₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,003 members, 3,278,927 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) (18966 Views)
Cossy Orjiakor And Roman Goddess Compare Massive Boobs. See Who Wins(video, Pic) / Inem Peter Flashes Panties At Her Birthday Party [PICS+VIDEO] / Throwback Picture Of Destiny Etiko - Compare With Present - See Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by NaijaEntertainm: 7:04pm On Dec 27
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-JoiXBxrIk[url][/url]
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by 2SWT(f): 7:13pm On Dec 27
My celebrity boyfriend
Rice is rice abeg
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 7:16pm On Dec 27
abeg who jollof epp were i dey find big cassava.....
Tekno forget the jollof nd give me the big cassava.
9 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:24pm On Dec 27
Ghana Jollof (left) Vs Nigeria Jollof (Right) ..
95 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:26pm On Dec 27
optional1:
Go over to za oda room and wait for me ayam coming to scatter you with big cassava..
35 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 7:50pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
u af cum again bah, u dat abandon me last week inside a cold room. U wanna send me back there to die bah.
Devil is a lier today i nor gree...
I want tekno own.
8 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by BrutalJab: 7:52pm On Dec 27
Alhaji Tekino
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by ItzHoludex(m): 7:53pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
u be real problem child
6 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:53pm On Dec 27
optional1:
21 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 7:54pm On Dec 27
ItzHoludex:
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by meeky007(m): 8:09pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:...
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Mrjo(m): 8:10pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:smelly i will join u with sugar cane
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 8:13pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
Lol u no well... No i can't but Tekno will teach me.
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 8:18pm On Dec 27
Mrjo:
Smellymouth I no like 3some oh.. Send him back..
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Nixiepie(f): 8:25pm On Dec 27
Wat is he talking abtt
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by AfroSamurai: 8:28pm On Dec 27
Nixiepie:Jollof rice.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 8:31pm On Dec 27
optional1:
MrJo, Oya wait outside..
Iffa finish you go show..
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by andreiose: 8:42pm On Dec 27
Nixiepie:u fine with style sha... #jst observing
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Nickymezor(f): 9:05pm On Dec 27
Naija Jollof gat to b more delicious nw... werrin Ghana must go sabi?
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:12pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
He should never come oh....
Me don't wont him oh..
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by nikkypearl(f): 9:13pm On Dec 27
I love concoction rice
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 9:15pm On Dec 27
optional1:
Lol..
Ayam coming alone..
Onwero Ife..
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Smellymouth: 9:15pm On Dec 27
nikkypearl:
I wee cook it for you..
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by crotonite(m): 9:16pm On Dec 27
andreiose:makeup.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by andreiose: 9:35pm On Dec 27
crotonite:okay.. thank you, Bye.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:40pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:
what's Onwero ife?
i no ife is love.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Mrjo(m): 9:44pm On Dec 27
optional1:abeg nah
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by optional1(f): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Mrjo:
Lolz go find your own iyawo...
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by rokiatu(f): 10:27pm On Dec 27
Smellymouth:you must be joking.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by Etzakoos(m): 11:14pm On Dec 27
Both Rice Can Never Be Sweet Like My Mama Rice....#my_mum_is_the_best_cook
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by dacblogger(f): 12:11am
crotonite:makeup artist, we don see you...appreciate good thing and dnt hate.
|Re: Tekno Compares Nigerian Jollof Rice With Ghanaian Jollof Rice (pics,Video) by dacblogger(f): 12:13am
Etzakoos:is that y u dnt want to get married and leave that poor woman to rest for you
5 Likes
Nigeria Comedian And Nollywood Actor Caught In The Act / Wizkid & Chris Brown Perform “Azonto” / Caroline Ekanem And Lilian Bach: Which Is More Real?
Viewing this topic: Vastjoy(m), bukolafakeye(m), Sambest2(m), morakinyo20(m), Hormoniyi(m), gspace1960(m), mrbrazen, dolapo74, Herbiorlah(f), missyadorable(f), zieraw2005(m), Nixiepie(f), wristbangle(m), chikarson(m), Lilchilz(m), Ator008(m), lawala, Azeesco, oseme4u2, linasparkle(f), baby124, Baroba(m), walealims(m), kenraj(m), jidez007, sealshakers(m), Chilebaba(m), RuggedArab(m), Zeta47(m), adebaxton(m), akoredebadru(m), januzaj(m), JulietAmar(f), Ayodejewel, PAnaceA7(m), karleone(m), TopEverything, alorax2(f), nurey(m), kaso0(m), Samfiveventures, Elthugnificent(m), kennynelcon(m), zubby29(m), effty(m), chibuike107, Milanfan(m), Frankpiska(m), Agozie48, samhay, mysteriousman(m), happney65, dmasterhome, credid(m), luminouz(m), okeyglm(m), brize(m), wandevincent(m), rafa9(m), flamingREED(m), mak81, soleskate(m), donsteady(m), masquellett(m), Promise111(m), chyke007(m), genius2110(m), JustCurious, Emmey67, fairygeh(f), patiphie, Simile12(f), seyideco(m), kingjoe(m), Bibidear(f), pagorino(m), Keji3, bukz1, Zizer17(m), awoo47, ehie(f), Lawlahdey(f), gab19, omeome, Yorisb, Demex40(m), computer0810, Donawoite(m), TeejayMaya(m), kaywhynoni, CuteDude53(m), Xway(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11