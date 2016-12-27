₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by bewildered: 10:32pm On Dec 27
Grand patron of bikers in Nigeria,Charlie Boy Oputa with his retinue of beauties were at the calabar carnival. It's all getting down at calabar right now. All night street party at marian road with bonfire night at the carnival village. No better place to be in naija right now.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by stainlink(m): 10:35pm On Dec 27
See bikes Abeg.
I just wonder how that monster bike will cost. You can imagine it building a complete duplex in my village and one rubber rubber jingcheng for me.
All the same, I hail the area father.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by 2SWT(f): 10:36pm On Dec 27
Tout
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Nixiepie(f): 10:47pm On Dec 27
Rascal
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Tuoyofelix(m): 10:56pm On Dec 27
not sure what to type
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by pyyxxaro: 11:02pm On Dec 27
Ogbeni
See that Monster Bike
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Preca(f): 11:04pm On Dec 27
This man just don't want to get old....swagger papa
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Philistine(m): 11:22pm On Dec 27
fool @ 62
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by ametumzy(f): 12:16am
Bikers carnival was fun.
Wonder how d main carnival is going to be...where's ma boot?
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by SpecialStar(m): 7:27am
This thread no concern me jor
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by AfroSamurai: 7:27am
The one and only Area Fada! Nuff respect, sir!!!.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by passyhansome(m): 7:27am
Oga Charlie what about those your three virgins, those Ladies you have brainwashed that follows you to wherever you go, instead of them getting a life
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by IMASTEX: 7:28am
Old cat. . .Cool
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by FlawlesRebirth02(f): 7:29am
HE'S SO DAHM UGLY...
THATS WHAT IS PAINING ME
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by hyfr: 7:29am
Where him dey get those fine girls from? Girls can follow mad man cos of money
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Kondomatic(m): 7:29am
The virgins have started having sez
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by buharimustlive: 7:30am
2016 calabar carnival was so boring., compared to other years...
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by john4reala(m): 7:30am
Android fones can be so annoying.how do I explain it? , I just received a notification now that my bible app needs update, pls wat does d bible need update for? Has Adam eaten another apple?
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by eolafao: 7:30am
What does dis have to do with the situation of this country.. . Well nice bike.. . It non of my business
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Skillfullulu(m): 7:31am
Father of all bikers '9ja' we hail thee...
If u ain't no biker u can't hve the feel.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by mackmanuel: 7:31am
.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by stinechykee: 7:32am
Preca:I tells you
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Sayelabola(m): 7:32am
Most people don't know that this man has a nickname of old....SATAN OF GBAGADA.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Vin4favour(m): 7:32am
this old man no wan rest abi
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Goldenheart(m): 7:32am
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by victorazy(m): 7:33am
pyyxxaro:
Batman bike.
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Bandeco(m): 7:33am
Philistine:65 not 62.
But he is not a fool. Don't be an idiot that lacks manners
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by Princess4ng(f): 7:34am
Hope he saw Donald Duke's bike....
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by majour(m): 7:35am
ametumzy:Are u army, honestly love me a lady of substance, is that u?
|Re: Photos Of Charlie Boy At Calabar Carnival by winkmart: 7:35am
Chat
