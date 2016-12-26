₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:02pm On Dec 26
A Group of nairalanders met today at Ikeja shopping mall in Bheer hugz cafe to celebrate Christmas together.
In attendance was
Fynestboi (Mr nairaland 2016) www.nairaland.com/Fynestboi
adewumiopeyemi www.nairaland.com/adewumiopeyemi
3rdlegxxx www.nairaland.com/3rdlegxxx
Oyin (regular guest)
Rosieluv www.nairaland.com/Rosieluv
Princeakins www.nairaland.com/Princeakins
ItsQuinn www.nairaland.com/ItsQuinn
realestguy www.nairaland.com/realestguy
RoyalBlak007 www.nairaland.com/RoyalBlak007
vizkiz www.nairaland.com/vizkiz
pictures below
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by darkmarky: 10:03pm On Dec 26
fynestboi oldman, you black for mr NAIRALAND o you don fair now?
and hope you are not smoking weed? this your lips dey fear me o.
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:03pm On Dec 26
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by BreadandBeans(m): 10:03pm On Dec 26
Ok
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by optional1(f): 10:03pm On Dec 26
vizkiz:
party guys
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:03pm On Dec 26
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:03pm On Dec 26
Some of the Contestants and winner of the Mr Nairaland tournament 2016 (Fynestboi, adewumiopeyemi, Princeakins and vizkiz)
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:04pm On Dec 26
I love dis.... see my handsome face can't just wait.. for the party january 2 guys if u intrested. Check my signature. For more detail.. it's going to be fun and intresting.... dont miss it guys
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:04pm On Dec 26
lol...after round one, where is this waiter sef!!!
Fynestboi and woman be like... Whey that Zuma picture dey sef
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by vizkiz: 10:04pm On Dec 26
About the empty table...if you are familiar with that bar you will know the reason why the table is empty... They don't allow littered tables and its not until we upload pictures of so many bottles before it shows we had fun...
For those saying "they are kids" that's very silly and it is a sign of immaturity from your end. If you are too old or mature for Nairaland, please deactivate your monikers/accounts and go register in Old peoples nursing homes, there are a handful of them in USA.
They usually have old people group discussions too.
About the upcoming nairaland beach party
NAIRALAND BEACH PARTY
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by lilmax(m): 10:04pm On Dec 26
abeg which is itsquinn in the picture?
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:05pm On Dec 26
I Love This
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:05pm On Dec 26
Camel toe
And who's that girl in black Jean? Report yourself to daddy yo
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by ritababe(f): 10:06pm On Dec 26
adewumiopeyemi:
your black face you mean
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by makydebbie(f): 10:06pm On Dec 26
Lol
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:07pm On Dec 26
It's going to be fun. Dear.. dont miss this party dear.
optional1:
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by Mayhorz(m): 10:08pm On Dec 26
These people don old nah...
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by BreadandBeans(m): 10:08pm On Dec 26
PabloOmoEscobar:Wetin your eyes find go there?
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:09pm On Dec 26
BreadandBeans:God gimme eyes make I take see
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:10pm On Dec 26
Hunnn do u like my black face.mmm
ritababe:
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by decatalyst(m): 10:10pm On Dec 26
Nice one.
I love this...it's uniting youths and fostering better friendship.
I have been duped on this forum and I have been able to meet peeps that makes sense on this forum... So things up to Seun
If you like this meeting, click like.
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by Olasco93: 10:11pm On Dec 26
Cool... But I detest some Yam-Leg baes. Maybe it's my eyes deceiving me anyway.
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by ritababe(f): 10:12pm On Dec 26
adewumiopeyemi:
I like everybody
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by Yuneehk(f): 10:12pm On Dec 26
I can see Rosie, viz.kiz, fynest.boi and that fine prince.akin. Y'all sure had fun judging from the photos. I can see three females but only two female monikers were written. Someone should help me identify the other monikers biko
Beach party go sweet o come Jan 2nd
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by optional1(f): 10:13pm On Dec 26
adewumiopeyemi:
I have to miss it oh.. Cos am not close and we have youth dinner party also that same day...
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:13pm On Dec 26
FlawlesRebirth02.....
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by RoyalBlak007: 10:14pm On Dec 26
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by sleepyeyez(m): 10:14pm On Dec 26
nice one, guyz
cc; lalasticlala see ur people
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:15pm On Dec 26
Expecting u to be to the party dear.. it's going to be fun dear. (uote author=ritababe post=52283586]
I like everybody [/quote]
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by Draei: 10:15pm On Dec 26
Alry, cool.
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by Neyoor(m): 10:15pm On Dec 26
wow! This is really scintillating.
welldone guys!
|Re: Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together by thePretender: 10:15pm On Dec 26
But why all of una use 1 cab take come now, cos i saw yall coming out from one cab? how una take do am
who's the one with big breasts
