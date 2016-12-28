₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by dre11(m): 10:07am
Samson Folarin
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by zinachidi(m): 10:13am
oshe ... Undercover tinz.... Well done!
FTC dedicated to all hard working members of the police force who keep us safe.
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Isewa(m): 10:14am
Weldon Nigeria Police
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Oma307: 10:17am
fear woman, meanwhile great job by police woman
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by ademega(m): 10:33am
Good one their
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Emescot(m): 11:19am
The downfall of a man begins with a woman
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by optional1(f): 1:19pm
strong woman... She gather sense die.
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:25pm
Where are the kidnappers ??
Oh, you mean to tell me that this hungry guy who can't kidnap a goat is a kidnapper ??
Where are the guns ?? Sorry, i forgot he uses catapult to kidnap birds
The only thing that guy can kidnap is air
Release that innocent guy immediately before i vex for you
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by dogstyle007(m): 1:27pm
Nice 1
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Justiyke4u: 1:27pm
She tried
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Alasi20(m): 1:27pm
Oh Boy
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by truthspeaks: 1:27pm
Na recession. Woman must survive
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by googlepikins: 1:27pm
Na dem yorubbers
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by ThinkDeeply: 1:27pm
Corruption everywhere
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by babythug(f): 1:28pm
Nigerian police sha! Why make public thier tactic? Why let the other members of the gang aware that she was/is the mole?
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by chynie: 1:28pm
So nigerian police don dey 24 abi
congrats
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by DropShot: 1:29pm
OlajumokeBread:Seems you know the real kidnapper.
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by cardoctor(m): 1:29pm
Some olodos will now venture in here with the wrong understanding that she is an essential part of the gang. Just watch nd see.
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 1:29pm
I've always wondered if Nigerian police engage in undercover operations . Wow ! This is so cool
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by KINGwax007(m): 1:29pm
This one na KINGpin abi KIDpin?
Person wey dem suppose shoot on sight...
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by slim19(m): 1:30pm
Most nigerian women are only good at infiltrating a man's pocket
Kudos woman
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by grownaira: 1:31pm
Nice
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by hertz9te(m): 1:31pm
OlajumokeBread:how do you think criminals look?
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Atiku2019: 1:31pm
OlajumokeBread:
Okay Kidnappers should look Chubby?
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by wellmax(m): 1:33pm
Welldone Galant Officer
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Nairadays: 1:36pm
If she joins kidnap gang inorder to infiltrate their ranks is ok and normal intelligent security opetandi. Kudos to her, she really put her life on the line there.
The Word of God is forever true, see as the kidnapper have been planning and watching the innocent child, some children head strong.
Jeremiah 5:26 "For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men."
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by PH1stBorn: 1:36pm
Chaii, this dangerous tactic should have been kept confidential if not other discernible gangs could develop immunity against it
|Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by YhungPablo(m): 1:38pm
pishure of dem kidnapping or I shut down this thread.
