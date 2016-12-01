₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,877 members, 3,275,863 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 10:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) (6792 Views)
Enugu Woman's Stomach Was Hacked By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Pics) / Enugu Catholic Seminarian That Was Killed By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Pic) / Two Students Murdered By Fulani Herdsmen Today (graphic Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by rem44: 7:45pm
Graphic Pics Of 14yr Old Child Of Ex-LGA Boss Killed By Fulani In Kaduna Last Night
According to SpectaScope Nigeria, pictured below is a graphic photo of 14-yr old daughter of Barrister Gideon Morik killed by Fulani herdsmen in Kaduna last night.Below is what SpectaScope shared...
'Picture of 14 year old daughter of Barrister Gideon Morik, former Chairman of Jema'a LGA, killed by Fulani herdsmen in last night's attack.
SouthernKaduna
Why is our main stream media quiet about it - Ahmed Tanko (Kaduna)
Damage statistics
5 LGAs, 53 Villages, 808 killed, 57 injured 1422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, 1 school, 5 cars destroyed'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/graphic-photos-of-14-yr-daughter-of-ex.html
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by IPOB123london: 7:47pm
what a kwotry
meanwhile that gworo in charge has send his boko harem foot solider to Biafran land to dance with snakes
mad mad mad kwotry
fulani has killed so many people
do you know that ?
i no concern TB Joshua naw
ndi ara
9 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by IPOB123london: 7:48pm
oya let dem come and type
rip like na play station
wicked people
8 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by limeta(f): 8:01pm
Don,t you lot worry at all
Keep typing RIP.
southern kaduna may by far from you today
They will not stop here,
They are coming yr way soon.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by BabaRamota1980: 8:02pm
RIP to her young body and soul.
2 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Nutase(f): 8:02pm
The midget is using u guys for rituals.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by marshalcarter: 8:43pm
rip young soul
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Trapnews: 10:04pm
Choi! we are at war
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Nedu1982(f): 10:05pm
Rest on lil angel.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by automatic44: 10:05pm
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by FisifunKododada: 10:06pm
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 10:06pm
El rufai would surely die this way.
This is a well thought out plan by the fulanis, including buhari, sultan of sokoto( their hypocritical silence makes them part of the plan) but they would meet their Waterloo one day(very close).
I think it's time for CAN to arm Christians in southern Kaduna. Jungle country
6 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Dezzx(m): 10:06pm
RIP.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Mopolchi: 10:07pm
From boko haram to Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by passionate88: 10:07pm
God punish APC and all those that see no wrong in what they are doing to Nigerians.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by osabiya16(m): 10:07pm
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by cornel994(m): 10:07pm
Damn
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:08pm
This bad... in order news nairaland beach party is holding in january 2.. in elegushi is going to be fun and intresting I will like u guys to be there is going to be fun guys.. for more detail u can check my signature or pm me guys
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Deicide: 10:08pm
It is God plan
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by malton: 10:08pm
This is bad.
Those people are heartless.
It's unfortunate that the Christian elders won't stand up for their own and say enough is enough.
Imagine of this was a Muslim community; the sultan and other emirs would have voiced long condemned it sternly.
This is getting out of hand.
2 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by obataokenwa(m): 10:09pm
Elrufai got no chill. How did middlebelt got confused during the election to vote against PDP. Now see what you've caused for yourself
3 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by CandyDiamond(f): 10:09pm
[/b]Buhari the ethnic bigot[b],doing ethnic cleansing and committing massive genocide in Nigeria yet UN is keeping quiet
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by cstr19: 10:11pm
My God!!
Rest in peace, little beauty.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by kurt09(m): 10:12pm
My thoughts are with her family. State of Emergency loading? I doubt! The accidental governor should pay more. To appease them. Nevertheless I still stand with Buhari
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:12pm
President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to the national assembly on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, promising economic recovery.
As expected the budget, which amounted to N7.298 trillion naira, was different from the 2016 budget in many ways.
TheCable reviewed the 1,047-paged document, and brings you 20 fine details of interest.
Here are some details of the 2017 budget:
Total budget
N7.298 trillion budget.
Aim of the budget
The aim is to pull the country out of recession by spending 30.7 percent on capital expenditure.
Ministry with highest allocation
The ministry of power, works and housing at 520 billion.
More money
The allocation for the Niger Delta Amnesty programme tripled to amount at N65 billion in 2017 as against 20 billion in 2016. Also, the allocation for the Judiciary increased to N100 billion in 2017 as against 70 billion in 2016.
Restore life to the Northeast
45 billion was allocated for rehabilitation of the northeast
Benchmarks:
Crude oil: $42.5 per barrel as against $38 in 2016,
Naira: N305 per dollar as against N197 in 2016
Loans for entreprenuers
N15 billion was budgeted for the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture. $1.3 billion was also budgeted for the Development Bank of Nigeria, which is expected to kick off operations in 2017.
Tax credit for exporters
N20 billion was budgeted for the Export Expansion Grant which is expected to encourage exporters.
More loans
N500 billion was budgeted for the Special Intervention programme (Home grown school feeding and N-Power Job creation programmes)
Revenue
Udo Udoma, the minister of budget and national planning, has said that the government expects to make 10 trillion as revenue for 2017 fiscal year and N5 trillion would be from the sale of crude oil.
“Non-oil revenues will rake in about N5.06 trillion. These revenues are expected to come from corporate and company taxes, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Stamp Duties, capital gains tax and value added tax,”
Debt servicing
The federal government is expected to expend N1.5 trillion in servicing domestic debts, however, the federal government earmarked N1.3 trillion in the 2016 budget.
On foreign debt, the federal government would spend N175.9 billion as against N54.5 billion spent on foreign debt servicing in the 2016 budget.
Salaries
Recurrent expenditures would gulp N1.9 trillion, about N1.8 trillion was budgeted for the same purpose in the 2016 appropriation.
Borrowing
The federal government also intends to borrow a total of N2.3 trillion, out of which N1.5 trillion would be sourced locally while N1.1 trillion would be sourced internationally.
In the 2016 budget, N1.2 billion was reportedly borrowed locally, while N635.8 billion was gotten through foreign borrowing.
Anti-corruption in the state house?
A surprising entry in the state house section of the 2017 budget is anti corruption which had a budget of 8,539,200.
Kitchen Budget
The budget for meals at the state house was N123,223,000 and this is excluding the N168.46m budgeted for the same item for the president and vice president.
N 100,820,300 was also budgeted for the purchase for canteen/ kitchen equipment.
Refreshments
N97,200,000, was budgeted for refreshments and meals for the state house apart from the amount budgeted for catering and foodstuff.
Vehicle maintenance
N94,575,000 was budgeted for the purchase of tyres for bullet proof vehicles, plain Toyota cars, CCU vehicles and other operational vehicles in the state house.
New vehicles
There were five provisions for the purchase of vehicles in the budget of the state house, president that all amounted to N396,000,000.
Trips and Sitting allowance
The president and vice president are expected to spend N1.05 billion on foreign trips and N353.115m on local trips.
Also, a total of N765,892,740 was budgeted for sitting allowance and honorarium in the state house, president and vice president’s offices.
Rent
Another surprising appearance in the state
Who destroyed the North East, Nigeria or Who, at the end #45billion that would have been allocated to another welfare or sector will be wasted on NE, what about South East, we were told to develop it by our self, why not tell the North East to develop it by themself why use budget, You can see how marginalized we are, South West are not exempted, Hausa are using Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by omofunaab(m): 10:12pm
EL rufai went to Niger republic to pay the Fulani herdsmen not to kill the people of southern kaduna, indirectly he was giving them money to buy more weapons and continue the killing spree in southern kaduna
3 Likes
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by Kaydeexotic(m): 10:13pm
Hmmmnnn
1 Like
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by peekay007: 10:14pm
Defend and protect ur community,if u wait for Government to protect you na endangered specie una go be....#learn from Fayose
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by maikachiya(m): 10:15pm
Dont forget that Fulani are very active in retaliating whatever you did to them in hundred years. Remember you burn up their Men, Women and Children alive. You have to put in your mind that Fulani has both Muslim and Christian among them, but they love their people morethan anything in this World. They can invite World wide Fulani to fight you. Gov El-Rufai knew that is why he want to calm them down. For more information find the History of Fulani.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by juman(m): 10:15pm
What a destroyed country!
A country with incompetent president.
|Re: Gideon Morik's Daughter Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Kaduna (Graphic Photos) by ucmini: 10:16pm
There's too much blood blood blood in the nation.
Shocking News: Missing Moon In Nigeria. / Bomb Blast In Jos / Photos: Wife Catches 56 Year Old Man Having Sex With His Stepdaughter
Viewing this topic: femoree2(m), Jcob(m), badaru911, tosin203(m), mamatayour(f), ayokenny37(m), Rad1cal, WEBUYLAPTOPS, jojo1415, Victoryissure(m), bameyi(m), Turaki4Presiden, chachoramos, teekrackz(m), Cadamlk, Zikachat(m), Milo96(m), JaymesO(m), Tonerochido, smogup, warreng16(m), Uniquewise, beejay247, Vanpascore(m), Bullet4U(m), adrusa, Pluskid(m), ahmg001(m), bamosagie(m), reel14(m), owoshuyi(m), DrPrickson, Zizicardo(f), Joephat(m), dammike(m), automatic44, FlySly05(m), teemah21(f), davinchecodes(m), Nestaviv, samuel051(m), calito19(m), NGZSPARKS01(f), cucumbar, willi926(m), peekay007, sammuell(m), Pencrafts, shakes101(m), Mutuwa(m), Mayydayy(m), Ray333(m), alabo1, Satioshi, dadson2009(m), follytiwa(f), SlickM(m), KPEKPEKPE, olaskul(m), emiloluwa, Hayjaycity(m), kamalcole3000, khar, ilynem(m), KhunleOriade(m), Daxwell19(m), obonnaug, olapluto(m), jimitacomputer(m), Homguy(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4