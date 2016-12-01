₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,671 members, 3,277,906 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs (2942 Views)
|Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by donogaga(m): 7:05am
A total number of 4,136 candidates were successful in the just concluded physical verification exercise for the Federal Government N-Power jobs in Niger, an official has said.
The state coordinator, National Orientation Agency, NOA, Muhammed Ali, made this known to journalists in Minna on Tuesday.
“A total of 5017 candidates applied in the first phase with a total number 4, 251 candidates screened, 258 were disqualified, 744 were absent while 3, 995 were successful.
”In the second phase which is the supplementary 752 candidates applied but 165 were available for screening, while 25 were disqualified.
“A total of 587 were absent and successful candidates were 141 bringing the total number of successful candidates to 4,136 on the whole,’’ he said.
Mr. Ali said that candidates disqualified were for obvious reasons, including over age, wrong information, mutilated certificates while some did not have the certificate they claimed to have.
He said that the request for applicants’ Bank Verification Number (BVN) scared some of them away because they were already working and knew they would be discovered.
The state coordinator of NOA also said that 612 vacancies existed in Niger, this emanated from those disqualified and those who were absent from the verification.
“Some people came and requested that we should register them manually but we declined.
“We are now waiting for the Presidency to tell us what to do about the vacant slots; the presidency has to take a decision on that,” he said.
Speaking on the exercise, Afiniki Dauda, the Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger on Empowerment and Social Protection, said that Niger was among the 13 states out of 36 states that had been cleared.
Mr. Dauda, however, said that most people initially exhibited apathy to the programme because they were not sure of it.
“My team and I had to go round the 25 council areas in the state and we got only 1,000 people registered during the first time.
“I had to visit the councils twice, I also involved the local government chairmen to help disseminate the information but some still did not come out.”
“I did all I could possibly do to see to the success of the exercise by distributing flyers and radio announcements.
“I heard that some people wrote petitions. I am undaunted about that because I gave it my best publicity,” Dauda said.
http://leadership.ng/news/565369/hundreds-of-candidates-disqualified-from-n-power-jobs
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Addicted2Women: 7:09am
Wow
Good news
I hope more people would be disqualified
I also want Buhari to rule Nigeria for 100 years
This is just the beginning
1 Like
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by realGURU(f): 7:09am
Y NOT , WHEN AN NCE, ND holders are applying when only a graduate with an NYSC certificate the only qualified candidate
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by SpecialStar(m): 7:11am
3 Likes
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by blaqorbit(m): 7:11am
Una Don dey slash em small small
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Coin2naira: 7:11am
KK
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by nmreports: 7:11am
I knew this would happen.
Im certain it was during physical verification.
Wrote about it here: http://www.hrtechnique.com/2016/12/npower-official-announcement-about.html?m=1
And trust me its not the end.
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by exlinkleads(f): 7:12am
scam
government magic
when Nigerians no gree them increase data price to 300% at a time - they wanted to use that ill money for N-power now abi una no know?
how them no go slash the candidates.
2 Likes
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Trapnews: 7:12am
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by passyhansome(m): 7:12am
you mean the scam N power of a thing
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Henrypraise: 7:12am
In summary wat de ar saying is dat many pple claiming to be un-employed are not, de didnt show up to d n-power verification cos de dont want to give out dia BVN in d whole of 25 lga in niger state.
since de dont knw wat to do wit d remaining slots, i suggest de share it to delta, lagos n enugu or owerri.
1 Like
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by jejemanito: 7:12am
You gotta give it to APC
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Innodon(m): 7:12am
Ok
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by jahsson(m): 7:13am
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by jejemanito: 7:13am
Addicted2Women:
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by chykmoni(m): 7:13am
gobe
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by ITEKEM(m): 7:14am
I told them this poo was a scam y'all. Been played by the President Buhari
Lol typed dullard and buhari pooped up lovely
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by ultimate73(m): 7:14am
Addicted2Women:
1 Like
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by drinkgarri: 7:14am
good for them...that reminds of arrive's O-jobs, very funny policies,
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by iamanswer(m): 7:14am
The guy above me
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by FuckTheMod: 7:14am
Addicted2Women:Addicted2Women or addicted to foolery
1 Like
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by serverconnect: 7:14am
Hmmm. Naija with so many impunity. Looking forward to fix your own pple
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by martin1772(m): 7:14am
Some people did not bother to read why they were disqualified
2 Likes
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by Luvdmx(m): 7:14am
Addicted2Women:
2 Likes
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by martineverest(m): 7:14am
u mean those with no connections?
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by truthspeaks: 7:14am
Observing
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by gerrardomendes(m): 7:14am
what should I say
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by donbrowser(m): 7:15am
The vacant slots should be thrown open again but i'm sure after today Sahara Reporters will inform us that some people have been secretly recruited.
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by jolomiurenyi(m): 7:15am
Npower is transpirent.
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by alexaletor: 7:15am
g
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by deeMarc: 7:15am
Peepz don dey reason am say na rubbish scheme. ..
With that meagre salary and working for a short period of time, this is not the type of job Nigerians voted you for...corruption in disguise, is that how job is being created in other countries...How do we get here? God have mercy.
|Re: Hundreds Of Candidates Disqualified From N-power Jobs by gerrardomendes(m): 7:15am
what should I say.
.
.
.R.I.P. to the dead
Vacancy For Accountant/ Manager / Vacancy - Manager, Compliance / Personal Assistant Jobs
Viewing this topic: Freeheart(m), simplyaisha(f), oofiliaaron(m), ghide007(m), APCmyheart(m), pabloaimar(m), Krixxb(m), Barryde, STRBOY(m), omolizzy(f), ufss(m), kingcliff, Pasca07, jared007, olumohkz(m), Jeezuzpick(m), collins247(m), Frideen, Johniyke2flex(m), Amonatullahi(m), Xynthialuvy(f), iyatrustee(f), Oktoberfest, Sony2014, ringi82(m), OGAJosy, kelechiodo(m), desertboom(m), donogaga(m), kween911(f), oluseuniyi(m), Odunharry(m), Noneroone(m), tundex442(m), Mzleemah, leppyj(m), Oduok(m), Prettychiz4real(f), Angrymode, tybguy, chrisifeanyi, silodel, ugoezeb(m), danjumakolo, Debayurr, arizonalusa, HBola(m), clintonsparkz(m), Kondomatic(m), Soje353, Mujaheeeden, KingHenry2, Angelyna(f), Gaddafithe2nd(m), TrueHeart365(m), amadex(m), AmeerahFKI(f), Ola2kazy, hemperor(m), Raychellasam(f), xplicity1(m), Easyjay, salvation101(f), KADELU(m), SexyCeline(f), Lol4all, Lumig, denis2020, mastermaestro(m), Liadi2(m), franktolk(m), theophorus(m), lekan3531(m), SOPIGO, EkeBarry(m), kaysy(m), adisajoshua(m), bravado90(m), Sokoyaseye(m), calito19(m), olavoice(m), attehwole, Coolie89(m), Aburi001, hakunajay(m), ivoryhouse(m), Ahmeddedon(m), aphrodisiac(m), Aystarz, akogunakinniyi, kbshow100(m), sapesuper(m), Lwonder, sirnaked, shynerd(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7