Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Murray-Bruce Celebrates Christmas With His Family (Photos) (6371 Views)

Buhari's Kitchen Comment: Ben Murray-Bruce Reacts With Loved Up Photo With Wife / Kiki Osinbajo Shares Lovely New Photos / Ben-Bruce Shares A Cartoon By The Sun Newspaper (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Ben Murray-Bruce wrote; 'My wife and I with our children Cody and Jasmine! Christmas was a time well spent with family!'



Lovely family.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/senator-ben-murray-bruce-shares-lovely-photos-of-his-family.html Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared these lovely pictures of his Wife, and his children Cody and Jasmine as they celebrate Christmas together.Ben Murray-Bruce wrote; 'My wife and I with our children Cody and Jasmine! Christmas was a time well spent with family!'Lovely family.

E no reach my hand oh!

oya naa 1 Like

Mr.common sense 1 Like

This is news? 1 Like

He's tired of common sense

I also celebrated Christmas with my family. 1 Like

Merry Christmas Nairalanders..

Beautiful year ahead..

Ok





No vex, it's just a common sense question From whom did that boy inherit that complexionNo vex, it's just a common sense question 1 Like

Common sense family 1 Like

this man is like coward in the senate, only hide behind a screen to pass a bill in his twitter constituency

9 Likes





We have seen him and his family.



Next



RGem:

I also celebrated Christmas with my family.

I also celebrated Christmas with my Family



OKWe have seen him and his family.NextI also celebrated Christmas with my Family

the babe go well 1 Like

Ok

Seems this man is now doing his job in the house.... He is not a twitter senator again.









Anyways







Drabeey was HERE

I thought this Baba was fada to freeze OAP, that talkative

Murray bruce my guy

ok.. but abi una no c Trump and Hillary Christmas Pix.

SENATOR OF THE YEAR, MEANWHILE WHO WAS HE SUPPOSE TO SPEND IT WITH, HIS RIVALS OR WORKERS?

This cute family always making common sense 2 Likes

So....

veekid:

This is news?



I wonder o.....



It's NOT even on Silvebirds TV Station and it's making front page here I wonder o.....It's NOT even on Silvebirds TV Station and it's making front page here

What about those who do not have Nigerian money in their pockets... Make sure you put smile on their faces too

Merry Christmas

He spend the Christmas with his family, where? in their home. U, where did u spend's urs silverbird gallery, shoprite and so on.

Lovely...