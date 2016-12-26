₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by itsop(m): 10:58am
Singer, Muma Gee, in light of yuletide, shared these lovely photos of her children with other family members. Her actor husband, Prince Eke, is clearly missing in the photos but this comes as no surprise.
The actor, whose bio now reads ‘single father of three’ recently accused her of adultery and abandoning their children.
“Heart undivided, Love unending…. Christmas chilling with the fruits of my womb, in the city of Abuja. It’s a mother and children’s bond….Family ties forever! To my esteem fans, friends and family, as you all celebrate this yuletide season, your cup of joy shall over flow, for HE is the pillar that holds our lives, God will perfect and direct your steps, receive divine encounter this season… Merry Christmas with Lots of Love”! – Muma Gee
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by ufuosman: 11:00am
lovely
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 11:34am
Good of her
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by ORACLE1975(m): 2:01pm
I pray that one day I shall be celebrated like her own family.
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by ztar(m): 2:02pm
k
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Abbie45(f): 2:02pm
Cute
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by nellybadas: 2:03pm
Most marriages would be better off without media interference. Too many cooks spoil the broth.
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:04pm
Na she and her husband sabi
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Zeobi802(m): 2:04pm
who be muma gee again
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by kenkels: 2:04pm
This one no waste time hit front page o
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:05pm
Lovely
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:05pm
Why can't these mumu celebrities stay married sef
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by akandry(m): 2:05pm
Lovely family.......by the way am here to get likes as well oya click jare
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Araoluwa005(m): 2:05pm
nice picture, but incomplete with out her husband
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by iceberryose(m): 2:06pm
Bloggers must find something talk
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by YeyeGirl(f): 2:07pm
itsop:Me am sha nt suprised sha ooo!!! Mr Eke,ndo oooo!!
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by queenblossom: 2:07pm
Ok good for her. Waiting to hear her own part of d story
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 2:10pm
ORACLE1975:Her family is in disaray do not wish to be like anybody pray to God to do the best for you
Why praying to have a fuckaholic who left her children at home and went to Abuja to fuckkk Aboki as a wife?
Source.....HER HUSBAND!
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 2:10pm
So na dis kind woman dey still do olosho? I can never give my dike such woman to eat. Mbano tufai kwa! oma ga li ekwensu.
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by ebukason3(m): 2:11pm
Woman those children belongs to you and him, next time show us a complete family photos(the man included).
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 2:12pm
Check Check. Checking the difference between the feet and the face. Its a sharp difference o
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Mopolchi: 2:13pm
Where her husband dey na?
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by xreal: 2:15pm
Nairaland mods should learn to mind their business.
Which one be without her husband again?
Na so dem go dey post any negative and false news about MMM for FP.
Shame go cash dem come dis January.
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Larablink(f): 2:17pm
See as bloggers carry there matter for head. What if his not around, so the wife can't take photos with her children. Na wa for all this media people sef.
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by MedicalSamwise(m): 2:20pm
H
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Ten12: 2:27pm
I heard her husband took a break from fatherhood
|Re: Muma Gee Celebrates Christmas With Her Children (Photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 2:35pm
All of them na otolo
