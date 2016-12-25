₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by DrDent(m): 7:27am
Members of IMN Celebrated Christmas with Christians in Kaduna
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by nzeobi(m): 7:49am
But we were told this people are trouble makers.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by intruder15(m): 7:49am
I thought they said Muslims shouldn't wish Christians Merry Christmas
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by greenermodels: 8:07am
when they were voting for buhari and el rufai,they forgot that a Christian called goodluck Jonathan was very tolerant of them.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ShiaMuslim: 5:25pm
intruder15:
you guys should stop generalizing. Muslims are not homogeneous as you have always imagined or the Western media would want to paint Muslims as one big bulk of the same people.
Shia Muslims join in felicitating with Christians during Christmas. Sunni Wahhabi preachers are the ones who keep hammering that Christmas is a sin and it is forbidden to wish Christians on Christmas. Wahhabi preachers even view commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (s)- Eid al-Maulid- as a SIN!!!
SOURCE OF THE OP'S ARTICLE:
CC: Seun Lalasticlala
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by NickleTheory: 5:44pm
They are not to be trusted.
ritababe:
How stereotypical, I was referring to the Christians.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 5:44pm
Like I mentioned earlier, Both Jesus and Imam Mahdi will work together. If we join forces from now against tyranny and oppression, we will be laying a good foundation for them. When they both return, they must see us prepared to assist them in their Divine mandate. It is on this basis that I call on Christians to team up with us.So this was the plan all along abi? I doubt if teaming up is the right word to use in this instance cos it tend to suggest a war of some sort.
We Christians will be ready to give you the moral support to succeed against them Hell-rufai and bubu likes but working together as a team ? I don't know for that one oo
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Xasphn: 5:45pm
Oildichotomy:
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:45pm
nzeobi:
no they are the most friendly Muslim.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by hammerT: 5:46pm
ALL TERRORIST ORGANISATION HAVE SUNNI ORIGIN.
AL QAEDA, AL SHABAAB, BOKO HARAM, ISIS, ANSAR DINE ETC
ARE ALL SUNNI MUSLIMS.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:46pm
Allah is all loving ... shame to el rufai. Your schemings against any human is a fight against Allah.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:47pm
NickleTheory:why? because they celebrate with Christians?
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Haryoryhemie(f): 5:47pm
Brethren, don't be deceived
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by NaijaMutant(f): 5:47pm
Shiites have found a new solace and friendship in Christianity. The tyranny and the hatred of the fellow Muslims has open their eyes to the love of Christ.
May it also open the doors of their hearts to the love of Christ at Calvary unto salvation
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 5:47pm
As a xtain that grow up in kuduna, we don't need to let religion take away our sense of reasoning.
God bless Nigeria
God bless Islamic Movement of Nigeria
#WeAreOne
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 5:47pm
Tolerance is the beginning of love. When you tolerate others, it may even serve as an encouragement for them to accept your beliefs. But when you hate them; call them all sort of names and so on, they see you as evil. And are you truly not evil? Only evil people hates other fellow human. LOVE SUPERCEDES EVERYTHING.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Opakan2: 5:47pm
All for pity..
let them get what they want and see if they won't go back to their violent, weapon weilding nature
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 5:48pm
shiite Muslim is the true faction of Islam, sunni Muslims are all terrorists which buhari is part of
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Atiku2019: 5:48pm
One Love
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Category1: 5:48pm
Are they trying hard to impress the Christians, so they can support them or wat?
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by ritababe(f): 5:49pm
ogaJona:
gbam
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 5:49pm
Hmmm. Dia is more to this Buhari and shite clash dat we don't knw
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by smackimorn(m): 5:49pm
Chai, because their brothers don't want them again,
Still the same, y'all are terrorist
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by butpro(m): 5:50pm
Let's talk about peace and Love and hysteria in Nigeria.........
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by hammerT: 5:51pm
mccoy47:
BUHARI AND EL RUFAI ARE RADICAL SUNNI ISLAMIST.
DIS IS THE PICTURE OF PRESIDENT AND VP, FORGET THE COMMISSIONER OSINBAJO, NA MESSENGER BOY.
DIS IS WHO BUHARI PLANS TO HAND OVER TO.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Praktikals(m): 5:51pm
Dem don dey humble.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by GodIsFoolish: 5:51pm
The shortest governor in Nigeria wants to make Nigerians think shittes are the boko haram who slaughter non Muslims but they are proving him wrong
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by victorazy(m): 5:51pm
nzeobi:
They are here because their own has forsaken them, they have no choice than to pretend uniting with christians just to attract sympathy and majority.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 5:51pm
Wow, that's nice.
One Nigeria.
Say no to Tribalism and Religious Discrimination.
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by MichaelSokoto(m): 5:52pm
interesting read
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by neonly: 5:52pm
ogaJona:Gbem
|Re: Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos) by mengho(m): 5:52pm
Well.......this is against Islamic teachings
