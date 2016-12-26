₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Nnamdd1(m): 11:42pm On Dec 26
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared these lovely pictures of his Wife, and his children Cody and Jasmine as they celebrate Christmas together.
Ben Murray-Bruce wrote; 'My wife and I with our children Cody and Jasmine! Christmas was a time well spent with family!'
Lovely family.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/senator-ben-murray-bruce-shares-lovely-photos-of-his-family.html
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 12:21am
E no reach my hand oh!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 3:18am
oya naa
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by iambijo(m): 3:27am
Mr.common sense
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:38am
This is news?
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:38am
He's tired of common sense
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by RGem(f): 8:39am
I also celebrated Christmas with my family.
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 8:39am
Merry Christmas Nairalanders..
Beautiful year ahead..
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Gr8elite: 8:39am
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by XXLDICK: 8:40am
From whom did that boy inherit that complexion
No vex, it's just a common sense question
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 8:41am
Common sense family
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by saraki2019: 8:41am
this man is like coward in the senate, only hide behind a screen to pass a bill in his twitter constituency
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Orpe7(m): 8:42am
9 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:42am
OK
We have seen him and his family.
Next
RGem:
I also celebrated Christmas with my Family
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:42am
the babe go well
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by megrimor(m): 8:43am
Ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 8:43am
Seems this man is now doing his job in the house.... He is not a twitter senator again.
Anyways
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Chuknovski: 8:44am
I thought this Baba was fada to freeze OAP, that talkative
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by chimhigher(m): 8:44am
Murray bruce my guy
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by linobrown99: 8:45am
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by princedmiayer(m): 8:47am
ok.. but abi una no c Trump and Hillary Christmas Pix.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 8:48am
SENATOR OF THE YEAR, MEANWHILE WHO WAS HE SUPPOSE TO SPEND IT WITH, HIS RIVALS OR WORKERS?
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by dumie(f): 8:48am
This cute family always making common sense
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by kosisokosi48(m): 8:49am
So....
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by BCharles: 8:50am
veekid:
I wonder o.....
It's NOT even on Silvebirds TV Station and it's making front page here
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by promizchild: 8:53am
What about those who do not have Nigerian money in their pockets... Make sure you put smile on their faces too
Merry Christmas
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Lloydfather: 8:57am
He spend the Christmas with his family, where? in their home. U, where did u spend's urs silverbird gallery, shoprite and so on.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:59am
Lovely...
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Ekiti142(m): 9:00am
how is these a news
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) by Hokstrend: 9:02am
