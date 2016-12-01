Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / HipTV Didn't Livestreaming Olamide's OLIC3, Fans React (Hilarious Tweets) (4412 Views)

Last night while his Live in Concert was on, HipTV, the organisers of the Headies Awards, refused to livestream the much anticipated event despite advertising it.



When two elephants fight, the grasses suffer. Many Nigerians who couldn't get tickets to Olamide's OLIC but had put all their hope on watching the show on HIPTV all got heartbroken and have now come on Twitter for the music channel. Read their hilarious tweets below.



So Hip TV is the only music channel on dstv.

Had it been they aired it he would be feeling like boss now,feeling like"They need me,I don't need them".



Payback is a b*tch and her stripper name is karma 3 Likes

Why are people insulting HIPTV for not showing OLIC...did the production people ask for partnership..wait is Hiptv the only music channel?



And do u expect HipTV to just air OLIC without a deal being struck between both parties for partnership so people go just they tweet like mumu. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Olamide that is always claiming Ambode na hin papa why LTV no go air the OLIC.

People just coming for HipTV unnecessarily. 10 Likes 4 Shares

Hiptv and sound city no show am, especially hiptv Una go hear am....poverty na bastard 1 Like

I stand with hiptv on this... 3 Likes

people can be quite shallow 3 Likes

Why are people insulting HIPTV for not showing OLIC...did the production people ask for partnership..wait is Hiptv the only music channel?



And do u expect HipTV to just air OLIC without a deal being struck between both parties for partnership so people go just they tweet like mumu. Don't mind them. As if if the organizers made an agreement with hiptv they won't show the concert. 1 Like

If those people calling hiptv out had paid for television coverage, then they would have aired it. 2 Likes

Who cares? To hell with the concert 3 Likes

I bow for Nigerians... No be Olamide go invite them? It's business please 3 Likes

Olamide that is always claiming Ambode na hin papa why LTV no go air the OLIC.

People just coming for HipTV unnecessarily.

Who both of them help 1 Like

Hip tv showed it last year tho,so it was expected

Mumu people... Both HipTV and Olamide cant just put their differences out for the sake of we the fans!





people can be quite shallow

I swear down. I swear down.

Awoof specialists are the ones complaining. Buy ticket una no gree 2 Likes

The whining complainants should just look for Buhari who brought recession upon us that made them unable to buy the tickets for the concert.

That is what reasonable people do.

Abi all of them be zombies ni? 1 Like

Olamide baddoo,so the thing even pain hiptv that time....hahhahaha

guys have suffered! guys have suffered!

Hip tv showed it last year tho,so it was expected

Did we have recession last year?

No. Did we have recession last year?No.

Olamide started a war he cant finish......



No one in his right senses would have expected HipTV to broadcast it...Its just tit for tat



HipTV will be in top flight than his career, Thats a constant and not a probability. He indirectly fighting a war with the media. 5 Likes