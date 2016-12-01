₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,876 members, 3,275,863 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) (11483 Views)
EFCC Seizes Ibrahim Shema's Houses (Photos) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Tarfi, Benue Village, Kill 12 / Boko Haram Kills Many In Borno, Burn Houses (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:08pm
Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema'a in the southern state of Kaduna on Christmas night, killing several people and burning property shaped. See more pictures below..
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:09pm
It seems its fulani that wants to be a new threat now...
See more pictures below..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by 2ruink(m): 8:13pm
Again? What have Nigerians done so wrong that such a useless man should be on throne as a leader!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by odogwubiafra: 8:18pm
Fulani Hausa killing fulani Hausa, no problem. Does is affect our GDP?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by 004gist: 8:20pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ufuosman: 8:25pm
boko haram don go, na Fulani one cum disturb naija with their own... dis one na everybody go gada fight dem
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by jinka(m): 8:27pm
Fulani herdsmen again ? kwontinu.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:39pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Cubeet: 8:49pm
Let this Kaduna people defend themselves.
This Fulani Terrorists are so ruthless
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by omofunaab(m): 8:49pm
Something needs to be done about these havoc wrecking Fulanis.
It's just too much, i can't be from a tribe like this and yet be proud of it
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by alsudaes1(m): 8:50pm
rtmajayi:
Na waa o
Haba!!!
Dem no dey tire
It is so for us reading all these bad info virtually everyday
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by princelaw5668: 8:50pm
this is the kind news fayose and his followers like
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by nwosu35: 8:50pm
Is it real. . .?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Janitoh2: 8:50pm
What is this again
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rafhell(m): 8:50pm
buhari will never call his brothers to order.
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by darkmarky: 8:50pm
brothers the war is over!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by chuose2: 8:51pm
CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA WE NEED TO WAKE UP TO THE FACT THAT THIS IS A PLANNED JIHAD!
ADEBOYE CAN NEVER ESCAPE THE JUDGEMENT COMING TO HIM!
HE MADE US VOTE IN THIS JIHAD'S GOVT!
HOW CAN ADEBOYE ESCAPE THE THUNDER THAT WILL FIRE HIM SOON!
I LAY THE BLOOD OF EVERYBODY KILLED AT HIS FEET!
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by glossy6(f): 8:51pm
El-Rufai on genocide
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by FreeSpirited(m): 8:51pm
God!.....and this was the area where I served....God have mercy , deliver us from these animals
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by stevebond007(m): 8:51pm
The military will deal with them!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by bamdelarf(m): 8:51pm
and Shiite members will b watching ds el rufai like..."sheyb na we dey disturb Una"..mumu piple.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by passionate88: 8:51pm
APC SCAM
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by THYRAIN(m): 8:52pm
rtmajayi:falani go last as long as buhari last
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ettybaba(m): 8:53pm
Buhari is fighting boko haram on one hand and arming fulani herdsmen on the other hand.
11 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by onadana: 8:55pm
What is wrong with this Southern Kaduna people.Keep protesting and praying..and keep getting killed. Haba this is not the Southern Kaduna people i know.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by DeltaOil: 8:55pm
Jesus please deliver us from this govt & it's Boko haram brothers.
Pastor Bosun Emmanuel warned us all but we no hear.
Now the chicken yansh don open.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Fourwinds: 8:56pm
until their victims responds with d same measure., they will continue their astrocities..
nonsense bastards
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Rilwayne001: 8:56pm
But i thought hell rufai paid them off the other day, why are they still killing people? Or could it be that he'll rufai gave them money to buy more ammunitions? It appears the latter presupposition is right.
God is watching you, Mr el-rufai
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Femich18(m): 8:57pm
odogwubiafra:Stop talking like this. We all knew how Boko Haram started. Some people where saying its none of their Business but later it turned how to be their business. This ugly incidence need to be tackled immediately before it goes haywire
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Naijalabel(m): 8:58pm
The New Bokoharam
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ritababe(f): 8:59pm
I thought el rufai settled them?
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by seguno2: 8:59pm
Boko Haram is born again as Fulani herdsmen from Libya, according to our president.
Creativity Igbos At It Again Proudly 5% T Shirt Selling Now In South East-pics / Army Flushes Insurgents Out Of Bauchi Forests / GEJ's Strategic Plan For 2015 Election Victory - Leaked By Cramjones
Viewing this topic: c4tnoelz(f), ottersberger(m), Tiffbuxas, panicacid, ugosinachyy19, d1ever, newsburster, spymaster(m), MYJIST(m), pagorino(m), Toc9ja(m), holyeye1989(m), omotoyosiT(f), Brighte(m), codedruns2(f), chiefengr, ogashman(m), aseerd007, ibzane4nafs, Michaellegend(m), lokozoni(m), kazmanluv, Unclerukus, internetpirate, madukovich, depiero(m), ceny6(m), bilal4riid(m), Eldahrix(m), asco15(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11