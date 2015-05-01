₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6 Important Things Every Blogger Should Know by NaijaTechGuy: 6:44am
Contents
A. How To Display Related Articles On Your Blog
B. Where To Get Responsive Mobile Templates
C. How To Podcast With Your Blog
D. Alternatives To Google Adsense
E. Best Mobile Apps For Posting On Blogs
F. How To Embed Twitter Timelines /Facebook Like Button On Your Blog
How To Display Related Articles On Your Blog.
We all know that Majority Of Internet Users View The Web From A Mobile Device. It's also nice to see articles that are related to the topic you are reading about.. There are Basically Two ways to do this
LinkWithin
Go to http://LinkWithin.com
Register your blog then Install the plug in directly below your blog posts.
If you go to Dashboard >Layout, You should see an option to add a new gadget directly below the blog posts. Add the gadget and you're good to go.
Note that the position of the gadget may differ depending on your template
Javascript.
Use A Simple Javascript Code To Achieve This. On my blog Both Javascript And LinkWithin is in place.. This makes the site more viewer friendly and interactive.
Where To Get Responsive Blogger Templates
You Might Ask What Responsive Blogger Templates Are.
A Responsive Blogger Template is a template that has a customizable mobile view and a customizable pc view as well.
Here is an easy way to get Responsive Templates... Go To http://bestbloggertemplates.net or simply Google this "Download Responsive Blogger Templates" . Make Sure You View The Template Before Downloading It.. Only Few Responsive Templates Are Free The Rest Might Cost You Some Money
How To Make A Podcast
A Podcast Allows Those who Subscribe To Your Blog's Rss Feeds via feed readers or online to download /stream music or videos directly from your feeds.. To Set it Up.
Go To Dashboard- Settings - Post And Comments
Tick the Allow Enclosure Links Option
When you post a music video, before publishing, click on links. Input The direct download link of the song in the enclosure links box.. Then publish. Note that only mp3/wav/mp4 is supported
Alternatives To Google Adsense
I really don't need to emphasize much on this so I'll just give out the list
Chitika
Bidvertiser
Addynamo
Adiquity
Qadabra
Media.net
Inmobi
.E.t.c.
It's Advisable To Have More Than One Blogger App On Your Device.. Here are My Top 3 Apps For Posting On My Blog
Bloggeroid
I simply love this app.. It Allows You Post Pictures And Position It Anywhere In A Post..
Blogaway
Blogaway Let's You Change The Color Of Your Posts, Position Pictures And Modify Previous Posts, Add Links And Videos
Blogger
This Is The default blogger app.. With Few Features.. It might be upgraded later
How To Embed Twitter Timelines On Your Blog
Go to http://twitter.com/settings/widgets
Click on create new widget
Then select timeline
Follow the prompts. You'll be given a html code to place on your blog
If you want to create any facebook widget just go to http://developers.facebook.com
|Re: 6 Important Things Every Blogger Should Know by nmreports: 6:57am
Jesus! Awesome.
Im loving number one. Would try it.
So downloading those blogger templates means you have to start tweaking your blog allbover again right?
You this Naijatechguy sha.
Opolo ti poju.
Re: 6 Important Things Every Blogger Should Know by NaijaTechGuy: 6:58am
Ok....the guy above me has something to say and the guy below me is saying something already
