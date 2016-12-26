Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Pictures Of Nairalanders Having Fun Together (18181 Views)

Policeman Dies In Lagos Hotel While Having Fun With His Girlfriend / Two Nairalanders Having Fun ;) / 40 Unwanted Mistakes Men Make While Having Fun With Women (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (12) (Reply) (Go Down)



In attendance was



Fynestboi (Mr nairaland 2016)



adewumiopeyemi



3rdlegxxx



Oyin (regular guest)



Rosieluv



Princeakins



ItsQuinn



realestguy



RoyalBlak007



vizkiz



pictures below A Group of nairalanders met today at Ikeja shopping mall in Bheer hugz cafe to celebrate Christmas together.In attendance wasFynestboi (Mr nairaland 2016) www.nairaland.com/Fynestboi adewumiopeyemi www.nairaland.com/adewumiopeyemi 3rdlegxxx www.nairaland.com/3rdlegxxx Oyin (regular guest)Rosieluv www.nairaland.com/Rosieluv Princeakins www.nairaland.com/Princeakins ItsQuinn www.nairaland.com/ItsQuinn realestguy www.nairaland.com/realestguy RoyalBlak007 www.nairaland.com/RoyalBlak007 vizkiz www.nairaland.com/vizkiz pictures below 22 Likes 11 Shares

fynestboi oldman, you black for mr NAIRALAND o you don fair now?



and hope you are not smoking weed? this your lips dey fear me o. fynestboi oldman, you black for mr NAIRALAND o you don fair now?and hope you are not smoking weed? this your lips dey fear me o. 10 Likes 3 Shares

1 Like



Ok 261 Likes 34 Shares

vizkiz:

A group of nairalanders met today at Ikeja shopping mall In Ocean basket bar to celebrate Christmas together and also discuss about the upcoming nairaland beach party.



In attendance was Fynestboi (Mr nairaland 2016), adewumiopeyemi, 3rdlegxxx, Rosieluv, Princeakins, ItsQuinn, realestguy, RoyalBlak007 and vizkiz.



pictures below



party guys party guys 3 Likes

1 Like

Some of the Contestants and winner of the Mr Nairaland tournament 2016 (Fynestboi, adewumiopeyemi, Princeakins and vizkiz) 2 Likes 2 Shares

I love dis.... see my handsome face can't just wait.. for the party january 2 guys if u intrested. Check my signature. For more detail.. it's going to be fun and intresting.... dont miss it guys I love dis.... see my handsome facecan't just wait.. for the party january 2 guys if u intrested. Check my signature. For more detail.. it's going to be fun and intresting.... dont miss it guys 6 Likes 2 Shares





Fynestboi and woman be like... Whey that Zuma picture dey sef lol...after round one, where is this waiter sef!!!Fynestboi and woman be like... Whey that Zuma picture dey sef 1 Like





For those saying "they are kids" that's very silly and it is a sign of immaturity from your end. If you are too old or mature for Nairaland, please deactivate your monikers/accounts and go register in Old peoples nursing homes, there are a handful of them in USA.

They usually have old people group discussions too.



About the upcoming nairaland beach party About the empty table...if you are familiar with that bar you will know the reason why the table is empty... They don't allow littered tables and its not until we upload pictures of so many bottles before it shows we had fun...For those saying "they are kids" that's very silly and it is a sign of immaturity from your end. If you are too old or mature for Nairaland, please deactivate your monikers/accounts and go register in Old peoples nursing homes, there are a handful of them in USA.They usually have old people group discussions too.About the upcoming nairaland beach party



NAIRALAND BEACH PARTY



Venue: Elegushi Beach

Date: January 2nd

Time: 10am promt

Gate fee: 1k



Guys

1,000 = gate fee

1,000 = barbecue

1,000 = for tent & having a Dj



Ladies

1,000 = Gate fee

1,000 = barbecue



Guys are advised to come with at least a drink to be shared with someone and the ladies can also bring theirs if you don't feel comfortable drinking with people



For those that will love to go in group there will be a meeting point at *OBALENDE* INSIDE THE BRT Court.



For more information and questions click on this thread.



http://www.nairaland.com/3523168/nairaland-beach-party-2017-come









9 Likes 5 Shares

abeg which is itsquinn in the picture? 2 Likes

I Love This







And who's that girl in black Jean? Report yourself to daddy yo Camel toeAnd who's that girl in black Jean? Report yourself to daddy yo 21 Likes 1 Share

adewumiopeyemi:

I love dis.... see my handsome face can't just wait.. for the party january 2 guys if u intrested. Check my signature. For more detail.. it's going to be fun and intresting.... dont miss it guys

your black face you mean your black face you mean 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

optional1:







party guys





It's going to be fun. Dear.. dont miss this party dear.

These people don old nah... 8 Likes

PabloOmoEscobar:

Camel toe Wetin your eyes find go there?

Wetin your eyes find go there? 26 Likes 1 Share

BreadandBeans:



Wetin your eyes find go there?

God gimme eyes make I take see God gimme eyes make I take see

ritababe:





your black face you mean Hunnn do u like my black face.mmm

Nice one.



I love this...it's uniting youths and fostering better friendship.



I have been duped on this forum and I have been able to meet peeps that makes sense on this forum... So things up to Seun



If you like this meeting, click like. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Cool... But I detest some Yam-Leg baes. Maybe it's my eyes deceiving me anyway.

adewumiopeyemi:

Hunnn do u like my black face.mmm

I like everybody I like everybody 3 Likes

I can see Rosie, viz.kiz, fynest.boi and that fine prince.akin. Y'all sure had fun judging from the photos. I can see three females but only two female monikers were written. Someone should help me identify the other monikers biko



Beach party go sweet o come Jan 2nd 2 Likes 1 Share

adewumiopeyemi:

It's going to be fun. Dear.. dont miss this party dear.



I have to miss it oh.. Cos am not close and we have youth dinner party also that same day... I have to miss it oh.. Cos am not close and we have youth dinner party also that same day...

FlawlesRebirth02.....

nice one, guyz



















cc; lalasticlala see ur people 1 Like 1 Share

(uote author=ritababe post=52283586]



I like everybody [/quote] Expecting u to be to the party dear.. it's going to be fun dear.(uote author=ritababe post=52283586]I like everybody [/quote]

Alry, cool.

wow! This is really scintillating.





welldone guys! 2 Likes