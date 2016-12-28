₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM

Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) (8562 Views)

Man Beats Up Policewoman In Lagos, Tears Her Uniform / Kidnap Gang Member Shoots Member In Error While Attempting To Kill Victim (pic) / KAI Officials Apprehend Boys Urinating On 3rd Mainland Bridge In Lagos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by dre11(m): 10:07am
Samson Folarin

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Suleiman Seidu.

Seidu, 33, who had allegedly kidnapped two residents of Kogi State for ransom, was said to be plotting the kidnap of a two-year-old when he was apprehended.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the suspect had contracted two of his friends to assist in the operation, when the police got wind of the plan.

He was said to have been arrested in the Owode area of Ogun State on Friday.

A police source said a member of the RRS decoy team had infiltrated the kidnap gang.

He said, “We got a hint about the kidnap from one of the two persons that the prime suspect contracted. The man was not okay with the idea, so he came to tell us.

“A female member of the RRS decoy team joined the gang. She was given the job of taking care of members and the child after his abduction. For more than two weeks while the operation took shape, the investigator, pretending as an accomplice, got information from the prime suspect.

“The suspect told our mole that he had a motorcycle to aid him in the abduction of the boy, adding that the ransom would be N10m. He said the boy’s father was a landlord and a dealer in electrical appliances.”

After getting the nod of the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilayasu, the RRS team was said to have swooped on the suspect in his Ogun home and apprehended him.

The Kogi State indigene, upon his arrest confessed to the crime, saying he needed the money to treat his ailing mother.

He said, “I had been monitoring the boy for two weeks. I observed that whenever the driver was taking him to school; he would first alight from the car to lock the gate because they didn’t have a gatekeeper in their house. Also, he takes him to school between 7am and 8am.

“What I planned was to kidnap the boy when the driver alighted from the car to close the gate and escape on a waiting motorcycle.

“I live in a room and parlour apartment, and I planned to keep him with me till his parents pay the ransom.

“I planned to demand N10m, but if his parents could not afford the whole money, I would have accepted N3m at the end of the day.

“I conceived the idea to kidnap him when I was left with no option because my mother is very ill at the moment.

“I just relocated to the area and didn’t know the nook and cranny very well. I thought of getting someone who knew the environment well to make the job easier for me.”

The father of the child, Udwu, who had no inkling of the looming danger, thanked the police for the proactive action.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation,” she added.

http://punchng.com/policewoman-joins-kidnap-gang-apprehend-kingpin/

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by zinachidi(m): 10:13am
oshe ... Undercover tinz.... Well done!


FTC dedicated to all hard working members of the police force who keep us safe.

23 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Isewa(m): 10:14am
Weldon Nigeria Police

6 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Oma307: 10:17am
fear woman, meanwhile great job by police woman

1 Like

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by ademega(m): 10:33am
Good one their
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Emescot(m): 11:19am
The downfall of a man begins with a woman grin

5 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by optional1(f): 1:19pm
strong woman... She gather sense die.

3 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:25pm


Where are the kidnappers ??

Oh, you mean to tell me that this hungry guy who can't kidnap a goat is a kidnapper ??

Where are the guns ?? Sorry, i forgot he uses catapult to kidnap birds

The only thing that guy can kidnap is air

Release that innocent guy immediately before i vex for you

1 Like

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by dogstyle007(m): 1:27pm
Nice 1
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Justiyke4u: 1:27pm
She tried
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Alasi20(m): 1:27pm
Oh Boy
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by truthspeaks: 1:27pm
Na recession. Woman must survive
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by googlepikins: 1:27pm
Na dem yorubbers

1 Like

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by ThinkDeeply: 1:27pm
Corruption everywhere
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by babythug(f): 1:28pm
Nigerian police sha! Why make public thier tactic? Why let the other members of the gang aware that she was/is the mole?
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by chynie: 1:28pm
So nigerian police don dey 24 abi grin

congrats
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by DropShot: 1:29pm
OlajumokeBread:


Where are the kidnappers ??

Oh, you mean to tell me that this hungry guy who can't kidnap a goat is a kidnapper ??

The only thing that guy can kidnap is air

Release that innocent guy immediately before i vex for you
Seems you know the real kidnapper.

2 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by cardoctor(m): 1:29pm
Some olodos will now venture in here with the wrong understanding that she is an essential part of the gang. Just watch nd see.
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 1:29pm
I've always wondered if Nigerian police engage in undercover operations . Wow ! This is so cool cool
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by KINGwax007(m): 1:29pm
This one na KINGpin abi KIDpin?

Person wey dem suppose shoot on sight...

1 Like

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by slim19(m): 1:30pm
Most nigerian women are only good at infiltrating a man's pocket
Kudos woman
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by grownaira: 1:31pm
Nice
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by hertz9te(m): 1:31pm
OlajumokeBread:


Where are the kidnappers ??

Oh, you mean to tell me that this hungry guy who can't kidnap a goat is a kidnapper ??

Where are the guns ?? Sorry, i forgot he uses catapult to kidnap birds

The only thing that guy can kidnap is air

Release that innocent guy immediately before i vex for you
how do you think criminals look?

2 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Atiku2019: 1:31pm
OlajumokeBread:


Where are the kidnappers ??

Oh, you mean to tell me that this hungry guy who can't kidnap a goat is a kidnapper ??

Where are the guns ?? Sorry, i forgot he uses catapult to kidnap birds

The only thing that guy can kidnap is air

Release that innocent guy immediately before i vex for you



Okay Kidnappers should look Chubby? undecided

4 Likes

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by wellmax(m): 1:33pm
Welldone Galant Officer
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by Nairadays: 1:36pm
If she joins kidnap gang inorder to infiltrate their ranks is ok and normal intelligent security opetandi. Kudos to her, she really put her life on the line there.

The Word of God is forever true, see as the kidnapper have been planning and watching the innocent child, some children head strong.

Jeremiah 5:26 "For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men."

1 Like

Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by PH1stBorn: 1:36pm
Chaii, this dangerous tactic should have been kept confidential if not other discernible gangs could develop immunity against it
Re: Policewoman Joins Kidnap Gang To Apprehend Kingpin (pic) by YhungPablo(m): 1:38pm
pishure of dem kidnapping or I shut down this thread.

(0) (1) (Reply)

SHOCKING VIDEO: Boko Haram Members Remove Head Of Nigerian Air Force Officer / UK Rochdale MP Investigating Paedophile Politicians Cries On Radio Interview / Busted! 4 Smugglers Excretes 171 Wraps Of Cocaine At NDLEA Office

Viewing this topic: xamster(m), rafhell(m), koolangel1(m), Claumy2(m), hrhobi1(m), crack007(m), AbuAdam2(m), CplusJason(m), passionatebae, Tloc(m), Domaro, nmanma1(f), etenyong(m), adelekeaka, Ohislee(m), Yubee40(m), Lyth, gloryfide(m), WizBLANCE(m), alameen21, simonreal, fidelity09, dreamjizzy(m), SisiLolo(f), stockbear, joyousmother2016, lordfizco(m), mayoralex(m), Soulz22(m), QueenSharon(f), Mcpadosky(m), santuse, StonerKay(m), Amaechina(m), maryjames9, dljbd1(m), OLUARTS, Tripleoluwa(m), GentleYoung(m), spartoo, Omoalaja99, bizie(m), Princedapace(m), saxy04, SIRmanjar, Omogbhollahorn(m), wickedboi, Redeemed, SonsOfLiverpool, Xer0, cornel994(m), adeowo84(m), DeLaRue, equity2genesis, rouge007, bestman09(m), serikiYCU(m), quomo, Profayo, Lordsinger(m), anthony86(m), baybeeboi, agboskipool(m), onyichick(f), jakesflex, Odiaosas, DuruCrusher(m), empron(m), rejosom(m), chemistry101, hoodmenconcept(m), MrZachs, shollywine, DokitaDave(m), panasharp(m), yekparikpa(m), eraly(m) and 161 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.