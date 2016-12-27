₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Islie: 9:34pm On Dec 26
Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has lashed at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that he has allowed himself to be taken hostage.
http://punchng.com/jibrin-lashes-buhari-says-president-taken-hostage/
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by ikp120(m): 9:45pm On Dec 26
Hmmm... Hostage ni, guestage ko
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Emekamex(m): 7:21am
Buhari surrounds himself with corrupt fellows. I don't see how he will be able to fight the so called "kworuption".
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Mujaheeeden: 7:42am
Buhari is very corrupt and mentally incapacitated
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:43am
Dropshots is coming to hail baba
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Atiku2019: 7:51am
Nothing New Aisha Buhari Confirmed this... Even with the huge corruption scandal hanging around Babachir Lawal and Abba Kyari... Was this not one of the Defeciencies Nigerians complained about GEJ's era? During Stella Oduah's Armoured car Scandal?
We are Watching..........
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by nixt: 8:26am
JIBRIN return your money first.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Jokerman(m): 8:31am
A corrupt man will always be a slave to corruption....
so its nothing new to us except the Yoruba Moslems.....
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by veekid(m): 8:52am
Seconded
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Goldenheart(m): 8:52am
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by XXLDICK: 8:52am
nixt:Which money
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by megrimor(m): 8:53am
This is absolutely true.
But I didn't bother reading it ooo
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by wunmi590(m): 8:53am
.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by PIPPROF(m): 8:53am
lawal
maman daura
Abba Kiyari
nuff said
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by AntiWailer: 8:53am
Atiku2019:
You are spots on.
I expect a serious investigation with the reports made public.
His silence on close Pals and allegations surrounding them is annoying.
He is an upgrade over the last regime and not a setback for Nigeria but I doubt if he can take Nigeria to the destination we expect.
He is like a man wearing white in the midst of Palm oil and engine oil sellers.
Make no mistake, GEJ was never an option. Nigeria would have been in a state of coma by now.
It is just sad that the 'Better' option we have over GEJ and his Robbery Team are still not Good enough for the country.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by princedmiayer(m): 8:54am
make i go talk to buhari... em wan form bahd gang bah? but i go show am na wee we!!
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by mccoy47(m): 8:54am
Even zombies knows Buhari is a corrupt goat!
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by seguno2: 8:54am
Emekamex:
He is very corrupt himself.
That is why he is very comfortable with the thieves around him.
Did he not tell us that Abacha never stole from us?
Go figure, bro.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by pmc01(m): 8:55am
Politicians and their unending drama. Not interested. Next news please.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by mccoy47(m): 8:56am
nixt:
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by daddyyo(m): 8:56am
In the news there is nothing new,,,, same lashing, same recession, PDP attack APC or APC attack PDP, Accident , Thank God trailers no dey fall again and house collapse or fire burn house na Wetin dey trend now, Pre Wedding Photos, a nairalander spotted doing this or that,,, etc
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by seguno2: 8:56am
Atiku2019:
Now, this change is better.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by linobrown99: 8:57am
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by mccoy47(m): 8:57am
With the shameless crop of criminals we have parading the helm of affairs in this country, I still wonder how some ppl still believe Nigeria is getting better!
Even With all the evidences brought foward by Jibrin, still not even a summon by EFCC!
It's just mind boggling!
And yet the useless goat is recommending 10% for whistle blowers! When the Trumpet being blown by Jibrin is still unanswered!
#Shameful
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:57am
Who is innocent among them all?
Is it Jibrin, Dogara, Buhari, Saraki or who?
Tell me.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by appini: 8:58am
Buhari is already scheming for 2019.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Bimpe29: 8:59am
Jibrin is a political scape goat and sacrificial lamb.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Corrinthians(m): 9:01am
This is really bad. One couldnt have imagined it.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by onatisi(m): 9:01am
Emekamex:Finally the truth is gradually coming out
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Askmewhy: 9:02am
Truth be told, Buhari has displayed in his body language that is not against APC members who are corrupt. That is y nobody has ever among all the security agents he petitioned deem it fit to even invite those guys.
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by Noblesoul123: 9:02am
So, this man is still strolling freely and vomiting nonsense. Was he not the one that granted press conferences to expose how the house of reps loot public funds? There was even a time he confessed openly that he once belonged to the cabal. I guess he became "BORN AGAIN" after he was suspended
|Re: Jibrin Lashes At Buhari, Says President Taken Hostage by talktimi(m): 9:07am
Buhari is a corrupt piece of sh1t, Jibrin is ranting like an animal
