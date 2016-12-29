₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 6:12am On Dec 28
For those who have not done our test log on to; https://portal.npower.gov.ng/testing/login/index.php with ur phone no & username to av ur assessment test, thanks. You av to be quick with it because of d limited time we av....
*Send to your relative who missed the first test*
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by cc77(m): 6:17am On Dec 28
Wow can't believed I made front page.
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by kween911(f): 6:22am On Dec 28
I used my phone no and surname to login it saying invalid, what can I do ?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by chemistry101: 6:30am On Dec 28
I hear
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 6:41am On Dec 28
kween911:
Try using ur middle name or first name...Everything in small letters!
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by HQuadreal(m): 7:08am On Dec 28
Please is it the physical test ?
Aklas4lyf:
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by tunax5loon(m): 7:19am On Dec 28
After doing the test, are you sure they'll still be enrolled?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 7:51am On Dec 28
HQuadreal:
It is the online Test!
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 7:53am On Dec 28
tunax5loon:
Let dem do d test first!
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by HQuadreal(m): 8:06am On Dec 28
Aklas4lyf:Thanks.
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Phinity318(m): 8:13am On Dec 28
Aklas4lyf:How long does it take before grades are released?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Chuvin22(m): 9:47am On Dec 28
CONFIRM. I JUST HELPED A FRIEND. OP THANKS FOR THE INFO. THIS IS WHY I LIKE NAIRALAND.
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Kingisun: 12:34pm On Dec 28
Is the test meant for the 2nd batch applicants (300,000)?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Kingisun: 12:35pm On Dec 28
Cc77
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by johnbuck81(m): 2:09pm On Dec 28
thank God for 2nd chance.
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Dsecret: 2:52pm On Dec 28
Aklas4lyf:Done this, yet its still given error. I registered on the 1st night the registration portal opened. I was sent an acknowledgment mail with Reference number. What do you think I can do to rectify it. Complain mail sent but still no solution
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Archmed: 6:48pm On Dec 28
Surprised this hasn't reached frontpage yet
Passed the info to a friend who missed the first test and he called back to inform me that he has taken it. He was so grateful.. LAHILAHILLALA abi wetin b dat ur name sef
, come and save people o! Frontpage worthy!
Must it be snake news?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Realemotionguy(m): 8:15pm On Dec 28
does it apply's to npowerbuild?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by panpadre: 10:09pm On Dec 28
i haven't register before pls can I still take this test?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Gpdwise(m): 3:56am
just wrote the test but my profile I am not seeing stuff I filled when I registered
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 12:11pm
Kingisun:
Check the headline very well
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Aklas4lyf(m): 12:13pm
Realemotionguy:
Yes! Irrespective of your programme!
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by biuti(f): 3:36pm
Lalasticlala come o
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by itskings1: 3:58pm
[follow me on ig : itskings9
I on gv a Bleep
Manny more are still gonna miss this,
And many more more wunt get the job
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Femich18(m): 3:59pm
Good for them... hurry up while it last before we start hearing another lamentation
panpadre:No you can't
Realemotionguy:Yes all the programmes under N-power are eligible for the test
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by yjgm(m): 4:02pm
The best government ever in the history of the world
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by MistaBabz: 4:05pm
I registered earlier before the website underwent construction & when it was time for the assessment I can't login to take my assessment & still it's not logging in now. Please what can I do?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Category1: 4:05pm
yjgm:Are u smoking poo?
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by mysticgal(f): 4:18pm
Is this not open to umdergraduates??
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by Ehins22(m): 4:18pm
|Re: N-Power: For Those Who Missed The First Test! by nmreports: 4:20pm
Great
