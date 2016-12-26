₦airaland Forum

20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22am
President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to the national assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, promising economic recovery.

As expected the budget, which amounted to N7.298 trillion naira, was different from the 2016 budget in many ways.

TheCable reviewed the 1,047-paged document, and brings you 20 fine details of interest.

Here are some details of the 2017 budget:

Total budget

N7.298 trillion budget.

Aim of the budget

The aim is to pull the country out of recession by spending 30.7 percent on capital expenditure.

Ministry with highest allocation

The ministry of power, works and housing at 520 billion.

More money

The allocation for the Niger Delta Amnesty programme tripled to amount at N65 billion in 2017 as against 20 billion in 2016. Also, the allocation for the Judiciary increased to N100 billion in 2017 as against 70 billion in 2016.

Restore life to the Northeast

45 billion was allocated for rehabilitation of the northeast

Benchmarks:

Crude oil: $42.5 per barrel as against $38 in 2016,

Naira: N305 per dollar as against N197 in 2016

Loans for entreprenuers

N15 billion was budgeted for the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture. $1.3 billion was also budgeted for the Development Bank of Nigeria, which is expected to kick off operations in 2017.

Tax credit for exporters

N20 billion was budgeted for the Export Expansion Grant which is expected to encourage exporters.

More loans

N500 billion was budgeted for the Special Intervention programme (Home grown school feeding and N-Power Job creation programmes)

Revenue

Udo Udoma, the minister of budget and national planning, has said that the government expects to make 10 trillion as revenue for 2017 fiscal year and N5 trillion would be from the sale of crude oil.

“Non-oil revenues will rake in about N5.06 trillion. These revenues are expected to come from corporate and company taxes, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Stamp Duties, capital gains tax and value added tax,”

Debt servicing

The federal government is expected to expend N1.5 trillion in servicing domestic debts, however, the federal government earmarked N1.3 trillion in the 2016 budget.

On foreign debt, the federal government would spend N175.9 billion as against N54.5 billion spent on foreign debt servicing in the 2016 budget.

Salaries

Recurrent expenditures would gulp N1.9 trillion, about N1.8 trillion was budgeted for the same purpose in the 2016 appropriation.

Borrowing

The federal government also intends to borrow a total of N2.3 trillion, out of which N1.5 trillion would be sourced locally while N1.1 trillion would be sourced internationally.

In the 2016 budget, N1.2 billion was reportedly borrowed locally, while N635.8 billion was gotten through foreign borrowing.

Anti-corruption in the state house?

A surprising entry in the state house section of the 2017 budget is anti corruption which had a budget of 8,539,200.

Kitchen Budget

The budget for meals at the state house was N123,223,000 and this is excluding the N168.46m budgeted for the same item for the president and vice president.

N 100,820,300 was also budgeted for the purchase for canteen/ kitchen equipment.

Refreshments

N97,200,000, was budgeted for refreshments and meals for the state house apart from the amount budgeted for catering and foodstuff.

Vehicle maintenance

N94,575,000 was budgeted for the purchase of tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain Toyota cars, CCU vehicles and other operational vehicles in the state house.

New vehicles

There were five provisions for the purchase of vehicles in the budget of the state house, president that all amounted to N396,000,000.

Trips and Sitting allowance

The president and vice president are expected to spend N1.05 billion on foreign trips and N353.115m on local trips.

Also, a total of N765,892,740 was budgeted for sitting allowance and honorarium in the state house, president and vice president’s offices.

Rent

Another surprising appearance in the state house headquarters budget was “Residential rent” which got a sum of 77,545,700.

https://www.thecable.ng/n74m-aso-rock-rent-n94m-for-tyres-n396m-for-cars-20-fine-details-of-the-2017-budget

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by INTROVERT(f): 11:23am
please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades. grin grin grin

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by hooged: 11:35am
INTROVERT:
please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades.
someone should please answer this question

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:44am
Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:46am
INTROVERT:
please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades.


Nigeria owns it

We use Nigeria money to service it not bad

Money own by the government spend by the

government
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:46am
Sibrah:
Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn

Bro Naso ooo

Three ministries power,housing & works
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by DDeliverer(m): 11:47am
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:50am
Sibrah:
Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn
Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??



Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth..

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:53am
sarrki:


Bro Naso ooo

Three ministries power,housing & works
Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .
I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . .

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:53am
hooged:
someone should please answer this question

When we say presidency it contains a lot of offices

It's not about the president.

Sgf, office of the vice president, public account
commission, public complaint commission, office if the head of service and many more

So we should understand it's not about the president alone

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:54am
BeeBeeOoh:
Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??



Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth..
What out of place there?

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:55am
Sibrah:
Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .
I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . .


Osho is coming on board

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:56am
BeeBeeOoh:
Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??



Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth..


Oyeee of little faith calm down

Things will fall in place soon

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:59am
sarrki:



Nigeria owns it

We use Nigeria money to service it not bad

Money own by the government spend by the

government
If seems you find it difficult to comprehend?

Define Rent for us & after you must have finished defining Rent, then kindly tell us what buhari wants to use N77,546,700 for...


Happy boxing day

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Newmanluckyman(m): 12:00pm
... So much to swallow for an "acclaimed change government".

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:03pm
sarrki:



Oyeee of little faith calm down

Things will fall in place soon
There are 3 people you can't deceive in this life:

1. God,

2. Satan. And,

3. Yourself.

Brother, for how long will you keep deceiving thy self??

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 1:20pm
sarrki:



Osho is coming on board
He better come on board. We can't have Fashola awarding borehole contracts for N70m+

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Mujaheeeden: 1:26pm
INTROVERT:
please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades. grin grin grin
I am the owner of Aso Rock. I would have married you to come down to aso rock but you will spend all our married life on Nairaland.
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Mujaheeeden: 1:28pm
sarrki:



Nigeria owns it

We use Nigeria money to service it not bad

Money own by the government spend by the

government
I know your lecturers in school weree Habokis

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by lielbree: 2:58pm
Buhari is a saint. He has no sin. He is not corrupt.

I weep for my country cry
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by stevenson007: 2:58pm
WHIA IS THE SHANGE??

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:59pm
Here we go.
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Goldenheart(m): 3:00pm
Someday we will revolt......

The blood of all those eating this country will be used to cleanse the land.

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by elopee3000(m): 3:00pm
sarrki:



Nigeria owns it

We use Nigeria money to service it not bad

Money own by the government spend by the

government
money from niger delta oil undecided

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Nutase(f): 3:01pm
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by stevenson007: 3:01pm
SO WHERE IS THE CHANGE
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by NnaaMenn: 3:01pm
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by jerryunit48: 3:02pm
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by EmekaBlue(m): 3:02pm
Just negodu...format spendings alot up there
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by paschal47(m): 3:02pm
Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Virginkpekus(f): 3:03pm
Can someone please breakdown what "residential rent" in aso rock refers to?

Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by HAH: 3:05pm
One chance government.

I was a serious Buharist from 2003-2015 but his action are making his love dwindle seriously, clearly Buhari has no capacity to take Nigeria to the promise land as expected.

No plan everything is trial and error and corruption is still thriving.

Can't wait wait for 2019 to give him the GEJ treatment. Gaskiya Baba ya kasa

