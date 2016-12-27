₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,397 members, 3,277,213 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 06:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound (10451 Views)
Aregbesola Interacts With Farmers In Their Cocoa Plantation (pics) / Beautiful Tea Plantation In North East Nigeria Photos / See The Big Fish A Nairalander Reared In His Compound. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 2:48pm
Ok I decided to plant pineapple in our compound now it is mature and ready for consumption so I decided to share pictures with fellow nairalanders. Lalasticala let us see what you have planted before?
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by heykims(m): 2:50pm
Nice one, people should be encouraged seeing this.
U can also educate us on how u went about this..
11 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by malakus(m): 2:53pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 2:55pm
Hmmmm hahahaha I just dey look the one were I go give lalasticala and seun
8 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by kilode100(f): 2:57pm
That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.
Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.
3 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Poorboy: 3:01pm
kilode100:lol my pineapple sexy pass you madam.
85 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by intruder15(m): 3:01pm
kilode100:
so, that's how u judge how poor someone is Abi? kilode...
23 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Sleekydee(m): 3:01pm
kilode100:
kilode, what is it? show us ur own naaaa, at least we cn see his own, 2016 n bad belle pple...
13 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ojun50: 3:14pm
Nice work
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Muafrika2: 3:18pm
They are really beautiful!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Pavore9: 3:57pm
Looking good!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by LastSurvivor11: 4:25pm
Even the recession didn't touch ur pineapples...
9z one baba..
2 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by veekid(m): 4:25pm
Yes! This is what buhari wants
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by phemsie(m): 4:26pm
Welcome lalasticlala...
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Smartademu(m): 4:26pm
Ah jealous o
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Pavore9: 4:28pm
veekid:
Free space for compound don become golden!
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Leobrain(m): 4:29pm
op dash me some na
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by EgunMogaji(m): 4:29pm
Very nice, good solid job.
One question. When you pluck the PApple, will you have to reseed or the plant will regenerate more fruits?
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by dabossman(m): 4:29pm
Good one bro. But ehm, plantation? Mba.
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Kobicove(m): 4:30pm
OP, you call this a plantation?
This is nothing but a garden or at best a glorified orchard!
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Yewandequeen(f): 4:30pm
Wow cute
Reminded me of the lil garden we had at the back our my parents house back then made up of pine apples,,ugwu, water leave,scent leave etc.
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by piagetskinner(m): 4:31pm
I was expecting to see a 'forest' of pineapples..only to see 4 pineapples. Something wey I go finish in 1day
Anyway u don't need to buy pineapples, u now have a plantation of it. kudos to u
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by fhelihx(m): 4:31pm
Nice concept OP
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by Zeobi802(m): 4:32pm
hehehe...agriculture is the future
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ogologoamu: 4:32pm
kilode100:
If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker.
3 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 4:34pm
Beware of snakes!
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by IMASTEX: 4:34pm
Nice one. . .Agriculture is the way out of this recession. Cantact us for A-Z of snail farming. See profile for details.
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by made1(m): 4:37pm
IF YOU NO LIKE AM , GO AND DO YOUR OWN MAKE WE SEE !!!!!!
kilode100:
1 Like
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by ajayiopy: 4:39pm
One of those pineapple cost at least 500 in bauchi
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by pweetychyka(f): 4:43pm
ogologoamu:
Hahaahahahahaha baba don para kilode100 becareful oooooo
Buh babe which one is sexy pineapple again? Or u want a cucumber like pineapple ni ?
@OP...keep it up!
3 Likes
|Re: My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound by curvilicious: 4:45pm
U no plant cucumber for nl babes?
4 Likes 1 Share
Goat Business: Goat Rearing And Selling Made Easy / Ebonyi Acquires Bulldozers To Boost Rice Production With / Agriculture Will Replace Crude Oil
Viewing this topic: Nellie95, aderemi457(m), Donkunxex(m), townplanner, tonypeaches, sod09(m), muri4mig, okikiabdu, dahmie2013, acetee, drbashfx(m), orobs93(m), 1stdeolaw(m), dhabeautyjas(f), kazzonline, sylver1(m), Ulrich01(m), IamLEGEND1, ffl07join14, sheddy111(m), mtngloetiartel, sylife(m), efechris(m), Bash399(m), sparog(m), lilEmir3(m), A7(m), peabody, greatero, Goandie, macphidel(m), jiakgold83(m), ifemuyiwa(f), Hadeehart101(f), favouriteYSF(m), keenn, Benisconi(m), adex15(m), nitlad, Tynasparks(f), chubbyman(m), xnsandrxns, DrWhizy(m) and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14