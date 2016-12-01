₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,876 members, 3,275,863 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 10:48 PM

Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) (11483 Views)

EFCC Seizes Ibrahim Shema's Houses (Photos) / Fulani Herdsmen Attack Tarfi, Benue Village, Kill 12 / Boko Haram Kills Many In Borno, Burn Houses (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:08pm
Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema'a in the southern state of Kaduna on Christmas night, killing several people and burning property shaped. See more pictures below..

Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:09pm
It seems its fulani that wants to be a new threat now...

See more pictures below..

http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by 2ruink(m): 8:13pm
Again? What have Nigerians done so wrong that such a useless man should be on throne as a leader!

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by odogwubiafra: 8:18pm
Fulani Hausa killing fulani Hausa, no problem. Does is affect our GDP?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by 004gist: 8:20pm
http://www.nairaland.com/3539090/pictures-crisis-goska-southern-kaduna
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ufuosman: 8:25pm
boko haram don go, na Fulani one cum disturb naija with their own... dis one na everybody go gada fight dem

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by jinka(m): 8:27pm
Fulani herdsmen again ? kwontinu.

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rtmajayi: 8:39pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Cubeet: 8:49pm
Let this Kaduna people defend themselves.
This Fulani Terrorists are so ruthless

10 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by omofunaab(m): 8:49pm
Something needs to be done about these havoc wrecking Fulanis.

It's just too much, i can't be from a tribe like this and yet be proud of it

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by alsudaes1(m): 8:50pm
rtmajayi:
It seems its fulani that wants to be a new threat now...


Lalasticlala

Na waa o

Haba!!!

Dem no dey tire

It is so for us reading all these bad info virtually everyday
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by princelaw5668: 8:50pm
this is the kind news fayose and his followers like

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by nwosu35: 8:50pm
Is it real. . .?
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Janitoh2: 8:50pm
What is this again

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by rafhell(m): 8:50pm
buhari will never call his brothers to order.

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by darkmarky: 8:50pm
brothers the war is over!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by chuose2: 8:51pm
CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA WE NEED TO WAKE UP TO THE FACT THAT THIS IS A PLANNED JIHAD!

ADEBOYE CAN NEVER ESCAPE THE JUDGEMENT COMING TO HIM! angry
HE MADE US VOTE IN THIS JIHAD'S GOVT! angry







HOW CAN ADEBOYE ESCAPE THE THUNDER THAT WILL FIRE HIM SOON!
I LAY THE BLOOD OF EVERYBODY KILLED AT HIS FEET! angry

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by glossy6(f): 8:51pm
El-Rufai on genocide

3 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by FreeSpirited(m): 8:51pm
God!.....and this was the area where I served....God have mercy , deliver us from these animals

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by stevebond007(m): 8:51pm
The military will deal with them!
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by bamdelarf(m): 8:51pm
and Shiite members will b watching ds el rufai like..."sheyb na we dey disturb Una"..mumu piple.....

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by passionate88: 8:51pm
APC SCAM

4 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by THYRAIN(m): 8:52pm
rtmajayi:
Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema'a in the southern state of Kaduna on Christmas night, killing several people and burning property shaped. See more pictures below..

Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html
falani go last as long as buhari last

1 Like

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ettybaba(m): 8:53pm
Buhari is fighting boko haram on one hand and arming fulani herdsmen on the other hand.

11 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by onadana: 8:55pm
What is wrong with this Southern Kaduna people.Keep protesting and praying..and keep getting killed. Haba this is not the Southern Kaduna people i know.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by DeltaOil: 8:55pm
Jesus please deliver us from this govt & it's Boko haram brothers.

Pastor Bosun Emmanuel warned us all but we no hear.

Now the chicken yansh don open.


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Fourwinds: 8:56pm
until their victims responds with d same measure., they will continue their astrocities..


nonsense bastards
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Rilwayne001: 8:56pm
But i thought hell rufai paid them off the other day, why are they still killing people? Or could it be that he'll rufai gave them money to buy more ammunitions? It appears the latter presupposition is right.

God is watching you, Mr el-rufai angry

6 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Femich18(m): 8:57pm
odogwubiafra:
Fulani Hausa killing fulani Hausa, no problem. Does is affect our GDP?
Stop talking like this. We all knew how Boko Haram started. Some people where saying its none of their Business but later it turned how to be their business. This ugly incidence need to be tackled immediately before it goes haywire
Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by Naijalabel(m): 8:58pm
The New Bokoharam

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by ritababe(f): 8:59pm
I thought el rufai settled them?

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) by seguno2: 8:59pm
Boko Haram is born again as Fulani herdsmen from Libya, according to our president.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Creativity Igbos At It Again Proudly 5% T Shirt Selling Now In South East-pics / Army Flushes Insurgents Out Of Bauchi Forests / GEJ's Strategic Plan For 2015 Election Victory - Leaked By Cramjones

Viewing this topic: c4tnoelz(f), ottersberger(m), Tiffbuxas, panicacid, ugosinachyy19, d1ever, newsburster, spymaster(m), MYJIST(m), pagorino(m), Toc9ja(m), holyeye1989(m), omotoyosiT(f), Brighte(m), codedruns2(f), chiefengr, ogashman(m), aseerd007, ibzane4nafs, Michaellegend(m), lokozoni(m), kazmanluv, Unclerukus, internetpirate, madukovich, depiero(m), ceny6(m), bilal4riid(m), Eldahrix(m), asco15(m) and 57 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.