Source; This young man who is yet to be identified was involved in a tragic accident in Abuja on Christmas day. According to a Facebook user, the accident victim who is unconscious -has been admitted at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital UATH, Gwagwalada, Abuja.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/photo-of-unidentified-accident-victim.html 1 Like 1 Share

wish him speedy recovery 3 Likes

Christmas tragedy. wish him well

I pray his people locate him 1 Like

i declear in Jesus name, u shall not die but live to testify the godness of the lord. receive your healing 8 Likes

Get well soon

People should take it easy this period.





With the way you live, drive and even what you eat.





He who takes caution, lives to see another Christmas.





Compliments of the season!

There shall be no LOSE

PrettyCrystal:

wish him speedy recovery

may God help him in Jesus

Resembles airforce1

It is well with him this season.

Was there no manifest if he was travelling in a public transport?



Does he not have a phone on him or a sort of identification?



Who brought him to the hospital?



Was he the only person brought?



These are questions to be answered in order to reveal his identity.



Meanwhile, I wish him safe and quick recovery



falcon01:

Resembles airforce1

This is NOT FAIR

A lot of accident happening this festive period...may Almighty God continue to be with us all, we shall all see 2017 in peace

princedmiayer:

i declear in Jesus name, u shall not die but live to testify the godness of the lord. receive your healing lol..who r u to declare?



Wish him quick recovery dou

Wishes him quick recovery. You will not die but live through the blood of the lamb in Jesus name.

YoungRichRuler:





Was there no manifest if he was travelling in a public transport?



Does he not have a phone on him or a sort of identification?



Who brought him to the hospital?



Was he the only person brought?



These are questions to be answered in order to reveal his identity.



Meanwhile, I wish him safe and quick recovery







This is NOT FAIR the world is not FAIR



oops I forgot to say get well soon.

I wish him a speedy recovery

falcon01:

the world is not FAIR



oops I forgot to say get well soon.

You are correct.



The world is not fair



