₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,491 members, 3,277,477 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) (35059 Views)
Emeka Offor At Ifeanyi Ubah FC And Enyimba Of Aba Match (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah's Capital Oil Logo Adorns Olympic Stadium London / Who Is Behind Naira Slide? Abdulsamad Rabiu (BUA) And Ifeanyi Ubah Have Answers (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by investnow2013: 2:53pm
REWARD FOR LOYALTY
Billionaire business man cum oil magnet Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah Ifeanyi Ubah in his strides to help humanity and reward loyalty today 27th December 2016 presented Innoson IVM Fox 2014 Hatchback Sedan car to the wife of his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia as a marriage gift to the newly married couple. This is coming 3days after the Nise born media guru tied the knot with his woman last Saturday (24th December 2016).
Dr. Ubah before the presentation of the car said the gift is been given because of the cordial relationship that exists between him and his aide Ikechukeu who he said has remained committed and loyal to him. He also advised the newly married couple to live in love and tolerance as that is the only panacea for a lasting relationship. Mrs Amaka Onyia who could not hide her joy thanked him for his benevolent act and prayed that God will continue to enrich his pocket.
In the same vain, Ikechukwu Al Barney Amaku one of the FC Ifeanyi Ubah media team who bagged the 2016 sports analyst of the year in the Anambra Arise Media Award presented the award to the club proprietor.
Below is the cuts from the happy moment.
Alor Jude Okechukwu reporting from Nnewi, Anambra State.
5 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 2:54pm
He's fucking her.
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by investnow2013: 2:54pm
Lalasticlala Come and seeoooo!!!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by investnow2013: 2:56pm
Onyias
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by investnow2013: 2:58pm
Another Reward!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by investnow2013: 2:59pm
Anambra is going higher and higher!!!
14 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 3:01pm
He's really screwing her.
37 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kettle84(m): 3:13pm
kilode100:it is not in our culture to do that to people's wives our religion and culture forbids it.
141 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 3:19pm
kettle84:
Mechionu biko. Wetin concern culture and Religion inside fucking matters? How is it even acceptable for a boss to buy a car for the wife of his aide? I will tell you the answer.
The wife is probably a housewife, and might not explain how she came about the car and Ifeanyi Uba with his big head came up with this plan. And you being gullible ran with the news that this car gift has sex written over it
44 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kettle84(m): 3:24pm
kilode100:why do you not see anything wrong with immorality and you seem soo comfortable with it.Moral reorientation is needed on you for quick correction. If Ifeanyi uba needed a woman certainly it won't be his aid's wife he is rich enough to get single pretty and fresh ladies of his choice.
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 3:27pm
kettle84:
You haven't heard that stolen kisses are the sweetest.
You shouldn't have come here with this news. Really!
There's nothing good about this news. Nso ana
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kettle84(m): 3:30pm
kilode100:you need Jesus and heart cleansing and purging off immorality.
25 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 3:35pm
kettle84:
Are you kidding me?? A man buys A car for another man's wife and you find nothing wrong with it??
My Boss before I married him, used to do the same thing , till my husband found out and drove out and I drugged my boss to the registry and married him....
I have seen such things before and this is no different!!
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by Freedom2016: 3:39pm
kilode100:
Afonja and sex sex sex sex. Everything is sex sex sex to them, absolutely no control. They will sleep with anything! He just told you Igbos don't roll like you guys do. I know it's hard for you to believe because you are not used to sexual discipline seen with Igbos! If you like quote ekenemaria with your google translator!
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by Atiku2019: 3:42pm
investnow2013:
Nice One Bro
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 3:45pm
Freedom2016:
Lmaoooo.
Anyone that disagrees with your post is Afonja? Isi adiro gi mma.
Ibu ezigbota Abu ofia. Ifeanyi Uba is screwing that woman and being a womanizer that he is, I wouldn't put it past him. His sister's son is still trekking the whole nnewi o... from okongwu to st Michael's church ..
You think I don't know what I'm saying ?
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kettle84(m): 3:54pm
kilode100:don't run into conclusion. things are not done like that in the East. it is rampant in certain regions .
11 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by kilode100(f): 4:00pm
kettle84:
Which East? Sexual immorality knows no religion not boundary. This isn't about tribalism!
This Is So wrong !!
19 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by divicode: 4:44pm
kilode100:
It is really not screwing, that is molder, it must be banging!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 5:20pm
If your boss were to buy a car for your wife how would you feel?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by CecyAdrian(f): 5:35pm
Hehehhehehehe, them never talk true finish.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by Afam4eva(m): 5:46pm
Lol@ Igbos don't do that sh1t.
Amarom na umu nwoke igbo enwero zi amu
I agree with kilode100. if a man buys a car
The woman is beautiful too. See as the husband dey laugh sheepishly Person dey kpomi ninu kolobo iyawo e and you dey laugh
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by dainformant(m): 6:23pm
lalasticlala come and see
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by CaptPlanet(m): 6:47pm
kilode100:
Fyi ifeanyi has given moer than this to pppl he barely even know. I'm a witness so shut ur gutter.
Everyone is not like u.
11 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by emmanuel596(m): 6:47pm
He is fuc..king her...the aid should investigate this unusual kind gesture
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 6:47pm
Odi egwu
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:48pm
investnow2013:how ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 6:48pm
kilode100:
Stop talking rubbish igbos are not just like that.
Are u telling me one can't just be kind hearted without requestin for sex?..
Pls shut up..
Most Igbo's are not like dat
Afonjas have infested u with dat sex sex sex mentality..dnt say what u ain't sure of.
This is so wrong rather.
8 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by CaptPlanet(m): 6:49pm
Afam4eva:
Ifeanyi is not "every man". Try and modify your thinking.
3 Likes
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by oxygen247(m): 6:50pm
W
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by oxygen247(m): 6:50pm
Congrats Amaka .
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) by modaink333: 6:50pm
I smell hanky-panky
1 Like
Naira Gains As CBN Clearing Rate Weakens Against Dollar / How Frying Akara Took Me Out Of Poverty – Father Of Six / We’ve Not Reintroduced ATM Charges —CBN
Viewing this topic: Jamsken(m), Freshguy10, fixmeon, bilo1(m), holuwamosey(m), Okwuguru, earthstronaut, dynatress, chyzoo4u(m), chaxumu, Obason22(m), gblaizzz, Ndolarr, EMMYLASHTINS(m), nonso199331, Luchitec(m), Coolie89(m), adigun86, ozoemenafn, OluomoZaria, Uchizzy(m), dokyOloye, GreatManBee, UnderDaRadar, wishmewell, jendoakino(m), olami92, truthstands11, sholizza29, sdav, draggie(f), Edozie13(m), ephraimfrancis, royalchallenge(m), jamoskky(m), mtngloetiartel, lana1878(m), etiket(m), odoguma(m), xavier3(m), engrken2(m), Joshuamilarge, treasuremi1(m), lucaschase(m), abbeynoni(m), daygee12, wolegold1, hajeebolla(m), jiboy1296(m), SignorOlamy(m), Wikidraw, Profkomolafe(m), 2019ATIKU(m), paxnka, Icharityteam(m), flinsburg, tsure2, Vastjoy(m), tobigerard(m), COSIBI, Horladan(m), opabs1(m), ELawal(m), histemple, darella82(m), IBROHIM, Ndukings92(m), Teenaba(f), johnjunior39(m), dapomacaulay, vicstar(m), everrichy(m), hanelson(m), Amabeast, penzino(m), Maycher(m), prettyboi1989(m), lanre2009, Titto93(m), FamousAbN, Makarous(m), ghmnoble, Airell, oluwatosin67, philipeni, swags4u, ike42face(m), Lakeland4321, Cityguy, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), freakffffffffff, Noble11(m), dnjnku, Ayodee2(m), gentility411(m), musabayokanu, OAUTemitayo, SIRTee15 and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9