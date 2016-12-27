Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / My Pineapple Plantation In Our Compound (10451 Views)

Ok I decided to plant pineapple in our compound now it is mature and ready for consumption so I decided to share pictures with fellow nairalanders. Lalasticala let us see what you have planted before? 8 Likes 4 Shares



U can also educate us on how u went about this..

Nice one, people should be encouraged seeing this.U can also educate us on how u went about this.. 11 Likes

Nice 1 Like

Hmmmm hahahaha I just dey look the one were I go give lalasticala and seun 8 Likes

That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time. 3 Likes

That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time. lol my pineapple sexy pass you madam. lol my pineapple sexy pass you madam. 85 Likes

That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

so, that's how u judge how poor someone is Abi? kilode... so, that's how u judge how poor someone is Abi? kilode... 23 Likes

That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

kilode, what is it? show us ur own naaaa, at least we cn see his own, 2016 n bad belle pple... kilode, what is it? show us ur own naaaa, at least we cn see his own, 2016 n bad belle pple... 13 Likes

Nice work 1 Like 1 Share

They are really beautiful! 2 Likes 1 Share

Looking good! 2 Likes 1 Share

Even the recession didn't touch ur pineapples...

9z one baba.. 2 Likes

Yes! This is what buhari wants

Welcome lalasticlala...

Ah jealous o

Yes! This is what buhari wants

Free space for compound don become golden! Free space for compound don become golden!

op dash me some na op dash me some na

Very nice, good solid job.



One question. When you pluck the PApple, will you have to reseed or the plant will regenerate more fruits?

Good one bro. But ehm, plantation? Mba.





This is nothing but a garden or at best a glorified orchard! OP, you call this a plantation?This is nothing but a garden or at best a glorified orchard!

Wow cute



Reminded me of the lil garden we had at the back our my parents house back then made up of pine apples,,ugwu, water leave,scent leave etc.

I was expecting to see a 'forest' of pineapples..only to see 4 pineapples. Something wey I go finish in 1day







Anyway u don't need to buy pineapples, u now have a plantation of it. kudos to u

Nice concept OP

hehehe...agriculture is the future

That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time.

If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker. If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker. 3 Likes

Beware of snakes!

Nice one. . .Agriculture is the way out of this recession. Cantact us for A-Z of snail farming. See profile for details.





That's the plantation? You are really a poorboy that you call yourself.





Those pineapples don't even look sexy. Good luck next time. IF YOU NO LIKE AM , GO AND DO YOUR OWN MAKE WE SEE !!!!!! 1 Like

One of those pineapple cost at least 500 in bauchi

If you talk again I will flog you with my moniker.

Hahaahahahahaha baba don para kilode100 becareful oooooo

Buh babe which one is sexy pineapple again? Or u want a cucumber like pineapple ni ?



@OP...keep it up! Hahaahahahahaha baba don para kilode100 becareful ooooooBuh babe which one is sexy pineapple again? Or u want a cucumber like pineapple ni@OP...keep it up! 3 Likes