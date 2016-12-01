₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:23pm On Dec 26
Mercy Aigbe and her daughter michelle, step out tonight for olamide's concert Eko Convention Centre
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by HIRAETH(f): 10:36pm On Dec 26
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by HolySteph: 10:44pm On Dec 26
Ageless Goddess. Hmm... This her daughter, I hope she'll be able to control her.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by veekid(m): 10:55pm On Dec 26
almost 11pm and mods never sleep..
This Mercy's daughter yaff ripe o, she don enter ileya sef abeg who get her number?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by kennygee(f): 10:55pm On Dec 26
Okay o.
At least the girl is dressed for her age this time.
But I still don't support make up on teenagers, especially if they are not even up to 16.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by ask4double(m): 10:55pm On Dec 26
Hmmmm.... In the making.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by lilmax(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
so
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by wintersnow(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
Hmmm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by Mightyraw(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by frankloloko: 10:56pm On Dec 26
Fake life . Most ladies look good but smell like fish inside . Please if you're reading this and you're lady . Don't try it in 2017 don't bring smelling puna to our houses again . Hisss
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by jegz25(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
her daughter don ripe o shuu...
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by crazygod(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
Its good to give birth at a young age. Wow
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by KellyKertz: 10:56pm On Dec 26
And Tonight they will be Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by paschal47(m): 10:56pm On Dec 26
Even if the pics no still gree show, i go still book space.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by Divay22(f): 10:56pm On Dec 26
We have see....
Next
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by rokiatu(f): 10:57pm On Dec 26
Mercy is always slaying.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by adonbilivit: 10:57pm On Dec 26
the person above me didn't impress me, I believe the person to post after me would make so much sense with his comment
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by ephi123(f): 10:57pm On Dec 26
jegz25:Is she a fruit?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by ahnie(f): 10:58pm On Dec 26
Are they stepping out?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by Nedu1982(f): 10:59pm On Dec 26
This her smally daughter has badness written all over her innocent face
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:59pm On Dec 26
The small girl should not come nd be fair overnight o
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by Bisjosh(f): 10:59pm On Dec 26
I can see this gal has started having se!x
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:59pm On Dec 26
Ok.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by mhisbliss(f): 11:00pm On Dec 26
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by AmuEwu: 11:02pm On Dec 26
I need three.some from mama and child
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by horlabiyi(m): 11:03pm On Dec 26
They both look fuckable
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:10pm On Dec 26
Make una no pick offence oooooo. The girl no fine + she no get sense of dressing like her mama.
Mercy Aigbe must explain oooo whether the girl na her biological daughter or adopted
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by hafeenah(f): 11:12pm On Dec 26
some mothers can be funny,what example are you laying for a 16 years old girl.taking her to a night concert instead of her to be at home either sleeping or studying. I won't be surprise if she takes her to a night club.mercy aigbe u are meant to be a role model and a good example to ur daughter.u are meant to train her in a godly manner,not like this
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by stevenson007: 11:12pm On Dec 26
Heard tickets were SOLD OUT. People weren't able to purchase tickets anymore.
OLAMIDE is the king of Concerts in Nigeria!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by stevenson007: 11:15pm On Dec 26
AmuEwu:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry And Daughter Step Out In Style For Olamide Concert Tonight by dahunsy(m): 11:15pm On Dec 26
Coughs**clears throat# but they are selling the same thing naaa .....so ds grown up chic don suck mercy boobs grow like ds
