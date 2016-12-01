₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by chie8: 8:31pm On Dec 27
Meet Danung Simtong Langchel, overall best graduating student in 5 years (sets) with a 4.97 CGPA from the department of Computer science from the Bingham University, Karu, Nassarawa State.
On his Facebook page he wrote.....
'That Feeling When His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan And General Gowon are honoured and present during Your convocation and you happen to be the Over all best Graduating Student and Veledictorian BinghamUniversity.. So Grateful to God, I am an inheritor of this Amazing grace.at jonathangoodluck'
Congratulations Danung!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/meet-danungoverall-best-graduating.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by chie8: 8:31pm On Dec 27
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by KingRex1: 8:33pm On Dec 27
Na masters student?
7 Likes
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by yusasiv(m): 8:41pm On Dec 27
Congwats
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by littlewonders: 8:43pm On Dec 27
Congratulations!!
This guy go need Sivoc-Claire badly. Nice complexion!!
1 Like
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by nepapole(m): 8:53pm On Dec 27
Nice name..congrats.
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:31pm On Dec 27
NIce 1 from dalung..oops i mean danung.......the uni.sounds so foregn without that nassarawa state
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by unclezuma: 9:53pm On Dec 27
When sadists stop being lecturers the students progress...
5 Likes
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by AntiWailer: 9:54pm On Dec 27
4.97
CGPA in computer science.
I hope he can program if not, ko le werk.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by gabazin080(m): 9:55pm On Dec 27
littlewonders:you that has white man skin, whats your achievement
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by truthspeaks: 9:55pm On Dec 27
Congrats
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by Taku555(m): 9:56pm On Dec 27
KingRex1:the guy is old o
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by FisifunKododada: 9:57pm On Dec 27
1 Like
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by Chrisrare: 9:57pm On Dec 27
Lol... Computer science no be course na, any wacko job can make a fisrt class in dat course. Make em go get first class for medicine or engineering, den we can talk about him.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by Angelinastto(f): 10:01pm On Dec 27
Woah! Congrat man!
I wish we are still in the era where the brainy are been rewarded, now all they get is a small piece of wood/metal call award.
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by favourmic: 10:01pm On Dec 27
Congrats bro
NEXT PLEASE
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by missioner(m): 10:01pm On Dec 27
Congrats daddy on this feat !
Which country is he from ?
If he's a Nigerian, I guess he will be from Plateau state na dem dey answer dt kind name.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by jericco1(m): 10:03pm On Dec 27
nice one
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by AngelicBeing: 10:03pm On Dec 27
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by Becoted001: 10:04pm On Dec 27
chie8:
The guy don old
1 Like
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by ettybaba(m): 10:04pm On Dec 27
You try bro.
4.97 no be beans.
5 Likes
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by serverconnect: 10:04pm On Dec 27
Good one.
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by brostheo(m): 10:05pm On Dec 27
So good thing can still come from Hausa folks By the way nasarawa is a state in which country?
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by sidebayo(m): 10:05pm On Dec 27
first pic.. this life sha. .. one person open boot.. another person open bonnet..
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by NotComplaining: 10:06pm On Dec 27
News that isnt important to the development of the people or the tribes...
We all know the education system is rotten and discriminatory against the down trodden. Clapping our hands for someone who possibly paid through the hardships of University is inane.
A true academic is not celebrated merely for finishing first in University, most even go unnoticed. A brilliant mind looks to achieve what no other has achieved, something money cant buy.
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by adeniyi3971(m): 10:08pm On Dec 27
baba you try!
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by DeAvenger: 10:14pm On Dec 27
brostheo:
_|_
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by goslowgoslow: 10:18pm On Dec 27
[quote author=Chrisrare post=52312580]Lol... Computer science no be course na, any wacko job can make a fisrt class in dat course. Make em go get first class for medicine or engineering, den we can talk about him.
Go and sit down!!! Every courses comes with challenges. Mind you I studied engineering.
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by goslowgoslow: 10:20pm On Dec 27
brostheo:How do u know the guy is Hausa?
|Re: Danung Simtong Langchel Best Graduating Student Of Bingham University, Nasarawa by Philistine(m): 10:26pm On Dec 27
congrats! very young graduate!!!
1 Like
