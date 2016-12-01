Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity (4378 Views)

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that coal in commercial deposits had been discovered in the state.



Tambuwal disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, on Monday in Sokoto.



The governor described the discovery as a major boost to Federal Government efforts at diversifying the country’s economy.

“This discovery boosts Sokoto’s share of solid minerals awaiting exploration by the authorities,’’ he said.



Other solid minerals earlier discovered included phosphate for making fertiliser, gold, limestone, gypsum, iron ore, copper, columbite, tantalite, zinc and kaolin, among others.



Tambuwal made the revelations during a capacity building workshop on Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for beneficial participation of state governments in mining.



The workshop was jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and the state Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Development.



“The state government has already engaged a Chinese company to make research on the available mineral resources, determine their locations and their commercial viability.



“The company has presented the first phase of its findings and identified 20 varieties of solid minerals,” Tambuwal said.



On coal, the governor said that the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), otherwise known as Sokoto Cement and owned by the BUA Group, has started using the mineral as a source of energy in operating its plant.



“BUA will use coal sourced from Sokoto to fuel the 40MW power plant being constructed at the factory.



“The new cement plant can use both coal and LPFO (Low Pour Fuel Oil), and will source its power needs from the power plant.

“The excess generated power will be moved to the national grid,” said the governor.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/sokoto-discovers-coal-commercial-quantity/



Good one for the state and Nigeria in general. 3 Likes 1 Share

Good feat! But it is disheartening when we celebrate discovery of crude resources that the chinese or west ll still come in to extract.we need to invest more in intellectual capabilities of our youths.APPLE inc is richer than 90% of african countries 19 Likes

Yea Yea, coupled with the fact that Senate has approved 13% derivation for solid minerals.

13% derivation loading? 4 Likes

Another source of energy to Nigeria in this period of continuous damage from Niger delta region. Please, let this resources be used judiciously to solve the power problem in Nigeria.



Nigeria is a developing country and of such they will be lot of construction in terms of building and the likes. These buildings won't be build from ordinary sand but with the mixture of cement which is gotten from coal. Apart from bye product from the use of coal, I pray this government will not allow the continoous monopoly of natural resources to a particular firm in the building industry who has access to resources such as coal.



I pray the discovery of coal in the north helps to reduce the price of Cement and builds competition in this sector.

how we dey utilise Enugu own sf?

Funny people, as if it will make any difference. The large deposit of coal in Enugu is wasting 8 Likes 1 Share

abeg this mungo park government. make una no stop at discovery alone o

Good news

This has gone beyond ethnic rivalry to sheer foolishness and lack of intelligence. Instead of celebrating the discovery, you are still on ethnic bashing. You gain nothing my brothers. We are collectively being fooled by the elite and your trophy is satisfaction in bashing other tribes. Jisie unu ike. E ka re. 6 Likes 2 Shares

My brethren, kindly read on the value of the beverage and chocolate industries in the world.Kindly read up the total amount of cocoa exported from africa in 2015, cost of value addition and the market value of the final products.U II WEEP FOR AFRICA 1 Like

The world is moving towards renewable energy. Tambuwa should stop thinking like Trump.

anything to reduce the leeches

With the discovery of these mineral resources in northern Nigeria. Nigeria break up is close 2 Likes

Nigeria is a blessed country! 2 Likes

Very very good now can we now have peace? Even let them discover gold, aeroplanes or money. In fact let all the states discover anything so that lazy ants will get sense, restructure the country and some parts of the country can have peace. I don't care what you discover just want my community to develop period.

Thank God for them.

Coal is useless now.. it his high carbon emission so no market anywhere for it 1 Like 1 Share

