Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by christheair(m): 11:12pm On Dec 27
A popular Abuja pastor has organised a prayer session tagged “Mavrodi Return My Money” for members of the MMM comunity whose funds are frozen.

According to a trending banner on social media, the 7-day fire vigil service which is scheduled to start from the 7th to the 13th of January 2017 is being organised by one top ‘man of God’ named Bishop Fireman Dapada of the popular, Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry.

The MMM participants are expected to show up at the prayer venue with their phones, laptops, iPads and other technological devices used in transacting the questionable business. They will be anointed and cleansed by the bishop for safe usage.


The event, which is expected to take place at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Abuja at exactly 9pm daily, has been described as a mockery of the predicament of subscribers of the wonder bank who are close to losing their investments following the freezing of their accounts on the 13th of December, 2016.

http://www.herald.ng/mavrodi-return-money-abuja-pastor-organises-prayer-session-mmm-participants/#JVowTWXooGMLcJK8.99

1 Like

Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by AntiWailer: 11:13pm On Dec 27
Lol
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by adonbilivit: 11:13pm On Dec 27
OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala.

2 Likes

Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by bustykasa(f): 11:17pm On Dec 27
jingles me!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by adonbilivit: 11:19pm On Dec 27
AntiWailer:
Lol
people are wailing over their frozen mavros and you are laughing. ANTI wail on our behalf please
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by christheair(m): 11:20pm On Dec 27
My dear, I didn't cook it up ooo...Google am_ De News dey for Naij even for Loadenation....Just add dot com to loadednation make u read de full tori for dere or go Naij search am grin grin grin grin
adonbilivit:
OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala.
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by cliquevibes(m): 2:10am
adonbilivit:
OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala.
Better Go and pray urself out b4 u there acting lyk the book of lamentations
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Mrnoniz(m): 11:00am
.
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by mrmrmister: 11:01am
grin grin

MMM don enter am grin grin
Different strories everyday

Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Drabeey(m): 11:01am
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Ahmed0336(m): 11:01am
Hahahahaha make I laugh small

Before anyone ll quote me and type rubbish my 380k is there too undecided
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by leksmedia: 11:01am
ahahahah
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by kokosin: 11:01am
DAT on fit happen..... let's discus dis......

1 Like

Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Ezeego1(m): 11:01am
Lol grin
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by EKITI001: 11:01am
ll
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by sammyj: 11:01am
This is the BIGGEST joke of the season !!! grin
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Mimienudles(f): 11:01am
They are some kind of prayers that is actually an abomination before God
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by CharlieMaria(m): 11:02am
Stale dry jokes Hediots...
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by prince985(m): 11:02am
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by happney65: 11:02am
walspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP... ;Dwalspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP...
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:02am
k
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by PrinceAbinibi: 11:02am
Thanks for the laugh
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 11:02am
Stale undecided undecided undecided
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by ojuoluwani(m): 11:02am
.
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SpecialStar(m): 11:02am
ok
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by KayodeAjani: 11:02am
He don reach this level ni
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by lustychima: 11:02am
Bulcrap
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 11:03am
grin
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by SeunPhantom(m): 11:03am
Mtchhheeeeeeeewwwwww
Next please
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by Tiny23(f): 11:03am
lmao
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by macluvph1(m): 11:03am
k
Re: Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) by pussypounder(m): 11:04am
sad5

How To Earn More Than N5000 Online Free,start In 5 Minutes / Make Upto 5000 Naira Everyday / With So Many Calls Of Inquiry For ‎the #empowertech Programme, So Many Have Been

