The actor, whose bio now reads ‘single father of three’ recently accused her of adultery and abandoning their children.



“Heart undivided, Love unending…. Christmas chilling with the fruits of my womb, in the city of Abuja. It’s a mother and children’s bond….Family ties forever! To my esteem fans, friends and family, as you all celebrate this yuletide season, your cup of joy shall over flow, for HE is the pillar that holds our lives, God will perfect and direct your steps, receive divine encounter this season… Merry Christmas with Lots of Love”! – Muma Gee





I pray that one day I shall be celebrated like her own family.

Cute 1 Like

Most marriages would be better off without media interference. Too many cooks spoil the broth. 3 Likes

Lovely 2 Likes

Why can't these mumu celebrities stay married sef

Lovely family.......by the way am here to get likes as well oya click jare

nice picture, but incomplete with out her husband

Me am sha nt suprised sha ooo!!! Mr Eke,ndo oooo!! itsop:

Ok good for her. Waiting to hear her own part of d story

I pray that one day I shall be celebrated like her own family. Her family is in disaray do not wish to be like anybody pray to God to do the best for you

Why praying to have a fuckaholic who left her children at home and went to Abuja to fuckkk Aboki as a wife?

Source.....HER HUSBAND! Her family is in disaray do not wish to be like anybody pray to God to do the best for youWhy praying to have a fuckaholic who left her children at home and went to Abuja to fuckkk Aboki as a wife?Source.....HER HUSBAND! 1 Like

So na dis kind woman dey still do olosho? I can never give my dike such woman to eat. Mbano tufai kwa! oma ga li ekwensu.

Woman those children belongs to you and him, next time show us a complete family photos(the man included).

Check Check. Checking the difference between the feet and the face. Its a sharp difference o 1 Like

Where her husband dey na?

Nairaland mods should learn to mind their business.





Which one be without her husband again?



Na so dem go dey post any negative and false news about MMM for FP.





Shame go cash dem come dis January.

See as bloggers carry there matter for head. What if his not around, so the wife can't take photos with her children. Na wa for all this media people sef.

I heard her husband took a break from fatherhood