:44pm
bejeiodus:
First meaningful. And best comment so far
Those quoting Buhari literally needs to get thier heads checked
When was the last time boko haram army invaded a market, let alone a community
There will still be a few brainless kids that'll be used for this purpose but I pray may they never succeed at harming anyone but themselves
And whoever thier sponsors are I hope they get jungle justice and soon
4 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Akkotto: 1:13pm
Buhari and APC created bitter politics that is about to consume Nigeria today
2 Likes
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Rilwayne001: 1:19pm
Nawao
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by MrAdetunjiBayo: 1:50pm
I thought we've defeated Boko haram?
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by EVILFOREST: 1:51pm
BeeBeeOoh:It's very simple.
It happens when u don't occupy the IDLE MINDS with the right stuff.
When such minds remain vacant for long , DEVIL takes precedence in them and tells them what to do.
They start seeing the lyrics of the demons as the right thing.
When u leave a YOUTH jobless for too long, such youth becomes exposed to thuggery, armed robbery, prostitution, etc.because demons take over such minds.
There will be a revolution in Nigeria, very soon.
This also happens when the EDUCATED PEOPLE fail to vie for political positions at the advantages of the uneducated and Ignorant people.
The educated end up being led by leaders with POOR mentality.
That's what is happening to MOST AFRICAN NATIONS.
1 Like
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by mu2sa2: 2:31pm
BeeBeeOoh:These unfortunate females are often abducted and then forced through a process of hypnotization. There are reports that some don't even know the implications of the explosives-laden belts that they have tied on them. Sometimes underage girls are strapped with exolosives and released into a crowded place and the explosives are then detonated remotely. It is not as if these females are always willing participants - in fact they should be pitied. Some of them may even be girls from Christian areas of Borno state.These female "suicide -bombers" are no different from any other human being in their normal self; they are just unfortunate to have fallen into the hands of boko haram.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by seunlayi(m): 3:06pm
Make mod censor that pics na, we have perverts on this thread
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by NnaaMenn: 3:07pm
Damn
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by TITANIUM247: 3:07pm
Do you know that ultimate cycler is back and better..
Join the winning team with just #12500 and make up 50000 within one week just click on the line below and register or
contact us on 08068936006 (whatsapp)..for more details... Tnx
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Generalyemi(m): 3:08pm
peace people
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by NotOfThis(f): 3:08pm
:'{
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by misteryman: 3:08pm
They have been defeated technically and chased away from Zambisa forest.
Chai! Nigerians
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by truthspeaks: 3:09pm
Tot they said they v destroyed bh. Buhari n his zombie cohorts like sarrki, madridguy desperately seeking sumtin to celebrate about.
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by FisifunKododada: 3:10pm
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by whizfache(m): 3:10pm
Buhari just a national disgrace
|Re: Female Suicide Bomber Attacks Cattle Market Maiduguri This Morning(Graphic Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 3:11pm
Encounter With Zimbabwean Farmers In Shonga / Police Destroy Six Illegal Refineries In Abia / A Great Speech By Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (the CBN Governor)
Viewing this topic: LordeCalifornia, castrokins(m), ijobaoke, barapistis(m), adeyemi156(m), eedris07(m), Benite, agulion, ezybaba(m), zikrolly, Horlufemi(m), Kenola(m), Abioduntiojo, oemmanuel(m), Lincoln275(m), GENIUS18, arma, kam045, uvalued(m), yinraj, adedehinbo(m), saydfact(m), ope2711(m), changeskc2(m), solomonsly, Yinkwamo(m), olajizz01(m), Clairvoyant(m), peteredo, mzax(m), Emy4u(m), rummmy(m), ipledge01, dele55, anonymuz(m), adeA1(m), forex24(m), Flyingngel(m), A7(m), stinechykee, OmoElerin(f), holuwashaun(m), ambasi, pstneme(m), Okudiover, dukechilezie(m), Masculity(m), owanguy(m), Crownadex(m), ontop247, ochigboochayi(m), oluwaseunamos33, Kayx, ikennaf1(m), Ijeuwadiuto, mrsparjay(m), jomarq(m), dan6019(m), 4X4, Pchikaodili(m), Amazingift01(f), alorax2(f), julietene(f), miikyphil(m), austentero, kitone, AlPeter, fison(m), Inkman(m), mercuryeyez, dyoungkarlmarx(m), sonogo(m), askjohnprosper, olaolaking(m), dokJ, samtemple(m), Predivine(m), Monstertrucks(m), sunny777, Qyubee(m), AdAhm(m), tafat, Mykellio, Gentle2015, lovetrust, leke999(m), Beboy23(m) and 208 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13