|Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by topstory: 9:51pm On Dec 26
Hilarious: When You Buy A Bag Of Rice For 25k You Don't Want Anything To Waste
When you buy a bag of rice for 25k... You can't allow anything to waste in this recession
Lol..
Source: http://www.ngyab.com/2016/12/hilarious-photo-when-you-buy-a-bag-of-rice-for-25k-you-dont-want-anything-to-waste/
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Haniel18(m): 9:52pm On Dec 26
Its fit d man.
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by sarrki(m): 9:53pm On Dec 26
Wailers might blame pmb for this
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Atiku2019: 10:02pm On Dec 26
sarrki:
Must you politicize it?
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 10:03pm On Dec 26
nice 1
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Greatzeus(m): 10:06pm On Dec 26
Now this is creative,unlike this old wag below disgracing her generation
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by GMBuhari: 10:12pm On Dec 26
Hehehehe
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 10:12pm On Dec 26
Every part must be judiciously used ke.
Operation no wastage
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Faremisodeeq(m): 10:20pm On Dec 26
Thats what this present government has taught us .
How to manage things to the extreme
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by aydebug(m): 10:28pm On Dec 26
lalasticlala, Is nigeria wailer aware of this...
wait, let me pack my used cement bag also.
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by yarimo(m): 10:36pm On Dec 26
Mtcheeew FAYOSE Again.
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by kamatofeelz(m): 11:23pm On Dec 26
funny but quite innovative
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Richie0974: 1:26pm
The
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by ayusco85(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by lielbree: 1:26pm
I bought elephant gold rice for 26k and caprice for 27,500k in PH a few days ago
Pls how much is rice in your area?
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Divay22(f): 1:27pm
Hehehehehe Am bored
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Adaowerri111: 1:28pm
Funny pple
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Remilekun101: 1:28pm
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by tinny898(m): 1:28pm
those who give a Bleep went da way...
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by registration(m): 1:28pm
Funny
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by daddyyo(m): 1:28pm
Its a Jonzing World
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by KyleBrry: 1:28pm
Jesu!
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by emmaliveth10(m): 1:28pm
Chisos!!!
Hahahaha...no wasting ooh
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by ebig21(m): 1:28pm
The man looks like local rice
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by januzaj(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by Okaakoko(m): 1:29pm
the tailor good sha
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by mostyg(m): 1:29pm
eleyi ga ooo
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by IMASTEX: 1:29pm
lol
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by HtwoOw: 1:29pm
lolest
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by HtwoOw: 1:30pm
Second image looks like your babe
GMBuhari:
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by DrDope(m): 1:31pm
NAWA O
|Re: Man Wears Cloth Made With Rice Sack (Photo) by mimicious(f): 1:31pm
hello fam!! today is my birthday. show me some love
