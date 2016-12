Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sunday Oliseh Appointed As Head Coach Of Fortuna Sittard (Dutch Club) (9256 Views)

The former Nigeria coach and captain, Sunday Oliseh, has been appointed as head coach of the Dutch second tier club Fortuna Sittard.



Oliseh, who stood down as Super Eagles coach ten months ago, previously played for Dutch giants Ajax from 1997 to 1999.



Fortuna Sittard confirmed his appointment on their website, saying he had signed an 18-month contract.



Oliseh, 42, has an option to extend it for another season.



He will take charge of training at Fortuna Sittard for the first time on 2 January.



The club's Turkish owner, Isitan Gün, said he was 'very happy' to announce Oliseh's arrival.



"With Sunday Oliseh we signed a young and ambitious coach with vision, one players look up to," Gün said.



"We were looking for someone who plays attractive football combining it with the will to win. We think Sunday is the right one for this job," Gun added.



Oliseh, who also played for Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during his club career, earned 63 caps for Nigeria.



He helped his country win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in 1996.



Before taking on the role of head coach with Nigeria, Oliseh had previously coached Belgian lower tier side Verviétois.



http://m.bbc.com/sport/football/38444253 5 Likes







Wishing him success

I pray Oliseh succeed and still come back one day to coach Super Eagles. He is a fine man, but consumed by our bring him down at all cost politics. 13 Likes

African Guardiola 13 Likes

delikay4luv:

African Guardiola

I still believe in him to do great things in the future I still believe in him to do great things in the future 4 Likes

chriskosherbal:

Wishing him success





please what is this ? please what is this

congratulations bro, wish you all the best!

Wish him the best

coward African Guardiola..... 6 Likes

Congrats to him. I wish him a good run.

In in the same vein, y'all should kindly hook me up with something interesting like.....



Oya Oliseh



Make you go fight all ur players as usual 6 Likes 1 Share

congrat bro



please don't come back to coach the super eagles again cuz they might

just kill u like they did to BIG BOSS

Omooba77:

I pray Oliseh succeed and still come back one day to coach Super Eagles. He is a fine man, but consumed by our bring him down at all cost politics. He was consumed by his incompetence. He was consumed by his incompetence. 11 Likes 1 Share

Is this the Non-Igbo Sunday or another one?

Hmm.. 14 Likes 3 Shares

omonnakoda:

Is this the Non-Igbo Sunday or another one? Why does your existence revolve around Igbo. From your username tto every comment you make, Why does your existence revolve around Igbo. From your username tto every comment you make, 7 Likes

Good. i hope his village witch will not follow him to that place. 3 Likes 1 Share

Ok na it will down on Dem when dis guy will carry Dem from 2nd division go 4th divission 2 Likes

This guy isn't supposed to hold any vital post till he works on his emotions. Emotional dude, for him to insinuate that his critics are mentally unstable is really mind boggling. 3 Likes

omonnakoda:

Is this the Non-Igbo Sunday or another one? imbee imbee 2 Likes

I hope he won't call Dutch people witches and witzard it he fail there?. 3 Likes 1 Share