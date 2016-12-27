Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage (6768 Views)

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has lashed at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he has allowed himself to be taken hostage.



The former Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, did not say who took the President hostage, but in a series of tweets on his twitter handle, @AbdulAbmJ, on Monday, the lawmaker asked Buhari to either fight those blackmailing him or give up the presidency.



In one of the tweets, he wrote, “A President must repel blackmail with all his arsenals or give up the presidency.



“You cannot be an effective president while in hostage!”



He accused Buhari of playing into the hands of people he (Jibrin) claimed did not believe in him.



Jibrin, a member of the All Progressives Congress from Kano State, tweeted, “Mr. President, you are playing into the hands of people who do not believe in you and your our government.



“You will come back to these tweets in 18 months.”

He further alleged that Buhari had turned his back on a lot of issues in the name of achieving political stability and harmony.



Jibrin noted that the President’s decision would later come to haunt him.



He added, “Mr. President, such ‘political stability’ and ‘harmony’ that compels you to turn away your face where you shouldn’t is useless to our country!”

It was not clear whom Jibrin was referring to, but observers said coming on the day the Speaker of the House, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, turned 49 years old, Jibrin might have become frustrated in his bid to have Dogara prosecuted.



Buhari, had in a birthday message to Dogara, praised the speaker, saying that he (Dogara) inspired his trust in the youths of the country to deliver Nigeria out of challenges.



Jibrin had been suspended by the House in September after lawmakers dismissed his N40billion budget padding allegations against Dogara and three other principal officers.



The three others are the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Yussuff Lasun ; Chief Whip, Mr. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and the Minority Leader, Mr. Leo Ogor.



Jibrin had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, the Police and the Department of State Services, seeking the prosecution of Dogara.



None of the agencies has acted so far by inviting any of the officers for questioning.



Jibrin later left the country for the United Kingdom on the excuse that his security was no longer guaranteed in Nigeria.





http://punchng.com/jibrin-lashes-buhari-says-president-taken-hostage/

Hmmm... Hostage ni, guestage ko

Buhari surrounds himself with corrupt fellows. I don't see how he will be able to fight the so called "kworuption". 25 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is very corrupt and mentally incapacitated 27 Likes 1 Share

Dropshots is coming to hail baba 10 Likes 1 Share

Aisha Buhari Confirmed this... Even with the huge corruption scandal hanging around Babachir Lawal and Abba Kyari... Was this not one of the Defeciencies Nigerians complained about GEJ's era? During Stella Oduah's Armoured car Scandal?





JIBRIN return your money first. 3 Likes

A corrupt man will always be a slave to corruption....



so its nothing new to us except the Yoruba Moslems..... 11 Likes 1 Share

Seconded 4 Likes

nixt:

JIBRIN return your money first. Which money Which money 6 Likes 1 Share

This is absolutely true.



But I didn't bother reading it ooo 2 Likes

.

lawal





maman daura



Abba Kiyari





nuff said 5 Likes 1 Share

Atiku2019:

You are spots on.



I expect a serious investigation with the reports made public.



His silence on close Pals and allegations surrounding them is annoying.



He is an upgrade over the last regime and not a setback for Nigeria but I doubt if he can take Nigeria to the destination we expect.



He is like a man wearing white in the midst of Palm oil and engine oil sellers.



Make no mistake, GEJ was never an option. Nigeria would have been in a state of coma by now.



make i go talk to buhari... em wan form bahd gang bah? but i go show am na wee we!!

Even zombies knows Buhari is a corrupt goat! 6 Likes 1 Share

Emekamex:

Buhari surrounds himself with corrupt fellows. I don't see how he will be able to fight the so called "kworuption".

He is very corrupt himself.

That is why he is very comfortable with the thieves around him.

Did he not tell us that Abacha never stole from us?

Go figure, bro. He is very corrupt himself.That is why he is very comfortable with the thieves around him.Did he not tell us that Abacha never stole from us?Go figure, bro. 8 Likes 1 Share

Politicians and their unending drama. Not interested. Next news please.

nixt:

In the news there is nothing new,,,, same lashing, same recession, PDP attack APC or APC attack PDP, Accident , Thank God trailers no dey fall again and house collapse or fire burn house na Wetin dey trend now, Pre Wedding Photos, a nairalander spotted doing this or that,,, etc 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Now, this change is better. Now, this change is better. 1 Like





Even With all the evidences brought foward by Jibrin, still not even a summon by EFCC!



It's just mind boggling!

And yet the useless goat is recommending 10% for whistle blowers! When the Trumpet being blown by Jibrin is still unanswered!















#Shameful With the shameless crop of criminals we have parading the helm of affairs in this country, I still wonder how some ppl still believe Nigeria is getting better!And yet the useless goat is recommending 10% for whistle blowers! When the Trumpet being blown by Jibrin is still unanswered!#Shameful 4 Likes 1 Share



Who is innocent among them all?



Is it Jibrin, Dogara, Buhari, Saraki or who?



Tell me. Who is innocent among them all?Is it Jibrin, Dogara, Buhari, Saraki or who?Tell me. 2 Likes

Buhari is already scheming for 2019. 1 Like

Jibrin is a political scape goat and sacrificial lamb. 1 Like

This is really bad. One couldnt have imagined it.

Emekamex:

Buhari surrounds himself with corrupt fellows. I don't see how he will be able to fight the so called "kworuption". Finally the truth is gradually coming out Finally the truth is gradually coming out 3 Likes 1 Share

Truth be told, Buhari has displayed in his body language that is not against APC members who are corrupt. That is y nobody has ever among all the security agents he petitioned deem it fit to even invite those guys. 2 Likes 1 Share

So, this man is still strolling freely and vomiting nonsense. Was he not the one that granted press conferences to expose how the house of reps loot public funds? There was even a time he confessed openly that he once belonged to the cabal. I guess he became "BORN AGAIN" after he was suspended