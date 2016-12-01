₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,111 members, 3,276,458 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 10:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) (4412 Views)
OLIC3 Concert Goes Live As Olamide Drops His 6th Album “the Glory” / Nancy Of HipTv And Femi Adebayo In Cute Photo / Trey Songz Yabs Senator Ben Murray-bruce, Nigerians Come For Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by ObiOmaMu: 6:32am
Olamide didn't attend the Headies 2016 awards after having a nasty fall out with Don Jazzy at the 2015 edition of the award show.
Last night while his Live in Concert was on, HipTV, the organisers of the Headies Awards, refused to livestream the much anticipated event despite advertising it.
When two elephants fight, the grasses suffer. Many Nigerians who couldn't get tickets to Olamide's OLIC but had put all their hope on watching the show on HIPTV all got heartbroken and have now come on Twitter for the music channel. Read their hilarious tweets below.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/nigerians-come-for-hiptv-after-no-olamide-olic-livestream.html
1 Share
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by ObiOmaMu: 6:32am
lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by ObiOmaMu: 6:37am
more
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by januzaj(m): 6:47am
So Hip TV is the only music channel on dstv.
Had it been they aired it he would be feeling like boss now,feeling like"They need me,I don't need them".
Payback is a b*tch and her stripper name is karma
3 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by GoggleB(m): 6:52am
Why are people insulting HIPTV for not showing OLIC...did the production people ask for partnership..wait is Hiptv the only music channel?
And do u expect HipTV to just air OLIC without a deal being struck between both parties for partnership so people go just they tweet like mumu.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by GoggleB(m): 6:54am
Olamide that is always claiming Ambode na hin papa why LTV no go air the OLIC.
People just coming for HipTV unnecessarily.
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by pretydiva(f): 7:49am
Who olamide n hiptv epp
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by DancingSkeleton(m): 8:31am
pretydiva:Epp me ask dem
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Eleniyan15(m): 8:37am
Hiptv and sound city no show am, especially hiptv Una go hear am....poverty na bastard
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Rashe(m): 8:40am
I stand with hiptv on this...
3 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by UNIZIK1stSon: 8:44am
Chai! Nigerians No get chill!
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by CaroLyner(f): 8:54am
people can be quite shallow
3 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by braimeddy(m): 8:58am
Don't mind them. As if if the organizers made an agreement with hiptv they won't show the concert.
GoggleB:
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by yedidiah(m): 9:02am
If those people calling hiptv out had paid for television coverage, then they would have aired it.
2 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:44am
Who cares? To hell with the concert
3 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by daddyyo(m): 9:45am
Olamide Right now>>>
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by chimah3(m): 9:45am
Who dem epp
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Janitoh2: 9:46am
I bow for Nigerians... No be Olamide go invite them? It's business please
3 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by sammuell(m): 9:46am
GoggleB:
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by ojun50: 9:47am
Who both of them help
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by TTLHORLA: 9:47am
Hip tv showed it last year tho,so it was expected
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by adebayo201: 9:48am
Mumu people... Both HipTV and Olamide cant just put their differences out for the sake of we the fans!
trash!
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Memphis357(m): 9:48am
OLIC my nutsack!!!!!!
Rubbish!!!
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Nedu1982(f): 9:48am
CaroLyner:
I swear down.
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Goldenheart(m): 9:48am
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Noblesoul123: 9:49am
Awoof specialists are the ones complaining. Buy ticket una no gree
2 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by seguno2: 9:49am
The whining complainants should just look for Buhari who brought recession upon us that made them unable to buy the tickets for the concert.
That is what reasonable people do.
Abi all of them be zombies ni?
1 Like
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by princelaw5668: 9:49am
Olamide baddoo,so the thing even pain hiptv that time....hahhahaha
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by eurekacan: 9:49am
guys have suffered!
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by seguno2: 9:50am
TTLHORLA:
Did we have recession last year?
No.
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by 0b10010011: 9:50am
Olamide started a war he cant finish......
No one in his right senses would have expected HipTV to broadcast it...Its just tit for tat
HipTV will be in top flight than his career, Thats a constant and not a probability. He indirectly fighting a war with the media.
5 Likes
|Re: HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) by Compliant: 9:52am
I wonder how we Nigerians reason sometimes
Imagine asking AIT to air Nigeria match when no deal was propose
HipTV did nothing wrong , so if you are blaming them then your brain need hard formatting
1 Like 1 Share
Models Urgently Needed / What U Need To Know Starting Your Own Business / Danny Young In Auto-crash
Viewing this topic: LDKOTB(m), Esdb3, Jhunnyleel, liricaliblunt, Cmoyor, Temitoppe(m), hadura29(m), moufan(m), petersoluwaseun(m), Vilshow(m), lustychima, Israeljones(m), bufness(m), cucumbar, iblog, Benita27(f), mrjaybaba(m), skilfulsagei, karleone(m), vecman22(m), Wonder25, hoodmenconcept(m), Bigcake, enemercy01, babsadewa(m), deenvibe(m), Surd2121(m), GLeesMODEL(m), Lawjnr, Koninda(m), Suspect33(m), Porshelilia121, Milo96(m), en1gma12, Godemcee(m), olusegzy01(m), tommylee(m), princetiwo(m), 3unitload(m), Temysteve(m), cawc, apholaryn, ijeshaboy, curatorX, Holluwatarhyor(m), dingdung, yusuftosho, Johnolives(m), danduj(m), switcakes(f), Munzy14(m), Jaiye002(m), Tarebreezy, mjizzie(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, husmanbell(m), Ma2seater, sholasys, PerseDew(f), Triniti(m), amehjoey, Shehucom(m), Philipjustice(m), Danfuster(m), olaakinyinka(m), comrrex(m), tvcatch15, Adex097, ChappyChase(m), alausaone(m), Brigance(m), aigjoey(m), Nicolars(m), queenpin, guitarmanpharell(m), HrmOlolade(m), MrMcJay(m), abiola081(m), EWAagoyin(m), kenosky, richieroxy(f), tunery004(m), Hibiscuss(m), Ichiebillion1(m), Ujuhot(f), Dannyset(m), Pivot, sdqtima(m), Frankbaro(m), mubalaita(m), Tonymic4life(m), Stunner16(m), Gpopsicle(m), wackpoet(m), nelandrewz(m), otumalagicruz(m), stchrischu00, Adeolu4(m), Kaymercury(m), Standardcosting(f), ellex, Ajibholaa, tunlex01(m), Airfoce1(m), stevekenny, iamademorlar(m), blkmum700, hotice01, winetapper, ftmum, Rinsola32(f), yusscity(m), frisky2good(m), s3nn2x(m), abbey2kool, giles14(m), VocalWalls, kophy, BornMarch15(m), EmpressPee(f), AlexyA(m), CLIQBOY(m), Eddufy(m), Linqsz(m), Obaofnaija(m), iyisco2001(m), HOLAROCKDAY(m), chapo(m), opal4real(m), Thebrightest(m), Oluwasaeon(m), deyboye, mrmrmister, xhale99, Krixxb(m), Faatihu1(m), timay(m), teniola240(f), gflower1000(m), cooljude(m), Lyoncrescent, jerry19, ernietime(m), daisyella, Jonval, Iceg(m), voyy, Toppyz001, Oseni007(m), mfujah(m), Reminez(m), Rattybuay(m), jfking2005(m), segedoo(m), charleff512(m), nairalandfreak, Ajanii(m), FISAYOADEX(m), tunjijones(m), kayfrenzy, domido(m), ozemestats(m), MamaCass, januzaj(m), westbee, fabem(m), spygadgets(m), blasted007, Lollyij(m), loveslife(f), tobaxline(m), princematz(m), Trybes(m), Jxtmayor(m), demorichy, joyberry(f), Amusaopeyemi(f), Ebuka478(m), Emaxo4zilar, flexindon(m), kentfucker(m), worldwider, EVANTIMS(m), OOOS(m), teepaulson and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5