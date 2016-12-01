₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by ijustdey: 8:56pm
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that coal in commercial deposits had been discovered in the state.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/sokoto-discovers-coal-commercial-quantity/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Sall(m): 9:05pm
Good one for the state and Nigeria in general.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by KevinDein: 9:08pm
Oh no
This won't go down well with peeps from a certain region.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by HVACSpecialist: 9:21pm
Good feat! But it is disheartening when we celebrate discovery of crude resources that the chinese or west ll still come in to extract.we need to invest more in intellectual capabilities of our youths.APPLE inc is richer than 90% of african countries
19 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by menxer(m): 9:22pm
KevinDein:
Yea Yea, coupled with the fact that Senate has approved 13% derivation for solid minerals.
4 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Mujaheeeden: 9:24pm
KevinDein:By the time Haboki will develop to my region, my region will be in space
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by KevinDein: 9:27pm
Mujaheeeden:is your region somewhere in Europe or the Americas?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by kurt09(m): 9:30pm
13% derivation loading?
4 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Mujaheeeden: 9:30pm
KevinDein:A LGA in Sokoto state got their first college this year and you are doing dick measurement wit my region
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by kelvinreality: 9:32pm
Another source of energy to Nigeria in this period of continuous damage from Niger delta region. Please, let this resources be used judiciously to solve the power problem in Nigeria.
Nigeria is a developing country and of such they will be lot of construction in terms of building and the likes. These buildings won't be build from ordinary sand but with the mixture of cement which is gotten from coal. Apart from bye product from the use of coal, I pray this government will not allow the continoous monopoly of natural resources to a particular firm in the building industry who has access to resources such as coal.
I pray the discovery of coal in the north helps to reduce the price of Cement and builds competition in this sector.
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by KevinDein: 9:33pm
Mujaheeeden:lemme guess... Your region is east of the Niger. I've seen pics of your region. A certain market there got faeces literally flowing in it. Duhhhh. Nothing can be worse than that.
Fuuckinng faeces in a market
4 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by teemanbastos(m): 9:33pm
how we dey utilise Enugu own sf?
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by XXLDICK: 9:33pm
Funny people, as if it will make any difference. The large deposit of coal in Enugu is wasting
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by sleepyeyez(m): 9:33pm
abeg this mungo park government. make una no stop at discovery alone o
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by 21bc: 9:34pm
Aboki's right now.. .
8 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by idupaul: 9:34pm
Good news
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by affable4: 9:35pm
This has gone beyond ethnic rivalry to sheer foolishness and lack of intelligence. Instead of celebrating the discovery, you are still on ethnic bashing. You gain nothing my brothers. We are collectively being fooled by the elite and your trophy is satisfaction in bashing other tribes. Jisie unu ike. E ka re.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by HVACSpecialist: 9:36pm
My brethren, kindly read on the value of the beverage and chocolate industries in the world.Kindly read up the total amount of cocoa exported from africa in 2015, cost of value addition and the market value of the final products.U II WEEP FOR AFRICA
1 Like
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by sleepyeyez(m): 9:37pm
Mujaheeeden:
english please. we dont speak "gbagaun"
2 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Bluetooth2: 9:38pm
The world is moving towards renewable energy. Tambuwa should stop thinking like Trump.
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by AntiZombie: 9:38pm
anything to reduce the leeches
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by djbobby007: 9:39pm
igbo will nt like dis news, they will be like wat abt coal in enugun
1 Like
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Evergreen4(m): 9:39pm
With the discovery of these mineral resources in northern Nigeria. Nigeria break up is close
2 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Flexherbal(m): 9:39pm
Nigeria is a blessed country!
2 Likes
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by iambijo(m): 9:41pm
Mujaheeeden:what did you knw bout sokoto state ?
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by passyhansome(m): 9:42pm
Coal Mchewwwww thought it was oil
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Kingspin(m): 9:43pm
Very very good now can we now have peace? Even let them discover gold, aeroplanes or money. In fact let all the states discover anything so that lazy ants will get sense, restructure the country and some parts of the country can have peace. I don't care what you discover just want my community to develop period.
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by EVILFOREST: 9:44pm
Thank God for them.
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Opakan2: 9:44pm
Coal is useless now.. it his high carbon emission so no market anywhere for it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by EternalTruths: 9:44pm
KevinDein:
Can they now secede in order for us to breath fresh air
Or better still accept full Resource Control
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by automatic44: 9:44pm
|Re: Sokoto Discovers Coal In Commercial Quantity by Abdul4b: 9:45pm
KevinDein:particularly oga
