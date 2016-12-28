₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by christheair(m): 11:12pm On Dec 27
A popular Abuja pastor has organised a prayer session tagged “Mavrodi Return My Money” for members of the MMM comunity whose funds are frozen.
http://www.herald.ng/mavrodi-return-money-abuja-pastor-organises-prayer-session-mmm-participants/#JVowTWXooGMLcJK8.99
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by AntiWailer: 11:13pm On Dec 27
Lol
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by adonbilivit: 11:13pm On Dec 27
OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala.
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by bustykasa(f): 11:17pm On Dec 27
jingles me!!!!
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by adonbilivit: 11:19pm On Dec 27
AntiWailer:people are wailing over their frozen mavros and you are laughing. ANTI wail on our behalf please
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by christheair(m): 11:20pm On Dec 27
My dear, I didn't cook it up ooo...Google am_ De News dey for Naij even for Loadenation....Just add dot com to loadednation make u read de full tori for dere or go Naij search am
adonbilivit:
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by cliquevibes(m): 2:10am
adonbilivit:Better Go and pray urself out b4 u there acting lyk the book of lamentations
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Mrnoniz(m): 11:00am
.
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by mrmrmister: 11:01am
MMM don enter am
Different strories everyday
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 11:01am
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Ahmed0336(m): 11:01am
Hahahahaha make I laugh small
Before anyone ll quote me and type rubbish my 380k is there too
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by leksmedia: 11:01am
ahahahah
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by kokosin: 11:01am
DAT on fit happen..... let's discus dis......
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Ezeego1(m): 11:01am
Lol
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by EKITI001: 11:01am
ll
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by sammyj: 11:01am
This is the BIGGEST joke of the season !!!
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 11:01am
They are some kind of prayers that is actually an abomination before God
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by CharlieMaria(m): 11:02am
Stale dry jokes Hediots...
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by prince985(m): 11:02am
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by happney65: 11:02am
walspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP... ;Dwalspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP...
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:02am
k
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by PrinceAbinibi: 11:02am
Thanks for the laugh
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 11:02am
Stale
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by ojuoluwani(m): 11:02am
.
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SpecialStar(m): 11:02am
ok
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by KayodeAjani: 11:02am
He don reach this level ni
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by lustychima: 11:02am
Bulcrap
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 11:03am
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SeunPhantom(m): 11:03am
Mtchhheeeeeeeewwwwww
Next please
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 11:03am
lmao
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by macluvph1(m): 11:03am
k
|Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by pussypounder(m): 11:04am
5
