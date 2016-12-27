Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival (1566 Views)

Shan George & Patience Ozokwor At Calabar Carnival (Photo) / Charlie Boy Holding A Graven Skull In New Photos / Charlie Boy Addresses Students: Do You See Anything Wrong With This Photo? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Grand patron of bikers in Nigeria,Charlie Boy Oputa with his retinue of beauties were at the calabar carnival. It's all getting down at calabar right now. All night street party at marian road with bonfire night at the carnival village. No better place to be in naija right now. 3 Likes 2 Shares

See bikes Abeg.

I just wonder how that monster bike will cost. You can imagine it building a complete duplex in my village and one rubber rubber jingcheng for me.

All the same, I hail the area father.

Tout

Rascal

not sure what to type





See that Monster Bike OgbeniSee that Monster Bike

This man just don't want to get old....swagger papa

fool @ 62

Bikers carnival was fun.

Wonder how d main carnival is going to be...where's ma boot?

This thread no concern me jor

The one and only Area Fada! Nuff respect, sir!!!. 1 Like 1 Share

Oga Charlie what about those your three virgins, those Ladies you have brainwashed that follows you to wherever you go, instead of them getting a life

Old cat. . .Cool

HE'S SO DAHM UGLY...



THATS WHAT IS PAINING ME

Where him dey get those fine girls from? Girls can follow mad man cos of money

The virgins have started having sez

2016 calabar carnival was so boring., compared to other years...

Android fones can be so annoying.how do I explain it? , I just received a notification now that my bible app needs update, pls wat does d bible need update for? Has Adam eaten another apple?

What does dis have to do with the situation of this country.. . Well nice bike.. . It non of my business

Father of all bikers '9ja' we hail thee...

If u ain't no biker u can't hve the feel.

.

Preca:

This man just don't want to get old....swagger papa I tells you I tells you

Most people don't know that this man has a nickname of old....SATAN OF GBAGADA.

this old man no wan rest abi

pyyxxaro:



See that Monster Bike

Batman bike. Batman bike.

Philistine:

fool @ 62 65 not 62.



But he is not a fool. Don't be an idiot that lacks manners 65 not 62.But he is not a fool. Don't be an idiot that lacks manners

Hope he saw Donald Duke's bike....

ametumzy:

Bikers carnival was fun.

Wonder how d main carnival is going to be...where's ma boot? Are u army, honestly love me a lady of substance, is that u? Are u army, honestly love me a lady of substance, is that u?