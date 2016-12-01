Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Attacked Goska Village, Kill Scores, Burn Houses (photos) (11483 Views)

Source:

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema'a in the southern state of Kaduna on Christmas night, killing several people and burning property shaped.





It seems its fulani that wants to be a new threat now...

Again? What have Nigerians done so wrong that such a useless man should be on throne as a leader! 28 Likes 1 Share

Fulani Hausa killing fulani Hausa, no problem. Does is affect our GDP?

boko haram don go, na Fulani one cum disturb naija with their own... dis one na everybody go gada fight dem 3 Likes

Fulani herdsmen again ? kwontinu. 3 Likes

Let this Kaduna people defend themselves.

This Fulani Terrorists are so ruthless 10 Likes

Something needs to be done about these havoc wrecking Fulanis.



It's just too much, i can't be from a tribe like this and yet be proud of it 22 Likes 1 Share

rtmajayi:

this is the kind news fayose and his followers like 3 Likes

Is it real. . .?

What is this again 1 Like

buhari will never call his brothers to order. 7 Likes

brothers the war is over!





El-Rufai on genocide 3 Likes

God!.....and this was the area where I served....God have mercy , deliver us from these animals 1 Like

The military will deal with them!

and Shiite members will b watching ds el rufai like..."sheyb na we dey disturb Una"..mumu piple..... 2 Likes 1 Share

APC SCAM 4 Likes

rtmajayi:

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a village named Goska under Kanikon district, local government Jema'a in the southern state of Kaduna on Christmas night, killing several people and burning property shaped. See more pictures below..



http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2016/12/fulani-herdsmen-attacked-goska-village.html falani go last as long as buhari last falani go last as long as buhari last 1 Like

Buhari is fighting boko haram on one hand and arming fulani herdsmen on the other hand. 11 Likes

What is wrong with this Southern Kaduna people.Keep protesting and praying..and keep getting killed. Haba this is not the Southern Kaduna people i know. What is wrong with this Southern Kaduna people.Keep protesting and praying..and keep getting killed. Haba this is not the Southern Kaduna people i know. 3 Likes 1 Share





Pastor Bosun Emmanuel warned us all but we no hear.



Now the chicken yansh don open.





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ Jesus please deliver us from this govt & it's Boko haram brothers.Pastor Bosun Emmanuel warned us all but we no hear.Now the chicken yansh don open. 3 Likes 1 Share

until their victims responds with d same measure., they will continue their astrocities..





nonsense bastards





God is watching you, Mr el-rufai But i thought hell rufai paid them off the other day, why are they still killing people? Or could it be that he'll rufai gave them money to buy more ammunitions? It appears the latter presupposition is right.God is watching you, Mr el-rufai 6 Likes

odogwubiafra:

Fulani Hausa killing fulani Hausa, no problem. Does is affect our GDP? Stop talking like this. We all knew how Boko Haram started. Some people where saying its none of their Business but later it turned how to be their business. This ugly incidence need to be tackled immediately before it goes haywire Stop talking like this. We all knew how Boko Haram started. Some people where saying its none of their Business but later it turned how to be their business. This ugly incidence need to be tackled immediately before it goes haywire

The New Bokoharam 2 Likes

I thought el rufai settled them? 2 Likes