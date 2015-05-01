Contents

A. How To Display Related Articles On Your Blog

B. Where To Get Responsive Mobile Templates

C. How To Podcast With Your Blog

D. Alternatives To Google Adsense

E. Best Mobile Apps For Posting On Blogs

F. How To Embed Twitter Timelines /Facebook Like Button On Your Blog



How To Display Related Articles On Your Blog.



We all know that Majority Of Internet Users View The Web From A Mobile Device. It's also nice to see articles that are related to the topic you are reading about.. There are Basically Two ways to do this





LinkWithin

Go to

Register your blog then Install the plug in directly below your blog posts.

If you go to Dashboard >Layout, You should see an option to add a new gadget directly below the blog posts. Add the gadget and you're good to go.

Note that the position of the gadget may differ depending on your template



Javascript.

Use A Simple Javascript Code To Achieve This. On my blog Both Javascript And LinkWithin is in place.. This makes the site more viewer friendly and interactive.





Where To Get Responsive Blogger Templates

You Might Ask What Responsive Blogger Templates Are.

A Responsive Blogger Template is a template that has a customizable mobile view and a customizable pc view as well.



Here is an easy way to get Responsive Templates... Go To



How To Make A Podcast

A Podcast Allows Those who Subscribe To Your Blog's Rss Feeds via feed readers or online to download /stream music or videos directly from your feeds.. To Set it Up.



Go To Dashboard- Settings - Post And Comments

Tick the Allow Enclosure Links Option



When you post a music video, before publishing, click on links. Input The direct download link of the song in the enclosure links box.. Then publish. Note that only mp3/wav/mp4 is supported





Alternatives To Google Adsense



I really don't need to emphasize much on this so I'll just give out the list

Chitika

Bidvertiser

Addynamo

Adiquity

Qadabra

Media.net

Inmobi

.E.t.c.





It's Advisable To Have More Than One Blogger App On Your Device.. Here are My Top 3 Apps For Posting On My Blog



Bloggeroid

I simply love this app.. It Allows You Post Pictures And Position It Anywhere In A Post..



Blogaway



Blogaway Let's You Change The Color Of Your Posts, Position Pictures And Modify Previous Posts, Add Links And Videos



Blogger

This Is The default blogger app.. With Few Features.. It might be upgraded later



How To Embed Twitter Timelines On Your Blog



Go to

Click on create new widget

Then select timeline

Follow the prompts. You'll be given a html code to place on your blog



Facebook



