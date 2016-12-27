Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Ifeanyi Ubah's Car Gift To Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia's Wife (Photos) (35059 Views)

Emeka Offor At Ifeanyi Ubah FC And Enyimba Of Aba Match (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah's Capital Oil Logo Adorns Olympic Stadium London / Who Is Behind Naira Slide? Abdulsamad Rabiu (BUA) And Ifeanyi Ubah Have Answers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

REWARD FOR LOYALTY

Billionaire business man cum oil magnet Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah Ifeanyi Ubah in his strides to help humanity and reward loyalty today 27th December 2016 presented Innoson IVM Fox 2014 Hatchback Sedan car to the wife of his Senior Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia as a marriage gift to the newly married couple. This is coming 3days after the Nise born media guru tied the knot with his woman last Saturday (24th December 2016).



Dr. Ubah before the presentation of the car said the gift is been given because of the cordial relationship that exists between him and his aide Ikechukeu who he said has remained committed and loyal to him. He also advised the newly married couple to live in love and tolerance as that is the only panacea for a lasting relationship. Mrs Amaka Onyia who could not hide her joy thanked him for his benevolent act and prayed that God will continue to enrich his pocket.

In the same vain, Ikechukwu Al Barney Amaku one of the FC Ifeanyi Ubah media team who bagged the 2016 sports analyst of the year in the Anambra Arise Media Award presented the award to the club proprietor.

Below is the cuts from the happy moment.



Alor Jude Okechukwu reporting from Nnewi, Anambra State. 5 Likes

He's fucking her. 55 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala Come and seeoooo!!!

Onyias 1 Like 1 Share

Another Reward!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Anambra is going higher and higher!!! 14 Likes

He's really screwing her. 37 Likes 4 Shares

kilode100:

He's really screwing her. it is not in our culture to do that to people's wives our religion and culture forbids it. it is not in our culture to do that to people's wives our religion and culture forbids it. 141 Likes 7 Shares

kettle84:

it is not in our culture to do that to people's wives our religion and culture forbids it.



Mechionu biko. Wetin concern culture and Religion inside fucking matters? How is it even acceptable for a boss to buy a car for the wife of his aide? I will tell you the answer.





The wife is probably a housewife, and might not explain how she came about the car and Ifeanyi Uba with his big head came up with this plan. And you being gullible ran with the news that this car gift has sex written over it Mechionu biko. Wetin concern culture and Religion inside fucking matters? How is it even acceptable for a boss to buy a car for the wife of his aide? I will tell you the answer.The wife is probably a housewife, and might not explain how she came about the car and Ifeanyi Uba with his big head came up with this plan. And you being gullible ran with the news that this car gift has sex written over it 44 Likes

kilode100:







Mechionu biko. Wetin concern culture and Religion inside fucking matters? How is it even acceptable for a boss to buy a car for the wife of his aide? I will tell you the answer.





The wife is probably a housewife, and might not explain how she came about the car and Ifeanyi Uba with his big head came up with this plan. And you being gullible ran with the news that this car gift has sex written over it why do you not see anything wrong with immorality and you seem soo comfortable with it.Moral reorientation is needed on you for quick correction. If Ifeanyi uba needed a woman certainly it won't be his aid's wife he is rich enough to get single pretty and fresh ladies of his choice. why do you not see anything wrong with immorality and you seem soo comfortable with it.Moral reorientation is needed on you for quick correction. If Ifeanyi uba needed a woman certainly it won't be his aid's wife he is rich enough to get single pretty and fresh ladies of his choice. 49 Likes 1 Share

kettle84:

why do you not see anything wrong with immorality and you seem soo comfortable with it.Moral reorientation is needed on you for quick correction. If Ifeanyi uba needed a woman certainly it won't be his aid's wife he is rich enough to get single pretty and fresh ladies of his choice.



You haven't heard that stolen kisses are the sweetest.



You shouldn't have come here with this news. Really!





There's nothing good about this news. Nso ana You haven't heard that stolen kisses are the sweetest.You shouldn't have come here with this news. Really!There's nothing good about this news. Nso ana 21 Likes 1 Share

kilode100:







You haven't heard that stolen kisses are the sweetest.



You shouldn't have come here with this news. Really!





There's nothing good about this news. Nso ana you need Jesus and heart cleansing and purging off immorality. you need Jesus and heart cleansing and purging off immorality. 25 Likes

kettle84:

you need Jesus and heart cleansing and purging off immorality.



Are you kidding me?? A man buys A car for another man's wife and you find nothing wrong with it??





My Boss before I married him, used to do the same thing , till my husband found out and drove out and I drugged my boss to the registry and married him....





I have seen such things before and this is no different!! Are you kidding me?? A man buys A car for another man's wife and you find nothing wrong with it??My Boss before I married him, used to do the same thing , till my husband found out and drove out and I drugged my boss to the registry and married him....I have seen such things before and this is no different!! 14 Likes 2 Shares

kilode100:







Mechionu biko. Wetin concern culture and Religion inside fucking matters? How is it even acceptable for a boss to buy a car for the wife of his aide? I will tell you the answer.





The wife is probably a housewife, and might not explain how she came about the car and Ifeanyi Uba with his big head came up with this plan. And you being gullible ran with the news that this car gift has sex written over it

Afonja and sex sex sex sex. Everything is sex sex sex to them, absolutely no control. They will sleep with anything! He just told you Igbos don't roll like you guys do. I know it's hard for you to believe because you are not used to sexual discipline seen with Igbos! If you like quote ekenemaria with your google translator! Afonja and sex sex sex sex. Everything is sex sex sex to them, absolutely no control. They will sleep with anything! He just told you Igbos don't roll like you guys do. I know it's hard for you to believe because you are not used to sexual discipline seen with Igbos! If you like quote ekenemaria with your google translator! 45 Likes 4 Shares

investnow2013:

Another Reward!!!

Nice One Bro Nice One Bro

Freedom2016:





Afonja and sex sex sex sex. Everything is sex sex sex to them, absolutely no control. They will sleep with anything! He just told you Igbos don't roll like you guys do. I know it's hard for you to believe because you are not used to sexual discipline seen with Igbos!



Lmaoooo.

Anyone that disagrees with your post is Afonja? Isi adiro gi mma.



Ibu ezigbota Abu ofia. Ifeanyi Uba is screwing that woman and being a womanizer that he is, I wouldn't put it past him. His sister's son is still trekking the whole nnewi o... from okongwu to st Michael's church ..



You think I don't know what I'm saying ? Lmaoooo.Anyone that disagrees with your post is Afonja? Isi adiro gi mma.Ibu ezigbota Abu ofia. Ifeanyi Uba is screwing that woman and being a womanizer that he is, I wouldn't put it past him. His sister's son is still trekking the whole nnewi o... from okongwu to st Michael's church ..You think I don't know what I'm saying ? 42 Likes 4 Shares

kilode100:







Are you kidding me?? A man buys A car for another man's wife and you find nothing wrong with it??





My Boss before I married him, used to do the same thing , till my husband found out and drove out and I drugged my boss to the registry and married him....





I have seen such things before and this is no different!! don't run into conclusion. things are not done like that in the East. it is rampant in certain regions . don't run into conclusion. things are not done like that in the East. it is rampant in certain regions . 11 Likes

kettle84:

don't run into conclusion. things are not done like that in the East. it is rampant in certain regions .



Which East? Sexual immorality knows no religion not boundary. This isn't about tribalism!





This Is So wrong !! Which East? Sexual immorality knows no religion not boundary. This isn't about tribalism!This Is So wrong !! 19 Likes

kilode100:

He's really screwing her.

It is really not screwing, that is molder, it must be banging! It is really not screwing, that is molder, it must be banging! 5 Likes 1 Share

If your boss were to buy a car for your wife how would you feel? 8 Likes 1 Share

Hehehhehehehe, them never talk true finish.





Amarom na umu nwoke igbo enwero zi amu



I agree with kilode100. if a man buys a car for me for my wife, i will definitely read meanings into it.



The woman is beautiful too. See as the husband dey laugh sheepishly Person dey kpomi ninu kolobo iyawo e and you dey laugh Lol@ Igbos don't do that sh1t.Amarom na umu nwoke igbo enwero zi amuI agree with kilode100. if a man buys a carfor my wife, i will definitely read meanings into it.The woman is beautiful too. See as the husband dey laugh sheepishlyPerson dey kpomi ninu kolobo iyawo e and you dey laugh 23 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala come and see

kilode100:

He's fucking her.



Fyi ifeanyi has given moer than this to pppl he barely even know. I'm a witness so shut ur gutter.





Everyone is not like u. Fyi ifeanyi has given moer than this to pppl he barely even know. I'm a witness so shut ur gutter.Everyone is not like u. 11 Likes

He is fuc..king her...the aid should investigate this unusual kind gesture

Odi egwu

investnow2013:

Anambra is going higher and higher!!! how ? how ? 1 Like 1 Share

kilode100:







Which East? Sexual immorality knows no religion not boundary. This isn't about tribalism!





This Is So wrong !!

Stop talking rubbish igbos are not just like that.

Are u telling me one can't just be kind hearted without requestin for sex?..

Pls shut up..

Most Igbo's are not like dat



Afonjas have infested u with dat sex sex sex mentality..dnt say what u ain't sure of.

This is so wrong rather. Stop talking rubbish igbos are not just like that.Are u telling me one can't just be kind hearted without requestin for sex?..Pls shut up..Most Igbo's are not like datAfonjas have infested u with dat sex sex sex mentality..dnt say what u ain't sure of.This is so wrong rather. 8 Likes

Afam4eva:

Lol@ Igbos don't do that sh1t.



Amarom na umu nwoke igbo enwero zi amu



I agree with kilode100. if a man buys a car for me for my wife, i will definitely read meanings into it.



The woman is beautiful too. See as the husband dey laugh sheepishly Person dey kpomi ninu kolobo iyawo e and you dey laugh







Ifeanyi is not "every man". Try and modify your thinking. Ifeanyi is not "every man". Try and modify your thinking. 3 Likes

W

Congrats Amaka .