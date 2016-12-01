₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by harbdulrasaq88(m): 6:31am
Princess Fulani Siddika, the newly married daughter of the Emir of Kano moved to her husband's in grand style.
When she arrived Katsina State from her home in Kano State, she was handed over to Katsina Emirate. She rode on a horse to her matrimonial home.
See photos below:
http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/photos-emir-sanusis-daughter-rides-to.html
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by DuruCrusher(m): 6:32am
Permanent other room bride
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by danemenike: 6:35am
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by hungryboy(m): 6:37am
I just realized that this news will not stop me from brushing my teeth or bathing today
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by EastGold(m): 6:37am
I know he's not marrying her out to a old man like himself.
All these people en, small time you go see am marry another 18 year old girl.
Shame no dey catch dem
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by bentlywills(m): 6:41am
In style indeed
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by Adaowerri111: 6:42am
so cute, north and royalties be like.......Zuma pls
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by Joephat(m): 6:43am
So now?
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by Atiku2019: 6:46am
Happy Married Life
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by AfroSamurai: 6:49am
I wish her whatever she wish herself.
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by kokosin: 6:51am
no mata how she ride in style d husband will Neva b contended with her..... he will marry anoda wife who will ride in anoda style
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by Agimor(m): 6:53am
EastGold:Double standard. Not too long ago Yerima married a minor yet they(Elite once) give out their daughters when they are fully grown.
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by buharimustlive: 7:30am
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by Princess4ng(f): 7:32am
Not bad.... She fine sha
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by SpecialStar(m): 7:34am
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by pawesome(m): 7:34am
And so?
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by realGURU(f): 7:34am
nice beuty
|Re: PHOTOS: Emir Sanusi's Daughter Rides To Her Husband's House In Style by klassykute(m): 7:34am
e sure fo ham
