Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa (9938 Views)

Oroh Jessica Eloho Best Graduating Student In Dept Of Chem Sci, Bells University / Mariam Abbas: ATBWU Best Graduating Student / Alma Oputa: Covenant University's Best Graduating Student (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





On his Facebook page he wrote.....



'That Feeling When His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan And General Gowon are honoured and present during Your convocation and you happen to be the Over all best Graduating Student and Veledictorian BinghamUniversity.. So Grateful to God, I am an inheritor of this Amazing grace.at jonathangoodluck'



Congratulations Danung!



Source: Meet Danung Simtong Langchel, overall best graduating student in 5 years (sets) with a 4.97 CGPA from the department of Computer science from the Bingham University, Karu, Nassarawa State.On his Facebook page he wrote.....'That Feeling When His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan And General Gowon are honoured and present during Your convocation and you happen to be the Over all best Graduating Student and Veledictorian BinghamUniversity.. So Grateful to God, I am an inheritor of this Amazing grace.at jonathangoodluck'Congratulations Danung!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/meet-danungoverall-best-graduating.html?m=1 3 Likes

Na masters student? 7 Likes

Congwats

Congratulations!!



This guy go need Sivoc-Claire badly. Nice complexion!! 1 Like

Nice name..congrats.

NIce 1 from dalung..oops i mean danung.......the uni.sounds so foregn without that nassarawa state 2 Likes 2 Shares





When sadists stop being lecturers the students progress... 5 Likes

4.97



CGPA in computer science.



I hope he can program if not, ko le werk. 9 Likes 2 Shares

littlewonders:

Congratulations!!



This guy go need Sivoc-Claire badly. Nice complexion!! you that has white man skin, whats your achievement you that has white man skin, whats your achievement 12 Likes 3 Shares

Congrats

KingRex1:

Na masters student? the guy is old o the guy is old o

1 Like

Lol... Computer science no be course na, any wacko job can make a fisrt class in dat course. Make em go get first class for medicine or engineering, den we can talk about him. 1 Like 1 Share

Woah! Congrat man!

I wish we are still in the era where the brainy are been rewarded, now all they get is a small piece of wood/metal call award.

Congrats bro









NEXT PLEASE

Congrats daddy on this feat !





Which country is he from ?



If he's a Nigerian, I guess he will be from Plateau state na dem dey answer dt kind name. 1 Like 1 Share

nice one

chie8:

Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/meet-danungoverall-best-graduating.html?m=1

The guy don old The guy don old 1 Like

You try bro.

4.97 no be beans. 5 Likes

Good one.

So good thing can still come from Hausa folks By the way nasarawa is a state in which country?

first pic.. this life sha. .. one person open boot.. another person open bonnet..

News that isnt important to the development of the people or the tribes...



We all know the education system is rotten and discriminatory against the down trodden. Clapping our hands for someone who possibly paid through the hardships of University is inane.



A true academic is not celebrated merely for finishing first in University, most even go unnoticed. A brilliant mind looks to achieve what no other has achieved, something money cant buy.

baba you try!

brostheo:

So good thing can still come from Hausa folks

By the way nasarawa is a state in which country?



_|_ _|_

[quote author=Chrisrare post=52312580]Lol... Computer science no be course na, any wacko job can make a fisrt class in dat course. Make em go get first class for medicine or engineering, den we can talk about him.



Go and sit down!!! Every courses comes with challenges. Mind you I studied engineering.

brostheo:

So good thing can still come from Hausa folks

By the way nasarawa is a state in which country? How do u know the guy is Hausa? How do u know the guy is Hausa?