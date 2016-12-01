₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:45am
This young man who is yet to be identified was involved in a tragic accident in Abuja on Christmas day. According to a Facebook user, the accident victim who is unconscious -has been admitted at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital UATH, Gwagwalada, Abuja.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/photo-of-unidentified-accident-victim.html
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 8:46am
wish him speedy recovery
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by dainformant(m): 8:48am
Christmas tragedy. wish him well
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Emmanueleyo(m): 9:10am
I pray his people locate him
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by princedmiayer(m): 9:10am
i declear in Jesus name, u shall not die but live to testify the godness of the lord. receive your healing
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by SmarisAjur(f): 9:12am
Get well soon
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by chimah3(m): 9:12am
People should take it easy this period.
With the way you live, drive and even what you eat.
He who takes caution, lives to see another Christmas.
Compliments of the season!
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Philinho(m): 9:12am
There shall be no LOSE
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Femich18(m): 9:13am
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Pejapaul: 9:13am
may God help him in Jesus
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by falcon01: 9:13am
Resembles airforce1
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by infogenius(m): 9:13am
It is well with him this season.
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by saraki2019: 9:15am
nice
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:15am
Was there no manifest if he was travelling in a public transport?
Does he not have a phone on him or a sort of identification?
Who brought him to the hospital?
Was he the only person brought?
These are questions to be answered in order to reveal his identity.
Meanwhile, I wish him safe and quick recovery
falcon01:
This is NOT FAIR
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by abejide1000(m): 9:15am
A lot of accident happening this festive period...may Almighty God continue to be with us all, we shall all see 2017 in peace
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Ayoswit(f): 9:16am
k
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by midolian(m): 9:18am
princedmiayer:lol..who r u to declare?
Wish him quick recovery dou
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Btruth: 9:18am
Wishes him quick recovery. You will not die but live through the blood of the lamb in Jesus name.
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by falcon01: 9:22am
YoungRichRuler:the world is not FAIR
oops I forgot to say get well soon.
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Zeobi802(m): 9:23am
I wish him a speedy recovery
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:24am
falcon01:
You are correct.
The world is not fair
But mentioning
Our superstar
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by eurekacan: 9:30am
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Originalsly: 9:33am
Useful post. Just hope it gets to his family members. For this reason...we should always...always have an ID or emergency contact information with us on a card/paper . Don't count on info from fone...most likely in case of an accident your phone would be stolen....I guess as in the case for this victim.
|Re: Unidentified Accident Victim Unconscious In Abuja Hospital (Photo) by Ehins22(m): 9:45am
