Shiite Members Celebrate Christmas With Christians In Kaduna (Photos)

by DrDent(m): 7:27am
Members of IMN Celebrated Christmas with Christians in Kaduna
Posted by Baqeer Gashua on Sunday, 25 December 2016

Being text of Christmas message delivered in Churches today by IMN members in Kaduna as they felicitated with Christians

The leaders and worshipers of this and all other Churches, I greet you in the ways and manners that Prophets (AS) greet; Shalom. Salam, Peace unto you.

Today 25th December, 2016 we are here, as we usually do over the years, to felicitate with you on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Jesus (AS), whom we also so much love and cherish. Christmas is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar, and many Christians celebrate the religious significance of this day. We are here to merry with you on the birth of he whose return has been foretold by our Prophet (SAWA) to herald the appearance of the awaited one, Imam Mahdi (ATF). Both we are told in our scriptures will return to fill the Earth with justice, even as it is presently filled with tyranny and oppression. We are here at Christmas to celebrate with you Christians and your leaders, who follow the pure teachings of Jesus (AS) – a great prophet of God Almighty.

We therefore share the joy and celebration of our Christian friends and neighbours. This is not the first time. This interfaith harmony between us is indeed not a new phenomenon. It was exemplified by the founder of Islam himself. When the persecution got out of hand in Mecca, in the early days of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) had asked his followers to migrate to Abyssinia, where the righteous Christian King Negus “would not tolerate any injustice.” After Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) migrated to Medina and was anointed the head of state, many Christian delegations went visiting. They were always well received by the Prophet (SAWA). During one of such visits, an envoy asked for a place to pray. He was not sent out in the open. He was rather offered the mosque. The Prophet (SAWA) was quoted as saying, “Conduct your service here in the mosque. It is a place consecrated to God.”

In the covenant with Christians of Najran, the Prophet (SAWA) had stated; “I will protect their religion and their Church wherever they are found, be it on earth or at sea, in the West or in the East, with utmost vigilance on my part, the People of my House, and the Muslims as a whole.” Again, in the Covenant with the Christians of Persia, the Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) said; “No Christians shall be brought by force to confess Islam, and Muslims shall extend over the Christians everywhere the arm of mercy and kindness, protecting them from the exactions of oppressors.” Also in the Covenant with the Monks of Mount Sinai, the Prophet (SAWA) stated; “If a monk or pilgrim seeks protection, in mountain or valley, in a cave or in tilled fields, in the plain, in the desert, or in a church, I am behind them, defending them from every enemy; I, my helpers, all the members of my religion, and all my followers, for they [the monks and the pilgrims] are my protégés and my subjects.”

In the Charter of Medina, our Prophet (SAWA) guaranteed equal rights and freedoms to Christians and Jews. “Christians are my citizens, and by God, I hold out against anything that displeases them. No compulsion is to be on them. Neither are their judges to be removed from their jobs nor their monks from their monasteries. No one is to destroy a house of their religion, to damage it, or to carry anything from it to the Muslims’ houses. The Muslims are to fight for them. Their churches are to be respected. No one of the Muslims is to disobey this covenant till the Last Day.”

We therefore hold these covenants very dear. That is why this same hospitality is displayed by our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, who follows the true teachings of the Prophet (SAW) and his legacies. He showed us that Christians are not our enemies, but our brothers and sisters in humanity. He feels the pains of all oppressed & wronged in whatever part of the world, no matter the religion & no matter the colour of their skin. Christians are at home during our programs. For several Christians, his house is a preferred place of refuge in times of crises. He sends us adherents to attend churches to protect them and also during Christian celebrations such as this. As the Patron of Christian-Muslim Alternative to Conflict C-MAC, the speech he delivered at the inauguration of the body remains a reference point in the cause of peaceful co-existence. Hence, we have done this over the years. The bond of fellowship can only wax stronger to impress the admirers and confound our common enemies.

Like I mentioned earlier, Both Jesus and Imam Mahdi will work together. If we join forces from now against tyranny and oppression, we will be laying a good foundation for them. When they both return, they must see us prepared to assist them in their Divine mandate. It is on this basis that I call on Christians to team up with us. The Church should join the struggle against oppressors and tyrants. Together, we can champion unity among all religious people and take a unified stance against aggressive leaders. I therefore implore you to stand by us and our leader and all oppressed people in the country and beyond against aggression and discriminations.

Fellow Christian friends, I wish you well and share your joy this day, and I hope you accept our heart-felt warm wishes and prayers.

Merry Christmas and a happy Prosperous New Year in advance!

Thank You

http://imnig.org/members-imn-celebrated-christmas-christians-kaduna

by nzeobi(m): 7:49am
But we were told this people are trouble makers.

by intruder15(m): 7:49am
I thought they said Muslims shouldn't wish Christians Merry Christmas

by greenermodels: 8:07am
when they were voting for buhari and el rufai,they forgot that a Christian called goodluck Jonathan was very tolerant of them.

by ShiaMuslim: 5:25pm
intruder15:
I thought they said Muslims shouldn't wish Christians Merry Christmas

you guys should stop generalizing. Muslims are not homogeneous as you have always imagined or the Western media would want to paint Muslims as one big bulk of the same people.

Shia Muslims join in felicitating with Christians during Christmas. Sunni Wahhabi preachers are the ones who keep hammering that Christmas is a sin and it is forbidden to wish Christians on Christmas. Wahhabi preachers even view commemorating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (s)- Eid al-Maulid- as a SIN!!!

SOURCE OF THE OP'S ARTICLE:
http://imnig.org/members-imn-celebrated-christmas-christians-kaduna

CC: Seun Lalasticlala

by NickleTheory: 5:44pm
They are not to be trusted.

ritababe:

why? because they celebrate with Christians?

How stereotypical, I was referring to the Christians.

by Oildichotomy(m): 5:44pm
Like I mentioned earlier, Both Jesus and Imam Mahdi will work together. If we join forces from now against tyranny and oppression, we will be laying a good foundation for them. When they both return, they must see us prepared to assist them in their Divine mandate. It is on this basis that I call on Christians to team up with us.
So this was the plan all along abi? I doubt if teaming up is the right word to use in this instance cos it tend to suggest a war of some sort.

We Christians will be ready to give you the moral support to succeed against them Hell-rufai and bubu likes but working together as a team ? I don't know for that one oo

by Xasphn: 5:45pm
Oildichotomy:
Ok
shocked shocked
by ritababe(f): 5:45pm
nzeobi:
But we were told this people are trouble makers.

no they are the most friendly Muslim.

by hammerT: 5:46pm
ALL TERRORIST ORGANISATION HAVE SUNNI ORIGIN.


AL QAEDA, AL SHABAAB, BOKO HARAM, ISIS, ANSAR DINE ETC


ARE ALL SUNNI MUSLIMS.

by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:46pm
Allah is all loving ... shame to el rufai. Your schemings against any human is a fight against Allah.
by ritababe(f): 5:47pm
NickleTheory:
They are not go be trusted.
why? because they celebrate with Christians?

by Haryoryhemie(f): 5:47pm
Brethren, don't be deceived

by NaijaMutant(f): 5:47pm
Shiites have found a new solace and friendship in Christianity. The tyranny and the hatred of the fellow Muslims has open their eyes to the love of Christ.


May it also open the doors of their hearts to the love of Christ at Calvary unto salvation cool

by ajalawole(m): 5:47pm
As a xtain that grow up in kuduna, we don't need to let religion take away our sense of reasoning.
God bless Nigeria
God bless Islamic Movement of Nigeria
#WeAreOne

by Rilwayne001: 5:47pm
Tolerance is the beginning of love. When you tolerate others, it may even serve as an encouragement for them to accept your beliefs. But when you hate them; call them all sort of names and so on, they see you as evil. And are you truly not evil? Only evil people hates other fellow human. LOVE SUPERCEDES EVERYTHING.

by Opakan2: 5:47pm
All for pity..

let them get what they want and see if they won't go back to their violent, weapon weilding nature

by ogaJona(m): 5:48pm
shiite Muslim is the true faction of Islam, sunni Muslims are all terrorists which buhari is part of

by Atiku2019: 5:48pm
One Love smiley

by Category1: 5:48pm
Are they trying hard to impress the Christians, so they can support them or wat?

by ritababe(f): 5:49pm
ogaJona:
shiite Muslim is the true faction of Islam


gbam

by mccoy47(m): 5:49pm
Hmmm. Dia is more to this Buhari and shite clash dat we don't knw

by smackimorn(m): 5:49pm
Chai, because their brothers don't want them again,

Still the same, y'all are terrorist
by butpro(m): 5:50pm
Let's talk about peace and Love and hysteria in Nigeria.........
by hammerT: 5:51pm
mccoy47:
Hmmm. Dia is more to this Buhari and shite clash dat we don't knw

BUHARI AND EL RUFAI ARE RADICAL SUNNI ISLAMIST.


DIS IS THE PICTURE OF PRESIDENT AND VP, FORGET THE COMMISSIONER OSINBAJO, NA MESSENGER BOY.


DIS IS WHO BUHARI PLANS TO HAND OVER TO.

by Praktikals(m): 5:51pm
Dem don dey humble.
by GodIsFoolish: 5:51pm
The shortest governor in Nigeria wants to make Nigerians think shittes are the boko haram who slaughter non Muslims but they are proving him wrong

by victorazy(m): 5:51pm
nzeobi:
But we were told this people are trouble makers.

They are here because their own has forsaken them, they have no choice than to pretend uniting with christians just to attract sympathy and majority.

by Vickiweezy(m): 5:51pm
Wow, that's nice.
One Nigeria.
Say no to Tribalism and Religious Discrimination. cool

by MichaelSokoto(m): 5:52pm
interesting read undecided
by neonly: 5:52pm
ogaJona:
shiite Muslim is the true faction of Islam, sunni Muslims are all terrorists which buhari is part of
Gbem
by mengho(m): 5:52pm
Well.......this is against Islamic teachings

