If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me 'Uncle' when next we meet Just came across this pic of the famous entertaining Nigerian classic, New Masquerade that aired between 1983 & 1993.If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me 'Uncle' when next we meet 9 Likes 6 Shares

Zebudia



Ovularia (Zebrudaya's wife)

Jegede Shokoya

Ramota (Jegede's wife)

Clarus (Zebrudaya's Houseboys)

Gringory (Zebrudaya's Houseboys)



Just came across this pic of the famous entertaining Nigerian classic, New Masquerade that aired between 1983 & 1993.



If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me 'Uncle' when next we meet



Cc: Seun, Lalasticlala ZebrudayaOvularia (Zebrudaya's wife)Jegede ShokoyaRamota (Jegede's wife)Clarus (Zebrudaya's Houseboys)Gringory (Zebrudaya's Houseboys) 50 Likes 4 Shares

Interesting

The pic is blurred.

Mehn I miss those days 2 Likes

Na to thank God for the gift of life because some of them don die.very interesting to watch then...

Chief Zebrudaya - Chika Okpala

Ovularia - Lizzy Evueme

Giringory - James Iroha

Clarus - Davies Offor

Ramota - Vero Njoku

Jegede Shokoya - Claude Eke.





Other not in the pix.



Sergent Kpafu - Roy Denani

Zacchewu - Tony Akposheri

Natty - Romanus Amuta

Boma - Camilla Mbrakpe. 48 Likes 7 Shares

Mama DÈ Mama, I will never, I mean never.......diss anyone on NL, never again .



Fellow youths (age 15-25) mind who you troll here on NL, most of this monikers might be our parents.... I don talk my own Mama DÈ Mama, I will never, I mean never.......diss anyone on NL, never againFellow youths (age 15-25) mind who you troll here on NL, most of this monikers might be our parents.... I don talk my own 17 Likes 3 Shares

where are the masquerades? 1 Like 2 Shares

Zehby calls Jegede' Ramaotu Zehby calls Jegede' 1 Like

Uncle

What about those of us that didn't have television to watch them?

where are the masquerades?

Lai Mohammed should know better.





The theme song then went like...eli ban San bio bio (3ce), nkun koma no me die, bia oo bio! This just brought back major memories. Where is Zaccheus (Zakewu...in Jegede's voice) and Natti?The theme song then went like...eli ban San bio bio (3ce), nkun koma no me die, bia oo bio! 8 Likes 3 Shares

Just came across this pic of the famous entertaining Nigerian classic, New Masquerade that aired between 1983 & 1993.



If you do not recognize anyone on the pic, please call me 'Uncle' when next we meet

Uncle

dem never born me den

I only sabi zebudia



Ways the etymology of that name sef





She was replaced in the New Masquerade by Ramota. Christy Essien left the show to focus on her music career.





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msr1sqQJHeQ This is a video of the original Masquerade series (before New Masquerade). Here Christy Essien Igbokwe plays the role of Akpenor, Jegede's first wife.She was replaced in the New Masquerade by Ramota. Christy Essien left the show to focus on her music career. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Waawu all these people here don old o

For a long time I never knew that gringory is meant to be Gregory ( pronounced Gregri) 1 Like

Hmmm.....





When will I watch TV and be trilled like I was when this program was on air?

Chief Zebrudaya - Chika Okpala

Ovularia - Lizzy Evueme

Giringory - James Iroha

Clarus - Davies Offor

Ramota - Vero Njoku

Jegede Shokoya - Claude Eke.





Other not in the pix.



Sergent Kpafu - Roy Denani

Zacchewu - Tony Akposheri

Natty - Romanus Amuta

Boma - Camilla Mbrakpe.



Grand Pa

Mama DÈ Mama, I will never, I mean never.......diss anyone on NL, never again .

Is like the last person you Dissed is chasing around in the dream with cutlass Is like the last person you Dissed is chasing around in the dream with cutlass 1 Like

hu doesn't know those people...

Wat of poporina