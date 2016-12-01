₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,397 members, 3,277,213 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 December 2016 at 06:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) (13204 Views)
Why Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin's Marriage Crashed - Vanguard / Toke Makinwa Called A Lesbian For Posting This Sexy Pix On Her IG / Iyanya Unfollows Girlfriend Freda Francis On Instagram & Deletes Her Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by broseme: 4:03pm
Despite Ubi Franklin's numerous efforts to get his ex-wife back,it seems that Lilian Esoro is adamant not to return to Ubi. She has finally confirmed that she is no like longer with Ubi Franklin. She just 'yanked' her husband Ubi Franklin’s surname off her IG profile.
This is a sad news especially for Ubi Franklin who has done all he could to get Lilian back. Where did he actually go wrong?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/lilian-esoro-deletes-her-husband-ubi.html
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by broseme: 4:03pm
What a sad story!
2 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by TheDriller: 4:11pm
As she don delete the guy surname, make she kukuma add my own na
3 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by hungryboy(m): 4:12pm
Her life
Her marriage
Her divorce
Her business
My own na how this rough year go take pass fast, Make I see whether 2017 go favour me
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Adaowerri111: 4:13pm
She dey play catch up with her marriage, no wahala, we shall see
3 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by VickyRotex(f): 4:25pm
I don't understand.
Are they not the same couple that had their wedding pictures all over the internet last year or so? All loved up!
That someone who isn't married go dey feel like sey make e just do go marry.
The way I see Marriages fail these days, makes Marriage scare me.
I pray for this cup to pass over them! I pray it stands the test of time. I wish them well.
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Noblesoul123: 4:31pm
So? How does this help me to celebrate the public holiday?
We all know that celebrity marriages are mostly short term contracts.
Abeg, who has that photo about FRYING BEANS?
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Zeobi802(m): 4:32pm
hehe...this is just like blowing the final whistle in a football match
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Emperortj93(m): 4:32pm
ok
15 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Pavore9: 4:32pm
Sad.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Iceeydee: 4:32pm
Hahahaha....mumu people. So they want to tell me they didn't know of these problems before they married abi.
This is the result of "by force and patch patch relationship". "We must manage am if not Wetin people go talk."
See where e end now?
Well I don't have much of a fück to give anymore. Funke akindele has collected almost all the füccks I could have given. God bless her marriage.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by UnknownT: 4:33pm
She don use am achieve wetin she need........a baby
2 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by slimzypink(f): 4:33pm
time to go get him for myself
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by ednut1(m): 4:33pm
who cares. who get dat those who gv a f$$k meme
5 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by repogirl(f): 4:33pm
Wowwow, what did he do so bad that cant be forgiven?
The way some people end their marriages makes one wonder if they knew what they would be getting into in the first place.
2 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by OldBeer: 4:33pm
After almost killing us with:
Dating pictures
Engagement pictures
Pre wedding pictures
Introduction pictures
Bridal shower pictures
Bachelor's night pictures
Traditional marriage pictures
Church wedding pictures
Reception pictures
Honeymoon pictures
Baby shower pictures
Maternity ward pictures
Baby naming ceremony pictures.....
Still e no reach 1 year!
They should just refund back the mb I used in congratulating them.
Shior!
58 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by agrovick(m): 4:33pm
Their wahala
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by nihinlade(m): 4:34pm
Eyah!
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by littlemistress(f): 4:34pm
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Iceeydee: 4:34pm
VickyRotex:Don't Be scared of marriage madam. As their own ended badly is the same way other people's own are still goin strong.
They are just one out of the millions of couples who wedded last year. Look for the positives and drop the negative.
10 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by brostheo(m): 4:34pm
Who them help, they are other important things to worry about.Say no to joblessness!!
Were we there when they were loving and marrying, so why bother us with unnecessary news.Is this even worthy to be called a news self.
Abeg who stays around warri way fit carry go drink beer today jor
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Oreoo(m): 4:34pm
All dese guys marrying these milfs..(actresses.singers and beauty queens)shuldnt expect dey marriage to go well na.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Kobicove(m): 4:34pm
Enough of this pls...we are tired of this stale news!
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by obataokenwa(m): 4:34pm
Since she has departed, Ubi Franklin is very much free to find solace in 1 Corinthians 7:15. Let the guy be strong and move on.
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Noblesoul123: 4:34pm
ednut1:
Pick one
13 Likes
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:35pm
And so?
How this news take help MMM victims?
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Freeko4(m): 4:35pm
Dats their own cup of tea.
Who cares!
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Lilimax(f): 4:35pm
Na dem sabi!
By the way:
E pain me say this marriage was held in my church and I participated. It didn't even last upto to
one year and the devil struck
Whatever led to this separation will surely pass over them.
I pray they sort themselves out on time and reconcile;
again, learn to take away their marriage away from the social media which is one marriage breaker
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Orikinla1: 4:35pm
broseme:
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by saracus(f): 4:35pm
Kilode lilian?
|Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by unclezuma: 4:35pm
I give it a year...
Jackie Chan Passed Away This Morning. / Rejected By Sade Adu: Jay-Z, Drake, And Kanye West (Collaboration) / 2face Idibia Celebrates His 41st Birthday Today (Happy Birthday)
Viewing this topic: Nextleve89, Tos87(m), Paulex05(m), SANCTO, itzcephas(m), tonbratom, ONeMAnMOPOL, obutex2(m), visalo, adeleks, Uncommon11, effie03(f), smartngentle(m), Thermythorpe(f), makalight(f), Tunamania222(m), RCINC, freddaboh(m), drjaycha, Arijude(m), twistedBalls(m), cramjones, Psalm45(f), AjayiWrites, mbo89, phelps007, ivandragon, samanta23(f), veekid(m), frugal(m), Yoshy, gspace1960(m), adeniyiremi, Mitope(f), LANGIDI, ololade91(f), BarrElChapo(m), lovekillz(m), phydell(m), Morhziez(m), Sincere4u(m), blueeyes1, ralijaafar, sabams08, Rooy57(m), Superrmayorr(m), Constantiney, Feleezy(m), okworekene, SonOfaNobody(m), Ng1960, signature2012(m), Diplomaticbeing(m), oluwashola4me, adex15(m), 0lumuyiwa, mikaael(m), millionboi(m), corkpikin(m), Sosqui, ucheemmadu18, Adebaba1(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18