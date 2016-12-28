₦airaland Forum

Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by NaijaEntertainm: 7:04pm On Dec 27

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-JoiXBxrIk[url][/url]

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by 2SWT(f): 7:13pm On Dec 27
My celebrity boyfriend grin

Rice is rice abeg

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 7:16pm On Dec 27
abeg who jollof epp were i dey find big cassava.....
Tekno forget the jollof nd give me the big cassava.

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:24pm On Dec 27
Ghana Jollof (left) Vs Nigeria Jollof (Right) ..

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:26pm On Dec 27
optional1:
abeg who jollof epp were i dey find big cassava.....

Tekno forget the jollof nd give me the big cassava.

Go over to za oda room and wait for me ayam coming to scatter you with big cassava..

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 7:50pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:


Go over to za oda room and wait for me ayam coming to scatter you with big cassava..


u af cum again bah, u dat abandon me last week inside a cold room. U wanna send me back there to die bah.


Devil is a lier today i nor gree...

I want tekno own.

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by BrutalJab: 7:52pm On Dec 27
Alhaji Tekino
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by ItzHoludex(m): 7:53pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
Ghana Jollof (left) Vs Nigeria Jollof (Right) ..

u be real problem child grin grin grin

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:53pm On Dec 27
optional1:



u af cum again bah, u dat abandon me last week inside a cold room. U wanna send me back there to die bah.


Devil is a lier today i nor gree...

I want tekno own.

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:54pm On Dec 27
ItzHoludex:


u be real problem child grin grin grin

cheesy cheesy grin
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by meeky007(m): 8:09pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:


Go over to za oda room and wait for me ayam coming to scatter you with big cassava..
...

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Mrjo(m): 8:10pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:


Go over to za oda room and wait for me ayam coming to scatter you with big cassava..
smelly i will join u with sugar cane
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 8:13pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:

Lol u no well... No i can't but Tekno will teach me.

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 8:18pm On Dec 27
Mrjo:
smelly i will join u with sugar cane

Smellymouth I no like 3some oh.. Send him back..

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Nixiepie(f): 8:25pm On Dec 27
Wat is he talking abtt undecided
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by AfroSamurai: 8:28pm On Dec 27
Nixiepie:
Wat is he talking abtt undecided
Jollof rice.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 8:31pm On Dec 27
optional1:



Smellym.outh I no like 3some oh.. Send him back..

MrJo, Oya wait outside..

Iffa finish you go show.. cheesy

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by andreiose: 8:42pm On Dec 27
Nixiepie:
Wat is he talking abtt undecided
u fine with style sha... #jst observing
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Nickymezor(f): 9:05pm On Dec 27
Naija Jollof gat to b more delicious nw... werrin Ghana must go sabi?
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:12pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:

MrJo, Oya wait outside..
Iffa finish you go show.. cheesy

He should never come oh....

Me don't wont him oh..

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by nikkypearl(f): 9:13pm On Dec 27
I love concoction rice sad
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 9:15pm On Dec 27
optional1:



He should never come oh....


Me don't wont him oh..

Lol..

Ayam coming alone..

Onwero Ife..

Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 9:15pm On Dec 27
nikkypearl:
I love concoction rice sad

I wee cook it for you..
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by crotonite(m): 9:16pm On Dec 27
andreiose:

u fine with style sha... #jst observing
makeup.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by andreiose: 9:35pm On Dec 27
crotonite:
makeup.
okay.. thank you, Bye.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:40pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:

Lol..
Ayam coming alone..
Onwero Ife..

what's Onwero ife?
i no ife is love.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Mrjo(m): 9:44pm On Dec 27
optional1:


Smellymouth I no like 3some oh.. Send him back..
abeg nah
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Mrjo:
abeg nah

Lolz go find your own iyawo...
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by rokiatu(f): 10:27pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
Ghana Jollof (left) Vs Nigeria Jollof (Right) ..
you must be joking.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Etzakoos(m): 11:14pm On Dec 27
Both Rice Can Never Be Sweet Like My Mama Rice....#my_mum_is_the_best_cook
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by dacblogger(f): 12:11am
crotonite:
makeup.
makeup artist, we don see you...appreciate good thing and dnt hate.
Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by dacblogger(f): 12:13am
Etzakoos:
Both Rice Can Never Be Sweet Like My Mama Rice....#my_mum_is_the_best_cook
is that y u dnt want to get married and leave that poor woman to rest for you sad

