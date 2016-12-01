₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by dainformant(m): 4:27pm
A former polish parliamentarian and President, African Institute, Hon. John Godson, yesterday visited an aged woman who had a very positive influence on him while he was growing up in Abia state. According to him, the woman saw good in him despite the bad character he portrayed and the negative prophesies he received at a very tender age.
Read what he shared below;
Today I visited a special woman - a woman who had a very positive influence on me while I was growing up. I had not seen her for 33 years. Let me tell you about this woman. Her name is Mrs Anyanele from Isiala Mbano. Between 1976 and 1982 I was growing up in the school premises of Nbawsi Grammar school- where my dad was the Agric master. I was a rebel to the core. I started using tobacco at the age of 8. Started smoking and drinking at 11.
Starting chasing girls at 11. Twice I ran away from home for two weeks. I was a thief and there was no door I could not open.Everyone spoke evil of me. The future that was prophesied by all was that I would end up killed someday as an armed robber. But our neighbor - Mrs Anyanele saw a different person in me. She always called me "Ezigbo" (Good boy) and spoke well of me. She saw the good in me. She looked beyond all the evils I did. Today I celebrate her. She is over 80 and I will never forget her and all those who believed and prayed for me.
Dear friends- look beyond actions of rebellious children and begin to speak to their true destiny. If God can change me and bring me to where I am today- He can change anyone- no matter how hopeless. I must assure you I wouldn't be who I am today if I didn't go through those times of rebellion.
And by the way - if you know her children - thank them for me. The ones I remember are: Nnanna Anyanele, Juliet Anyanele (NTA), Chidinma Ugorji, Ihuoma . May God bless them and exalt them.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/ex-polish-lawmaker-visits-old-woman-who.html
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 4:29pm
good for him
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:31pm
no be today men don dey do things ..smoking at the age of 8
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by optional1(f): 4:34pm
At least he still remembered her and she will still pray for him...
Some people once dey blow all those wey help them, dey go forget them and treat them like shiit.
17 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by pricipal2003(m): 4:38pm
One good turn deserves another
4 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by kennyblaze007(m): 4:38pm
Good..please Lord bless me so I too be a blessing to others...
8 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by ogologoamu: 4:38pm
Nbawsi grammar school old school in deed, my senior bros attended this school.
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by IMASTEX: 4:39pm
Never forget the ladder you used when you get to the top
9 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by jazinogold(m): 4:40pm
hmmm
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by Vickiweezy(m): 4:40pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by obembet(m): 4:40pm
U do well
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by passionate88: 4:40pm
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by sylviaeo(f): 4:41pm
Please tell them. Some parents dat put petrol inside fire. Especially those from dat tribe dat everything concerning dem pertains cursing.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by OYAY(m): 4:41pm
That is nice of him.
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by WORLDHISTORY101(m): 4:41pm
She looks good for her age. Good heart, good body.
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by Mercie97(f): 4:41pm
it's good to be good
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by IsaacBuchi(m): 4:41pm
Be Good, Do Good, & See Good
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:42pm
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by ogologoamu: 4:43pm
ChangeIsCostant:
That school he attended grooms bad boys die. It's one of the oldest school in Abia state. My senior bros was going to that school with a gun.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by stronggman: 4:43pm
What a humble way to give honour to whom honour is due, that woman will die a happy woman when ever her time comes.
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by digitite: 4:44pm
dainformant:
I am quite humbled by my sister
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:45pm
Drop money,renovate her house o
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by ovieigho(m): 4:45pm
Guy drop some thing for that woman abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by Uchexxy(m): 4:45pm
From being a tout to being an ex lawmaker in a foreign land.....GRACE!!! Baba God Abeg make my own no pass me, Amen
9 Likes
|Re: Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS by autorotation: 4:48pm
... who among you open this thread thinking to see a white man... press like
27 Likes 1 Share
