₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,397 members, 3,277,213 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 06:28 PM

My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound - Agriculture - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound (10451 Views)

Aregbesola Interacts With Farmers In Their Cocoa Plantation (pics) / Beautiful Tea Plantation In North East Nigeria Photos / See The Big Fish A Nairalander Reared In His Compound. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 2:48pm
Ok I decided to plant pineapple in our compound now it is mature and ready for consumption so I decided to share pictures with fellow nairalanders. Lalasticala let us see what you have planted before?

8 Likes 4 Shares

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by heykims(m): 2:50pm
Nice one, people should be encouraged seeing this.
U can also educate us on how u went about this..
grin

11 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by malakus(m): 2:53pm
Nice

1 Like

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 2:55pm
Hmmmm hahahaha I just dey look the one were I go give lalasticala and seun

8 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by kilode100(f): 2:57pm
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

3 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 3:01pm
kilode100:
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.
lol my pineapple sexy pass you madam.

85 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by intruder15(m): 3:01pm
kilode100:
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

so, that's how u judge how poor someone is Abi? kilode...

23 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Sleekydee(m): 3:01pm
kilode100:
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

kilode, what is it? show us ur own naaaa, at least we cn see his own, 2016 n bad belle pple...

13 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ojun50: 3:14pm
Nice work

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Muafrika2: 3:18pm
They are really beautiful!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Pavore9: 3:57pm
Looking good!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by LastSurvivor11: 4:25pm
Even the recession didn't touch ur pineapples...
9z one baba..

2 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by veekid(m): 4:25pm
Yes! This is what buhari wants
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by phemsie(m): 4:26pm
Welcome lalasticlala...
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Smartademu(m): 4:26pm
Ah jealous o grin grin grin
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Pavore9: 4:28pm
veekid:
Yes! This is what buhari wants

Free space for compound don become golden! grin
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Leobrain(m): 4:29pm
embarassedop dash me some na
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by EgunMogaji(m): 4:29pm
Very nice, good solid job.

One question. When you pluck the PApple, will you have to reseed or the plant will regenerate more fruits?
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by dabossman(m): 4:29pm
Good one bro. But ehm, plantation? Mba.
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Kobicove(m): 4:30pm
OP, you call this a plantation? undecided

This is nothing but a garden or at best a glorified orchard!
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Yewandequeen(f): 4:30pm
Wow cute

Reminded me of the lil garden we had at the back our my parents house back then made up of pine apples,,ugwu, water leave,scent leave etc.
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by piagetskinner(m): 4:31pm
I was expecting to see a 'forest' of pineapples..only to see 4 pineapples. Something wey I go finish in 1day



Anyway u don't need to buy pineapples, u now have a plantation of it. kudos to u
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by fhelihx(m): 4:31pm
Nice concept OP
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Zeobi802(m): 4:32pm
hehehe...agriculture is the future
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ogologoamu: 4:32pm
kilode100:
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker.

3 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 4:34pm
Beware of snakes!
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by IMASTEX: 4:34pm
Nice one. . .Agriculture is the way out of this recession. Cantact us for A-Z of snail farming. See profile for details.
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by made1(m): 4:37pm
IF YOU NO LIKE AM , GO AND DO YOUR OWN MAKE WE SEE !!!!!!

kilode100:
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.


Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

1 Like

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ajayiopy: 4:39pm
One of those pineapple cost at least 500 in bauchi
Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by pweetychyka(f): 4:43pm
ogologoamu:


If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker.

Hahaahahahahaha baba don para kilode100 becareful oooooo grin grin
Buh babe which one is sexy pineapple again? Or u want a cucumber like pineapple ni undecided undecided?

@OP...keep it up!

3 Likes

Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by curvilicious: 4:45pm
U no plant cucumber for nl babes?

4 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Goat Business: Goat Rearing And Selling Made Easy / Ebonyi Acquires Bulldozers To Boost Rice Production With / Agriculture Will Replace Crude Oil

Viewing this topic: Nellie95, aderemi457(m), Donkunxex(m), townplanner, tonypeaches, sod09(m), muri4mig, okikiabdu, dahmie2013, acetee, drbashfx(m), orobs93(m), 1stdeolaw(m), dhabeautyjas(f), kazzonline, sylver1(m), Ulrich01(m), IamLEGEND1, ffl07join14, sheddy111(m), mtngloetiartel, sylife(m), efechris(m), Bash399(m), sparog(m), lilEmir3(m), A7(m), peabody, greatero, Goandie, macphidel(m), jiakgold83(m), ifemuyiwa(f), Hadeehart101(f), favouriteYSF(m), keenn, Benisconi(m), adex15(m), nitlad, Tynasparks(f), chubbyman(m), xnsandrxns, DrWhizy(m) and 44 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.