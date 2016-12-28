Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Abuja Pastor Organises Prayers For MMM Victims (Photo) (1137 Views)

A popular Abuja pastor has organised a prayer session tagged “Mavrodi Return My Money” for members of the MMM comunity whose funds are frozen.



According to a trending banner on social media, the 7-day fire vigil service which is scheduled to start from the 7th to the 13th of January 2017 is being organised by one top ‘man of God’ named Bishop Fireman Dapada of the popular, Mole Moba Motungbapada Ministry.



The MMM participants are expected to show up at the prayer venue with their phones, laptops, iPads and other technological devices used in transacting the questionable business. They will be anointed and cleansed by the bishop for safe usage.





The event, which is expected to take place at the main bowl of the National Stadium in Abuja at exactly 9pm daily, has been described as a mockery of the predicament of subscribers of the wonder bank who are close to losing their investments following the freezing of their accounts on the 13th of December, 2016.

OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala. 2 Likes

Lol people are wailing over their frozen mavros and you are laughing. ANTI wail on our behalf please people are wailing over their frozen mavros and you are laughing. ANTI wail on our behalf please

OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala. My dear, I didn't cook it up ooo...Google am_ De News dey for Naij even for Loadenation....Just add dot com to loadednation make u read de full tori for dere or go Naij search am

OP we know that's something you just cooked up to make fun of MMM struck folks. if I say thunder should fire you now, you will report me to lalasticlala. Better Go and pray urself out b4 u there acting lyk the book of lamentations Better Go and pray urself out b4 u there acting lyk the book of lamentations

Before anyone ll quote me and type rubbish my 380k is there too Hahahahaha make I laugh smallBefore anyone ll quote me and type rubbish my 380k is there too

DAT on fit happen..... let's discus dis...... 1 Like

This is the BIGGEST joke of the season !!!

They are some kind of prayers that is actually an abomination before God

walspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP... ;Dwalspring veekid you need to come to this church ASAP...

