|Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:48am
A Second Republic Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South from Delta State, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead.
http://punchng.com/breaking-south-south-apc-chieftain-senator-okpozo-dead/
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by baybeeboi: 11:03am
I hope they wont accuss Wike dis time.
RIP to the old man
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by PigMeat: 11:19am
I hope this will set a moral precedent to our corrupt leaders stocking money to high heavens that "vanity of vanities, all things are vanity ". All his hustles, both the right and wrong ones will remain on earth while he is gone to return no more.
May God forgive him his sins and grant him eternal rest in peace.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by shakaZuIlu: 11:24am
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by dokyOloye: 11:58am
PigMeat:Ma niccur,d man died as an octogenarian meaning he was in his 80s,so d issue of vanity upon vanity doesn't apply here.
If he was a looter,he obviously has eaten his cake and had it back.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by madridguy(m): 12:23pm
RIP PA.
Meanwhile, Never use car stickers that says where you work, especially if you have a prestigious job, don't let show off kill you.
Don't be the one that tries to empty the ATM machine by making large withdrawals ...You don't need 50k in your wallet to feel like a man.
When you attend parties, don't let the band get you so high that you start spraying money like no man's business, use an envelope.
Always delete your bank transaction notifications, especially SMS...you really can memorize your bank balance....Shred ur POS/ATM receipts.
Don't go jogging while it's dark, you really should be smarter than that. If you can, get someone trusted as company.
Always lock your doors, even if you're only going out to switch off your generator.
NEVER EVER, NEVER EVER WEAR YOUR ID outside your work place. No one needs to know you work with Union Bank, don't be stupid.
Be accountable to your spouse or parents, let someone know where you are at every point, don't branch to Oworo when u should be in Ikeja.
As much as you can avoid it, don't send kids on errand outside your house, they are soft targets.
Don't try to form richest dude in the neigbourhood by making large donations in your estate meetings, learn modesty.
When you give, give with modesty and privately, learn to say "I can't spare that amount now". Stop doing Baba Olowo for the boys dem.
Get a dog if you can, apart from their awesomeness, a dog gives your house fear factor. You could take them with you for your morning walks.
Make safety the number one factor in your decision making this holiday, God will keep and protect you as you also apply discretion.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by IVORY2009(m): 12:56pm
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Franchise21(m): 1:04pm
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by NCP: 1:51pm
RIP.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Vickiweezy(m): 1:53pm
Rest in perfect peace.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Jaytecq(m): 1:53pm
RIP old man
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by truthspeaks: 1:54pm
A 2nd republic senator who wouldn't want to retire n allow younger 1s in leadership? Oh well, RIP to him but d man don chop money tire. I hope he took his cash/loot along wit him into d grave
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by IMASTEX: 1:54pm
RIP
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by kazmanbanjoko(m): 1:54pm
okay
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Mopolchi: 1:55pm
RIP
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by ConcNiggress56(f): 1:55pm
What a political loss for the 2% of nigerians who care
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Ten12: 1:55pm
Y de man face bin resemble death wen im dey alive..but I think his death was rigged RIP anyway.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by truthspeaks: 1:56pm
Nice safety tips. Thanx
madridguy:
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:56pm
May God grant him an eternal rest & comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by curvilicious: 1:57pm
Ok
Good night APC papa
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Sijo01(f): 1:58pm
How can this old man still be in active politics? Do our politicians know anything about retirement at all?
.
.
.
RIP to him o.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by Pavore9: 1:58pm
Spanner?
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by ORACLE1975(m): 2:00pm
Sorry
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by XXLDICK: 2:00pm
Singing
Dem don dey go, one by one, dem don dey go
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by daddyyo(m): 2:01pm
MMM
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by PabloOmoEscobar: 2:01pm
Spanner indeed
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by paradigmshift(m): 2:09pm
-1
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by davss02(m): 2:12pm
Mtcheew
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by momentarylapse: 2:16pm
XXLDICK:
Just like your moniker must you always display your hereditary _stupidity with pride?
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by mccoy47(m): 2:17pm
All dis old men sef. Mtchewww
|Re: Senator Spanner Francis Okpozo Is Dead by NairaMaster1(m): 2:19pm
Old people's party. RIP
