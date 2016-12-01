₦airaland Forum

5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Bensmart04(m): 9:55am
After graduation comes the perks of adulthood, here are things you should figure out before graduating.


Whether you are a hardcore nerd or you’re the life of the party or just you like to keep the balance between the two, these are a few things you should never leave the university without knowing.

1. How to study and research. If you don’t study, then why are you in school? You might as well go sell Bonga fish with your time. Study your notes and textbooks. Do your projects and assignments yourself; don’t pay someone to do them for you.
Don’t plagiarize other people’s works. Even if you don’t get caught in school, it will affect you when you get out and have to come up with original content on your job.

2. Your passion. A lot of people get into school and study courses they were given rather than what they really wanted while some others study courses they thought they liked but only discovered halfway through that they did not like it.
So while in school, look inside you and try other things aside from your regular school work just to know what you are really passionate about.

3. How to cook. If you don’t learn to cook before leaving the university, you might never do. If you have formed the habit of eating out in school, it might be harder to break when you live school.
If you attend a private university like I did where you are not allowed to cook your own food, you might want to take culinary classes during your holidays. Trust me you’ll thank me later.

4. Your strengths and weaknesses. It was in school I got to know that I’m bad at recalling numbers and names but I recall actual events really well and with a lot of detail. This will help you to know what you should do and what shouldn’t try after school.

5. How to handle your finances. I still regret that I didn’t learn this while in school as it affected me when I first started working. Read books about personal financial management and practice the things there so you’ll be used to them by the time you leave school.

6. Learn how to relate with the opposite sex. You should learn how to ask a girl out, you should learn how not to sell yourself cheap; learn when no means yes etc.

Source: http://www.studentsng.org/2016/12/top-5-basic-things-you-should-know.html

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by YhungPablo(m): 10:01am
Nice Write up.. I only read the bold part tho.

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by ashewoboy(m): 10:03am
invaluable piece. kudos to the op.


lalasticlala, come and see boobs.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by dikason017(m): 10:26am
Who doesn't know all these.. .


Nice 1 duh
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Chiscomax(m): 1:21pm
What you need to know also

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by cardoctor(m): 1:22pm
How to handle EXPO nko?

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by dogstyle007(m): 1:22pm
Nice 1
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Godvilla(m): 1:22pm
grin
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Mologi(m): 1:22pm
How to give correct f*uck...


Very important....op modify. ...
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by BlueRayDick: 1:22pm
cook bawo? I remember one of my corper neighbour during NYSC, the guy would boil beans for 20mins add rice, palm oil, pepper,salt and seasoning.....And jollof rice is ready grin grin grin I will just look at him and shake my head. Once in a while I cook and give him little out of it, Gaskiya He sees me like a god. He keeps professing me as the best thing that ever happened to him during service. But guess what, I never thought him how to cook cos am not his mother. grin grin grin
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Dbrainiac1(m): 1:23pm
tongue

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by babyfaceafrica(m): 1:23pm
Ok
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by saxwizard(m): 1:24pm
you should also know the hustle is real and stop day dreaming
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Alasi20(m): 1:25pm
On Point
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by datgoaldigger(m): 1:25pm
You forgot how to set formation


The source (pesin wey jack) should always stay in the middle or by the edge of the wall.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by datgoaldigger(m): 1:26pm
And also forget the idea of a job waiting fr yhu immediately after graduation
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by learnedman(m): 1:26pm
No. 7. know that there is seriouus and scandalous unemployment in Nigeria,and so if u did not read a professional course or course that can make u self reliant,start now to think of what u can do to be on your own when u graduate or else be prepared to buy an iron sole for your shoes as match the streets looking for job

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by datgoaldigger(m): 1:27pm
Most importantly find a side hustle
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Francis95(m): 1:28pm
how to ask a girl out
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by truthspeaks: 1:28pm
That Nigerians political leaders r useless
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by BlueRayDick: 1:28pm
How to handle your finances? So some people actually read someone else's thought on how to manage their hard earned money? na wa o
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Divay22(f): 1:33pm
Correct cool
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Raymondfayowole(m): 1:40pm
For d shy ones.....
Know how to face d crowd
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by butanep(m): 1:45pm
Nice one.

Still learn how to get alternative to your degree just in case because the hustling is real.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Debra911(f): 1:54pm
Nice one

Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by Tamakay(m): 2:04pm
Lovely piece. If not for the fact that somebody would tag me 'Mr Sabi', I would've said i am a don. OP made me to feel I went to school.
Re: 5 Things You Should Know Before You Graduate by biz9ja(m): 2:08pm
Only How to ask a girl out got me thinking

