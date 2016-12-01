₦airaland Forum

Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by broseme: 4:03pm
Despite Ubi Franklin's numerous efforts to get his ex-wife back,it seems that Lilian Esoro is adamant not to return to Ubi. She has finally confirmed that she is no like longer with Ubi Franklin. She just 'yanked' her husband Ubi Franklin’s surname off her IG profile.


This is a sad news especially for Ubi Franklin who has done all he could to get Lilian back. Where did he actually go wrong?



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/lilian-esoro-deletes-her-husband-ubi.html

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by broseme: 4:03pm
What a sad story!

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by TheDriller: 4:11pm
As she don delete the guy surname, make she kukuma add my own na grin

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by hungryboy(m): 4:12pm
Her life
Her marriage
Her divorce
Her business


My own na how this rough year go take pass fast, Make I see whether 2017 go favour me

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Adaowerri111: 4:13pm
She dey play catch up with her marriage, no wahala, we shall see

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by VickyRotex(f): 4:25pm
I don't understand.

Are they not the same couple that had their wedding pictures all over the internet last year or so? All loved up!

That someone who isn't married go dey feel like sey make e just do go marry.

The way I see Marriages fail these days, makes Marriage scare me.

I pray for this cup to pass over them! I pray it stands the test of time. I wish them well.

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Noblesoul123: 4:31pm
So? How does this help me to celebrate the public holiday?
We all know that celebrity marriages are mostly short term contracts.

Abeg, who has that photo about FRYING BEANS?
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Zeobi802(m): 4:32pm
hehe...this is just like blowing the final whistle in a football match

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Emperortj93(m): 4:32pm
ok

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Pavore9: 4:32pm
Sad.
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Iceeydee: 4:32pm
Hahahaha....mumu people. So they want to tell me they didn't know of these problems before they married abi.

This is the result of "by force and patch patch relationship". "We must manage am if not Wetin people go talk."

See where e end now? undecided

Well I don't have much of a fück to give anymore. Funke akindele has collected almost all the füccks I could have given. God bless her marriage.

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by UnknownT: 4:33pm
She don use am achieve wetin she need........a baby

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by slimzypink(f): 4:33pm
time to go get him for myself

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by ednut1(m): 4:33pm
who cares. who get dat those who gv a f$$k meme

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by repogirl(f): 4:33pm
Wowwow, what did he do so bad that cant be forgiven?

The way some people end their marriages makes one wonder if they knew what they would be getting into in the first place.

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by OldBeer: 4:33pm
After almost killing us with:

Dating pictures

Engagement pictures

Pre wedding pictures

Introduction pictures

Bridal shower pictures

Bachelor's night pictures

Traditional marriage pictures

Church wedding pictures

Reception pictures

Honeymoon pictures

Baby shower pictures

Maternity ward pictures

Baby naming ceremony pictures.....

Still e no reach 1 year!
They should just refund back the mb I used in congratulating them.
Shior!

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by agrovick(m): 4:33pm
Their wahala
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by nihinlade(m): 4:34pm
Eyah!
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by littlemistress(f): 4:34pm
cry
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Iceeydee: 4:34pm
VickyRotex:
I don't understand.

Are they not the same couple that had their wedding pictures all over the internet last year or so? All loved up!

That someone who isn't married go dey feel like sey make e just do go marry.

The way I see Marriages fail these days, makes Marriage scare me.

I pray for this cup to pass over them! I pray it stands the test of time. I wish them well.
Don't Be scared of marriage madam. As their own ended badly is the same way other people's own are still goin strong.

They are just one out of the millions of couples who wedded last year. Look for the positives and drop the negative. smiley

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by brostheo(m): 4:34pm
Who them help, they are other important things to worry about.Say no to joblessness!!
Were we there when they were loving and marrying, so why bother us with unnecessary news.Is this even worthy to be called a news self.
Abeg who stays around warri way fit carry go drink beer today jor
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Oreoo(m): 4:34pm
All dese guys marrying these milfs..(actresses.singers and beauty queens)shuldnt expect dey marriage to go well na.
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Kobicove(m): 4:34pm
Enough of this pls...we are tired of this stale news! undecided
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by obataokenwa(m): 4:34pm
Since she has departed, Ubi Franklin is very much free to find solace in 1 Corinthians 7:15. Let the guy be strong and move on.
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Noblesoul123: 4:34pm
ednut1:
who cares. who get dat those who gv a f$$k meme


Pick one

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:35pm
And so? undecided
How this news take help MMM victims? grin grin
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Freeko4(m): 4:35pm
Dats their own cup of tea.
Who cares!
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Lilimax(f): 4:35pm
Na dem sabi!

By the way:
E pain me say this marriage was held in my church and I participated. It didn't even last upto to
one year and the devil struck embarassed

Whatever led to this separation will surely pass over them.
I pray they sort themselves out on time and reconcile;
again, learn to take away their marriage away from the social media which is one marriage breaker embarassed

Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by Orikinla1: 4:35pm
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by saracus(f): 4:35pm
Kilode lilian?
Re: Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) by unclezuma: 4:35pm
I give it a year...

