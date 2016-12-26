₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:22am
President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to the national assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, promising economic recovery.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by INTROVERT(f): 11:23am
please who owns aso rock. They have been paying rent for that place for decades.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by hooged: 11:35am
INTROVERT:someone should please answer this question
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:44am
Hmmm . . . Fashola alone N520Bn
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:46am
INTROVERT:
Nigeria owns it
We use Nigeria money to service it not bad
Money own by the government spend by the
government
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:46am
Sibrah:
Bro Naso ooo
Three ministries power,housing & works
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by DDeliverer(m): 11:47am
see money...
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:50am
Sibrah:Why are thou HMMMMMing? Didn't you see N1.05billion to be spent on foreign trips not minding the harsh economy??
Boohary has only came to steal, embezzle & make us gnash teeth..
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:53am
sarrki:Imagine him going at the rate he did in Lagos when he award borehole contract for N70m+ . . .
I hope Buhari appoints extra hands to scrutinize Fashola spending on the Fly . . .
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:53am
hooged:
When we say presidency it contains a lot of offices
It's not about the president.
Sgf, office of the vice president, public account
commission, public complaint commission, office if the head of service and many more
So we should understand it's not about the president alone
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 11:54am
BeeBeeOoh:What out of place there?
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:55am
Sibrah:
Osho is coming on board
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by sarrki(m): 11:56am
BeeBeeOoh:
Oyeee of little faith calm down
Things will fall in place soon
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:59am
sarrki:If seems you find it difficult to comprehend?
Define Rent for us & after you must have finished defining Rent, then kindly tell us what buhari wants to use N77,546,700 for...
Happy boxing day
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Newmanluckyman(m): 12:00pm
... So much to swallow for an "acclaimed change government".
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:03pm
sarrki:There are 3 people you can't deceive in this life:
1. God,
2. Satan. And,
3. Yourself.
Brother, for how long will you keep deceiving thy self??
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Sibrah: 1:20pm
sarrki:He better come on board. We can't have Fashola awarding borehole contracts for N70m+
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Mujaheeeden: 1:26pm
INTROVERT:I am the owner of Aso Rock. I would have married you to come down to aso rock but you will spend all our married life on Nairaland.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Mujaheeeden: 1:28pm
sarrki:I know your lecturers in school weree Habokis
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by lielbree: 2:58pm
Buhari is a saint. He has no sin. He is not corrupt.
I weep for my country
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by stevenson007: 2:58pm
WHIA IS THE SHANGE??
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:59pm
Here we go.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Goldenheart(m): 3:00pm
Someday we will revolt......
The blood of all those eating this country will be used to cleanse the land.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by elopee3000(m): 3:00pm
sarrki:money from niger delta oil
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Nutase(f): 3:01pm
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by stevenson007: 3:01pm
SO WHERE IS THE CHANGE
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by NnaaMenn: 3:01pm
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by jerryunit48: 3:02pm
I no go talk
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by EmekaBlue(m): 3:02pm
Just negodu...format spendings alot up there
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by paschal47(m): 3:02pm
I.
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by Virginkpekus(f): 3:03pm
Can someone please breakdown what "residential rent" in aso rock refers to?
|Re: 20 Fine Details Of 2017 Budget:N74m Aso Rock Rent, N94m For Tyres,N396m For Cars by HAH: 3:05pm
One chance government.
I was a serious Buharist from 2003-2015 but his action are making his love dwindle seriously, clearly Buhari has no capacity to take Nigeria to the promise land as expected.
No plan everything is trial and error and corruption is still thriving.
Can't wait wait for 2019 to give him the GEJ treatment. Gaskiya Baba ya kasa
