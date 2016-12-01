Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lilian Esoro Deletes Her Husband Ubi Franklin's Surname Off Her IG Page(pics) (13204 Views)

Why Lilian Esoro And Ubi Franklin's Marriage Crashed - Vanguard / Toke Makinwa Called A Lesbian For Posting This Sexy Pix On Her IG / Iyanya Unfollows Girlfriend Freda Francis On Instagram & Deletes Her Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







This is a sad news especially for Ubi Franklin who has done all he could to get Lilian back. Where did he actually go wrong?







Source: Despite Ubi Franklin's numerous efforts to get his ex-wife back,it seems that Lilian Esoro is adamant not to return to Ubi. She has finally confirmed that she is no like longer with Ubi Franklin. She just 'yanked' her husband Ubi Franklin’s surname off her IG profile.This is a sad news especially for Ubi Franklin who has done all he could to get Lilian back. Where did he actually go wrong?Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/lilian-esoro-deletes-her-husband-ubi.html

What a sad story! 2 Likes

As she don delete the guy surname, make she kukuma add my own na 3 Likes

Her life

Her marriage

Her divorce

Her business





My own na how this rough year go take pass fast, Make I see whether 2017 go favour me 50 Likes 2 Shares

She dey play catch up with her marriage, no wahala, we shall see 3 Likes

I don't understand.



Are they not the same couple that had their wedding pictures all over the internet last year or so? All loved up!



That someone who isn't married go dey feel like sey make e just do go marry.



The way I see Marriages fail these days, makes Marriage scare me.



I pray for this cup to pass over them! I pray it stands the test of time. I wish them well. 36 Likes 3 Shares

So? How does this help me to celebrate the public holiday?

We all know that celebrity marriages are mostly short term contracts.



Abeg, who has that photo about FRYING BEANS?

hehe...this is just like blowing the final whistle in a football match 1 Like

ok 15 Likes

Sad.





This is the result of "by force and patch patch relationship". "We must manage am if not Wetin people go talk."



See where e end now?



Well I don't have much of a fück to give anymore. Funke akindele has collected almost all the füccks I could have given. God bless her marriage. Hahahaha....mumu people. So they want to tell me they didn't know of these problems before they married abi.This is the result of "by force and patch patch relationship". "We must manage am if not Wetin people go talk."See where e end now?Well I don't have much of a fück to give anymore. Funke akindele has collected almost all the füccks I could have given. God bless her marriage. 15 Likes 1 Share

She don use am achieve wetin she need........a baby 2 Likes

time to go get him for myself 1 Like

who cares. who get dat those who gv a f$$k meme 5 Likes

Wowwow, what did he do so bad that cant be forgiven?



The way some people end their marriages makes one wonder if they knew what they would be getting into in the first place. 2 Likes

After almost killing us with:



Dating pictures



Engagement pictures



Pre wedding pictures



Introduction pictures



Bridal shower pictures



Bachelor's night pictures



Traditional marriage pictures



Church wedding pictures



Reception pictures



Honeymoon pictures



Baby shower pictures



Maternity ward pictures



Baby naming ceremony pictures.....



Still e no reach 1 year!

They should just refund back the mb I used in congratulating them.

Shior! 58 Likes 2 Shares

Their wahala

Eyah!

VickyRotex:

I don't understand.



Are they not the same couple that had their wedding pictures all over the internet last year or so? All loved up!



That someone who isn't married go dey feel like sey make e just do go marry.



The way I see Marriages fail these days, makes Marriage scare me.



I pray for this cup to pass over them! I pray it stands the test of time. I wish them well.



They are just one out of the millions of couples who wedded last year. Look for the positives and drop the negative. Don't Be scared of marriage madam. As their own ended badly is the same way other people's own are still goin strong.They are just one out of the millions of couples who wedded last year. Look for the positives and drop the negative. 10 Likes

Who them help, they are other important things to worry about.Say no to joblessness!!

Were we there when they were loving and marrying, so why bother us with unnecessary news.Is this even worthy to be called a news self.

Abeg who stays around warri way fit carry go drink beer today jor

All dese guys marrying these milfs..(actresses.singers and beauty queens)shuldnt expect dey marriage to go well na.

Enough of this pls...we are tired of this stale news!

Since she has departed, Ubi Franklin is very much free to find solace in 1 Corinthians 7:15. Let the guy be strong and move on.

ednut1:

who cares. who get dat those who gv a f$$k meme



Pick one Pick one 13 Likes



How this news take help MMM victims? And so?How this news take help MMM victims?

Dats their own cup of tea.

Who cares!





By the way:

E pain me say this marriage was held in my church and I participated. It didn't even last upto to

one year and the devil struck



Whatever led to this separation will surely pass over them.

I pray they sort themselves out on time and reconcile;

again, learn to take away their marriage away from the social media which is one marriage breaker Na dem sabi!By the way:E pain me say this marriage was held in my church and I participated. It didn't even last upto toone year and the devil struckWhatever led to this separation will surely pass over them.I pray they sort themselves out on time and reconcile;again, learn to take away their marriage away from the social media which is one marriage breaker 1 Like

broseme:

Despite Ubi Franklin's numerous efforts to get his ex-wife back,it seems that Lilian Esoro is adamant not to return to Ubi. She has finally confirmed that she is no like longer with Ubi Franklin. She just 'yanked' her husband Ubi Franklin’s surname off her IG profile.





This is a sad news especially for Ubi Franklin who has done all he could to get Lilian back. Where did he actually go wrong?







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/lilian-esoro-deletes-her-husband-ubi.html

Kilode lilian?