Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars (3314 Views)

2017 Budget: The Aso Rock Budget That Deserves Your Attention by Saatah Nubari / Buhari, Amaechi, Saraki At The Presentation Of The 2017 Budget / Babangida Joins Nigerians To Condemn Aso Rock Rent (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to the national assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, promising economic recovery.



As expected the budget, which amounted to N7.298 trillion naira, was different from the 2016 budget in many ways.



TheCable reviewed the 1,047-paged document, and brings you 20 fine details of interest.



Here are some details of the 2017 budget:



Total budget



N7.298 trillion budget.



Aim of the budget



The aim is to pull the country out of recession by spending 30.7 percent on capital expenditure.



Ministry with highest allocation



The ministry of power, works and housing at 520 billion.



More money



The allocation for the Niger Delta Amnesty programme tripled to amount at N65 billion in 2017 as against 20 billion in 2016. Also, the allocation for the Judiciary increased to N100 billion in 2017 as against 70 billion in 2016.



Restore life to the Northeast



45 billion was allocated for rehabilitation of the northeast



Benchmarks:



Crude oil: $42.5 per barrel as against $38 in 2016,



Naira: N305 per dollar as against N197 in 2016



Loans for entreprenuers



N15 billion was budgeted for the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture. $1.3 billion was also budgeted for the Development Bank of Nigeria, which is expected to kick off operations in 2017.



Tax credit for exporters



N20 billion was budgeted for the Export Expansion Grant which is expected to encourage exporters.



More loans



N500 billion was budgeted for the Special Intervention programme (Home grown school feeding and N-Power Job creation programmes)



Revenue



Udo Udoma, the minister of budget and national planning, has said that the government expects to make 10 trillion as revenue for 2017 fiscal year and N5 trillion would be from the sale of crude oil.



“Non-oil revenues will rake in about N5.06 trillion. These revenues are expected to come from corporate and company taxes, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Stamp Duties, capital gains tax and value added tax,”



Debt servicing



The federal government is expected to expend N1.5 trillion in servicing domestic debts, however, the federal government earmarked N1.3 trillion in the 2016 budget.



On foreign debt, the federal government would spend N175.9 billion as against N54.5 billion spent on foreign debt servicing in the 2016 budget.



Salaries



Recurrent expenditures would gulp N1.9 trillion, about N1.8 trillion was budgeted for the same purpose in the 2016 appropriation.



Borrowing



The federal government also intends to borrow a total of N2.3 trillion, out of which N1.5 trillion would be sourced locally while N1.1 trillion would be sourced internationally.



In the 2016 budget, N1.2 billion was reportedly borrowed locally, while N635.8 billion was gotten through foreign borrowing.



Anti-corruption in the state house?



A surprising entry in the state house section of the 2017 budget is anti corruption which had a budget of 8,539,200.



Kitchen Budget



The budget for meals at the state house was N123,223,000 and this is excluding the N168.46m budgeted for the same item for the president and vice president.



N 100,820,300 was also budgeted for the purchase for canteen/ kitchen equipment.



Refreshments



N97,200,000, was budgeted for refreshments and meals for the state house apart from the amount budgeted for catering and foodstuff.



Vehicle maintenance



N94,575,000 was budgeted for the purchase of tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain Toyota cars, CCU vehicles and other operational vehicles in the state house.



New vehicles



There were five provisions for the purchase of vehicles in the budget of the state house, president that all amounted to N396,000,000.



Trips and Sitting allowance



The president and vice president are expected to spend N1.05 billion on foreign trips and N353.115m on local trips.



Also, a total of N765,892,740 was budgeted for sitting allowance and honorarium in the state house, president and vice president’s offices.



Rent



Another surprising appearance in the state house headquarters budget was “Residential rent” which got a sum of 77,545,700.

https://www.thecable.ng/n74m-aso-rock-rent-n94m-for-tyres-n396m-for-cars-20-fine-details-of-the-2017-budget 1 Share

please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades. 18 Likes 3 Shares

INTROVERT:

please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades. someone should please answer this question someone should please answer this question 2 Likes

Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn 1 Like

INTROVERT:

please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades.



Nigeria owns it



We use Nigeria money to service it not bad



Money own by the government spend by the



government

Sibrah:

Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn

Bro Naso ooo



Three ministries power,housing & works Bro Naso oooThree ministries power,housing & works

see money...

Sibrah:

Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??







Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth.. Why are thouDidn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth.. 12 Likes

sarrki:





Bro Naso ooo



Three ministries power,housing & works Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .

I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . . Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . . 2 Likes 1 Share

hooged:

someone should please answer this question

When we say presidency it contains a lot of offices



It's not about the president.



Sgf, office of the vice president, public account

commission, public complaint commission, office if the head of service and many more



So we should understand it's not about the president alone When we say presidency it contains a lot of officesIt's not about the president.Sgf, office of the vice president, public accountcommission, public complaint commission, office if the head of service and many moreSo we should understand it's not about the president alone 2 Likes 1 Share

BeeBeeOoh:

Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??







Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth.. What out of place there? What out of place there? 1 Like 1 Share

Sibrah:

Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .

I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . .



Osho is coming on board 1 Like

BeeBeeOoh:

Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??







Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth..



Oyeee of little faith calm down



Things will fall in place soon Oyeee of little faith calm downThings will fall in place soon 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:







Nigeria owns it



We use Nigeria money to service it not bad



Money own by the government spend by the



government If seems you find it difficult to comprehend?



Define Rent for us & after you must have finished defining Rent, then kindly tell us what buhari wants to use N77,546,700 for...





Happy boxing day If seems you find it difficult to comprehend?& after you must have finished defining Rent, then kindly tell us what buhari wants to usefor...Happy boxing day 5 Likes 1 Share

... So much to swallow for an "acclaimed change government". 1 Like

sarrki:







Oyeee of little faith calm down



Things will fall in place soon There are 3 people you can't deceive in this life:



1. God,



2. Satan. And,



3. Yourself.



Brother, for how long will you keep deceiving thy self?? There are 3 people you can't deceive in this life:1. God,2. Satan. And,3.Brother, for how long will you keep deceiving thy self?? 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:







Osho is coming on board He better come on board. We can't have Fashola awarding borehole contracts for N70m+ He better come on board. We can't have Fashola awarding borehole contracts for N70m+ 1 Like 1 Share

INTROVERT:

please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades. I am the owner of Aso Rock. I would have married you to come down to aso rock but you will spend all our married life on Nairaland. I am the owner of Aso Rock. I would have married you to come down to aso rock but you will spend all our married life on Nairaland.

sarrki:







Nigeria owns it



We use Nigeria money to service it not bad



Money own by the government spend by the



government I know your lecturers in school weree Habokis I know your lecturers in school weree Habokis 1 Like





I weep for my country Buhari is a saint. He has no sin. He is not corrupt.I weep for my country

WHIA IS THE SHANGE?? 1 Like

Here we go.

Someday we will revolt......



The blood of all those eating this country will be used to cleanse the land. 1 Like

sarrki:







Nigeria owns it



We use Nigeria money to service it not bad



Money own by the government spend by the



government money from niger delta oil money from niger delta oil 1 Like

SO WHERE IS THE CHANGE

I no go talk

Just negodu...format spendings alot up there

I.

Can someone please breakdown what "residential rent" in aso rock refers to? 1 Like