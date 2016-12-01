₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,110 members, 3,276,454 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 10:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) (7388 Views)
2baba And His Daughter, Olivi Idibia Relaxing In Bed / 2baba And Annie Idibia Look Cherishable In These Photos / AliBaba Mocks Fayose:Buhari Is Trying 2 Christianise Nigeria,Fans React(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 8:42pm On Dec 26
Power couple 2Baba and Annie Idibia were pictured kissing passionately.The photo was shared by Annie Idibia's fans' page with a lovely Boxing Day message.....
'Happy Boxing Day Everyone! With love from the Idibia's'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/2baba-annie-idibia-kiss-passionately-to.html?m=1
4 Likes
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 8:42pm On Dec 26
Lovely couple!
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by INTROVERT(f): 8:42pm On Dec 26
That's not passionate
2 Likes
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by hungryboy(m): 8:44pm On Dec 26
Who kiss don help?,
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:52pm On Dec 26
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by iykekelvins: 9:00pm On Dec 26
Passionately? I don't see any tongue
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by decatalyst(m): 9:09pm On Dec 26
hungryboy:
You better start learning
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Sammypope4all(m): 9:47pm On Dec 26
Perfect Christmas gift. Boo is around, the kids are well and playing around, and she's loved; that is my definition of happy home.
Not the type that gets toys to f**k Herself with and she's even proud enough to flunt it on my dear nairaland. Mtcheeeeee. That may be her own source of joy too. One mans Hennessy is another person ogogoro
1 Like
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by SolexxBarry(m): 10:53pm On Dec 26
Nice one from d idibia's
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by rokiatu(f): 10:58pm On Dec 26
What is so passionate about that kiss?
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by CaroLyner(f): 11:09pm On Dec 26
Seems passionate has a new meaning
2 Likes
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by knostbrown01(m): 6:29am
CaroLyner:
will you teach me?
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by tyson99(m): 6:31am
People dey always react sha ni.....
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by GoggleB(m): 7:03am
What's passionate about this abeg?
Lips jux touching each other.
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by pretydiva(f): 7:48am
The kiss isn't passionate nau .. these bloggers sef. Ayam tired
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by chimah3(m): 9:32am
I must love too
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Noblesoul123: 9:33am
If this is front page material, then why did Nairaland refuse to post my own photo? The one I was brushing my teeth in public? Make una come judge o
2 Likes
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by zarakay(f): 9:33am
wow
They look good together!
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:33am
where is the passion?
All I see is tuface touching his lips with Annie's
Dasall
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Bisjosh(f): 9:34am
Its been a while i kissed
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:34am
everything fans react
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Polyestar(m): 9:35am
iykekelvins:Don't mind them. Ordinary lip-grazing and some people are having orgasm already.
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by jtwest(m): 9:35am
Tuesday morning contemplating how to take ma bath in dis cold, ran into the shower and ran out....if dis is a passionate kiss...I also had a passionate bath dis morning
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Chidex2442(m): 9:35am
Ya the kiss was xoxo learning
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by falcon01: 9:35am
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:36am
Bisjosh:
You're not alone.
Mine is like 4 months now
1 Like
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by 0b10010011: 9:37am
I must also kiss a lady today........
Who feels like kissing too?
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by abbeycity4real(m): 9:38am
is interesting
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by saraki2019: 9:38am
Mhm bad
|Re: 2Baba And Annie Idibia Kiss, Fans React (Pics) by Aburi001: 9:38am
hungryboy:Bad belle, go and marry...and your Moniker sef
Rihanna Posts A Unclad Lapdancer Photo On Twitter / Who Rock It Best At The 2012 Ghana Movie Awards - Patience Ozorkwor,nadia Buari, / Yvone Nelson: Nigerian Men Are The Best
Viewing this topic: Obinoscopy(m), Prebaby93(f), Ibunkun1(m), moodylous, Savvyij(f), egedege1(m), Olasco93, ukahchibuike, Ezeibe(m), noblet2(f), patholaw, roblance, bewatz, dljbd1(m), Ponbolkay, tonyxxx(m), HateU2(m), OmoSenii(f), Libber(f), creepsyme(f), ivyy(f), ambassadorgozie(m), HumbleServant(m), mayormick(m), KDCityForum(f), topsylolo(f), stevenson007, Kaodek(m), hush15, Nancykay, Lilshorecords(m), kayusekay(m), dcollyns(m), illuminated93(m), Maggie0133, lilLO, anitank(f), terrezo2002(m), BerryAnny(m), pillowcase, kesikeller(m), ogbutony(m), myners007, profhenrii, caniva(m), TruthNigeria(m), cardinal12, Randy100, sashishalom(f), Joe4real1988(m), olasunkanmii(m), paulasca4real(m), sammykelly(m), Ebal, kchaste(m), habayormi19(m), mokwu1974, Bigii(m), yns4real, Rapsino(m), manchik(m), Damseldammy07(f), zynellsmum(f), DewiseKing, Jamesmatic(m), yinkslinks(m), EarlOfWarwick(m), Temix(m), drey22, queenex(f), loveslife(f), neyophl(m), Ekehwinz and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3