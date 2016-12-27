₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by softwerk(m): 10:31pm On Dec 26
Just came across this pic of the famous entertaining Nigerian classic, New Masquerade that aired between 1983 & 1993.
If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me 'Uncle' when next we meet
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Kenzico(m): 10:34pm On Dec 26
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Doctorfitz(m): 10:35pm On Dec 26
Zebudia
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by bigtt76(f): 10:37pm On Dec 26
Zebrudaya
Ovularia (Zebrudaya's wife)
Jegede Shokoya
Ramota (Jegede's wife)
Clarus (Zebrudaya's Houseboys)
Gringory (Zebrudaya's Houseboys)
softwerk:
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by 2SWT(f): 10:42pm On Dec 26
Interesting
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by HolySteph: 10:46pm On Dec 26
The pic is blurred.
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by fernandoc(m): 11:36pm On Dec 26
Mehn I miss those days
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Came: 4:02am
Na to thank God for the gift of life because some of them don die.very interesting to watch then...
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by luvinhubby(m): 5:17am
Chief Zebrudaya - Chika Okpala
Ovularia - Lizzy Evueme
Giringory - James Iroha
Clarus - Davies Offor
Ramota - Vero Njoku
Jegede Shokoya - Claude Eke.
Other not in the pix.
Sergent Kpafu - Roy Denani
Zacchewu - Tony Akposheri
Natty - Romanus Amuta
Boma - Camilla Mbrakpe.
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by BEENUEL: 5:21am
bigtt76:Mama DÈ Mama, I will never, I mean never.......diss anyone on NL, never again .
Fellow youths (age 15-25) mind who you troll here on NL, most of this monikers might be our parents.... I don talk my own
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by veekid(m): 1:22pm
where are the masquerades?
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by MARKone(m): 1:23pm
bigtt76:
Zehby calls Jegede' Ramaotu
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Divay22(f): 1:23pm
Uncle
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Segadem(m): 1:23pm
Doctorfitz:
the man with agbada is Sir Alex Ferguson, and from the far right is Pep Guardiola, next to him is Jose Mourinho, and the confused looking man there is my coach: Arsene Wenger
(...and as u can see all the three men were laughing at him for not winning ucl and for winning league title for over a decade)
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by ThuGnificenX: 1:23pm
What about those of us that didn't have television to watch them?
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Segadem(m): 1:24pm
veekid:
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by seunfly: 1:24pm
Thank God
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by brightballer(m): 1:24pm
.
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by slap1(m): 1:24pm
Lai Mohammed should know better.
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by joedams: 1:25pm
This just brought back major memories. Where is Zaccheus (Zakewu...in Jegede's voice) and Natti?
The theme song then went like...eli ban San bio bio (3ce), nkun koma no me die, bia oo bio!
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Remilekun101: 1:25pm
softwerk:
Uncle
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by casttlebarbz(m): 1:25pm
dem never born me den
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by koladebrainiac(m): 1:25pm
I only sabi zebudia
Ways the etymology of that name sef
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by naptu2: 1:25pm
This is a video of the original Masquerade series (before New Masquerade). Here Christy Essien Igbokwe plays the role of Akpenor, Jegede's first wife.
She was replaced in the New Masquerade by Ramota. Christy Essien left the show to focus on her music career.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msr1sqQJHeQ
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Shortyy(f): 1:25pm
Waawu all these people here don old o
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by lagbaja(m): 1:26pm
For a long time I never knew that gringory is meant to be Gregory ( pronounced Gregri)
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by deebrain(m): 1:26pm
Hmmm.....
When will I watch TV and be trilled like I was when this program was on air?
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by Remilekun101: 1:26pm
luvinhubby:
Grand Pa
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by brightalo17: 1:27pm
BEENUEL:Is like the last person you Dissed is chasing around in the dream with cutlass
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by GoodyOG: 1:28pm
hu doesn't know those people...
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by capatainrambo: 1:28pm
Wat of poporina
|Re: New Masquerade Cast of 1983: Can You Name Them? (PICS) by YeyeGirl(f): 1:28pm
veekid:Ur armpit
