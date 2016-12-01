₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,276 members, 3,276,898 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 02:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 (1965 Views)
Seun Egbegbe Granted Bail, Case Adjourned Till February 8, 2017 / Collette Orji's White And Traditional Wedding Pictures / Photo Of Actor Zack Orji And His Son.. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by metromediaboss: 11:46am
Neya Orji Uzor Kalu's traditional wedding to Lawrence Iyere which was scheduled to take place tomorrow Dec. 28th at her father's home town in Igbere, Bende LGA of Abia state, has been postponed. According to a source close to the couple, the cancellation doesn't mean the couple have broken up, for personal reasons, the wedding was postponed till February 2017.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/orji-uzor-kalus-daughter-neyes-wedding.html
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by charleseee: 2:14pm
Ok oo, on pause mode
1 Like
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by kwencypresh(f): 2:14pm
BUT THE GIRL NO TRY SHA.. SMH
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by obaival(m): 2:15pm
1 FTC
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by korel9: 2:15pm
Ever wondered why your fart on Christmas day smells different?
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by IncredibleJoe(m): 2:15pm
Goodluck to them
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Remilekun101: 2:15pm
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by unclezuma: 2:15pm
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by obaival(m): 2:15pm
kwencypresh:Na u try pass
2 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by CLEARINGAGENT: 2:15pm
Looks like light version of Annie Idibia.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by mccoy47(m): 2:15pm
Ok
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Zamfaran: 2:16pm
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by linearity: 2:16pm
Something is fishing.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by crazygod(m): 2:16pm
Where we invited b4?
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by sirOrubebe: 2:16pm
Everything for this Bihari era now na pause and play...
Na so dem first pause Zahra own.
Them pause MMM
now this one...
ThankGod say dem no pause Xmas join
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by ayoolar011(m): 2:17pm
Hope they haven't slaughtered the cow just yet
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by FlirtyKaren(f): 2:17pm
hmm
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Mopolchi: 2:17pm
Last time her papa dash 10 bags of rice to Igbere people. I pity those women no be small because of the kind express road wey dey from the man house come reach the man's gate. That road no be here.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by dontjealousme: 2:18pm
DEM HATE IGBO BUT WANT TO MARRY IGBO.
DEM READY TO DIE TO MARRY IGBO.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by rosalieene(f): 2:18pm
pretty Lady
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by bigerboy200: 2:19pm
no kpekus till feb...
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by kuntash: 2:21pm
korel9:
Go on , keep inhaling your fart including those of your neighbors for examination ... I heard it can cure cancer after all
Dem dey talk marriage postponement u are talking fart ..
1 Like
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by lielbree: 2:21pm
kwencypresh:How??
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Ten12: 2:22pm
Once u join APC almost every activity in ur life nd family bcomes inconclusive...
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Gibz02: 2:23pm
beautiful couples.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by korel9: 2:24pm
kuntash:
That's cos d news sounds and smells like fart
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Praktikals(m): 2:26pm
dontjealousme:who?
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:27pm
Why?
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by dontjealousme: 2:29pm
Praktikals:
BENIN LIKE IGBO? YORUBA IS EVEN ABIT BETTER COMPARED TO THOSE ONES.
DEY HATE US BUT NA ONLY OUR WOMEN DEM DEY SEE. WAITING DO THEIR GIRLS?
PROSTITUTION FOR EUROPE?
NA IGBO NO SABI SEND THEIR OWN GIRLS GO PROSTITUTION 4 EUROPE.
DEY SHOULD ALL JUST LEAVE US ALONE.
IT IS NOW GETTING EXCESSIVE AND A FINE LINE NEEDS TO BE DRAWN.
LET DEM GO TO THE HAUSA FULANI.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by Gaborone(f): 2:31pm
ayoolar011:
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu's Wedding Postponed Till February 2017 by stan83: 2:37pm
Who know like better thing!
metromediaboss:
(0) (Reply)
Buhari Orders Boko Haram Troops To Kaduna And Absorbs Rest Into Nijeriyan Army / Zambia Election: Opposition Leader Michael Sata Wins Presidential Race / Gej's Speech On Fuel Subsidy Removal
Viewing this topic: Zenas212(m), dingdung, prisiluv(f), esosuo2, Chef2000, OZAOEKPE(m), Gnathostomata, Ecosystem4u, Ten12, ArabMopol(m), OHCOMEON, kamnene(f), chigoizie7(m), Breezy90(m), charleschinaka4(m), stan83, dontjealousme, vicflexzy(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22