Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ex-Polish Lawmaker Visits Old Woman Who Helped Him While Growing Up In Abia.PICS (15536 Views)

A Soldier Who Helped To Capture Camp Zero, Boko Haram's Converge Point (Pics) / Man Set On Fire At PDP Primary In Abia (Pics) / President Jonathan Commissions Phase 1 504MW Alaoji Power Station, In Abia- Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read what he shared below;



Today I visited a special woman - a woman who had a very positive influence on me while I was growing up. I had not seen her for 33 years. Let me tell you about this woman. Her name is Mrs Anyanele from Isiala Mbano. Between 1976 and 1982 I was growing up in the school premises of Nbawsi Grammar school- where my dad was the Agric master. I was a rebel to the core. I started using tobacco at the age of 8. Started smoking and drinking at 11.



Starting chasing girls at 11. Twice I ran away from home for two weeks. I was a thief and there was no door I could not open.Everyone spoke evil of me. The future that was prophesied by all was that I would end up killed someday as an armed robber. But our neighbor - Mrs Anyanele saw a different person in me. She always called me "Ezigbo" (Good boy) and spoke well of me. She saw the good in me. She looked beyond all the evils I did. Today I celebrate her. She is over 80 and I will never forget her and all those who believed and prayed for me.



Dear friends- look beyond actions of rebellious children and begin to speak to their true destiny. If God can change me and bring me to where I am today- He can change anyone- no matter how hopeless. I must assure you I wouldn't be who I am today if I didn't go through those times of rebellion.



And by the way - if you know her children - thank them for me. The ones I remember are: Nnanna Anyanele, Juliet Anyanele (NTA), Chidinma Ugorji, Ihuoma . May God bless them and exalt them.



Source; A former polish parliamentarian and President, African Institute, Hon. John Godson, yesterday visited an aged woman who had a very positive influence on him while he was growing up in Abia state. According to him, the woman saw good in him despite the bad character he portrayed and the negative prophesies he received at a very tender age.Read what he shared below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/ex-polish-lawmaker-visits-old-woman-who.html 10 Likes 1 Share

good for him

no be today men don dey do things ..smoking at the age of 8 7 Likes 1 Share

At least he still remembered her and she will still pray for him...

















Some people once dey blow all those wey help them, dey go forget them and treat them like shiit. 17 Likes

One good turn deserves another 4 Likes

Good..please Lord bless me so I too be a blessing to others... 8 Likes

Nbawsi grammar school old school in deed, my senior bros attended this school.

Never forget the ladder you used when you get to the top 9 Likes

hmmm

Nice one 1 Like

U do well 1 Like

Please tell them. Some parents dat put petrol inside fire. Especially those from dat tribe dat everything concerning dem pertains cursing. 1 Like

That is nice of him.

She looks good for her age. Good heart, good body. 2 Likes

it's good to be good

Be Good, Do Good, & See Good 4 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

ChangeIsCostant:

no be today men don dey do things ..smoking at the age of 8

That school he attended grooms bad boys die. It's one of the oldest school in Abia state. My senior bros was going to that school with a gun. That school he attended grooms bad boys die. It's one of the oldest school in Abia state. My senior bros was going to that school with a gun. 1 Like

What a humble way to give honour to whom honour is due, that woman will die a happy woman when ever her time comes. 1 Like

dainformant:

A former polish parliamentarian and President, African Institute, Hon. John Godson, yesterday visited an aged woman who had a very positive influence on him while he was growing up in Abia state. According to him, the woman saw good in him despite the bad character he portrayed and the negative prophesies he received at a very tender age.



Read what he shared below;



Today I visited a special woman - a woman who had a very positive influence on me while I was growing up. I had not seen her for 33 years. Let me tell you about this woman. Her name is Mrs Anyanele from Isiala Mbano. Between 1976 and 1982 I was growing up in the school premises of Nbawsi Grammar school- where my dad was the Agric master. I was a rebel to the core. I started using tobacco at the age of 8. Started smoking and drinking at 11.



Starting chasing girls at 11. Twice I ran away from home for two weeks. I was a thief and there was no door I could not open.Everyone spoke evil of me. The future that was prophesied by all was that I would end up killed someday as an armed robber. But our neighbor - Mrs Anyanele saw a different person in me. She always called me "Ezigbo" (Good boy) and spoke well of me. She saw the good in me. She looked beyond all the evils I did. Today I celebrate her. She is over 80 and I will never forget her and all those who believed and prayed for me.



Dear friends- look beyond actions of rebellious children and begin to speak to their true destiny. If God can change me and bring me to where I am today- He can change anyone- no matter how hopeless. I must assure you I wouldn't be who I am today if I didn't go through those times of rebellion.



And by the way - if you know her children - thank them for me. The ones I remember are: Nnanna Anyanele, Juliet Anyanele (NTA), Chidinma Ugorji, Ihuoma . May God bless them and exalt them.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/ex-polish-lawmaker-visits-old-woman-who.html

I am quite humbled by my sister I am quite humbled by my sister

Drop money,renovate her house o

Guy drop some thing for that woman abeg 6 Likes

From being a tout to being an ex lawmaker in a foreign land.....GRACE!!! Baba God Abeg make my own no pass me, Amen 9 Likes