Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? (11250 Views)

Is This A Haircut Or Head Cut? (photos) / What Would You Call This Haircut (photo) / See Haircut Guy Asked His Barber For; See What He Got Instead (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

What's your say people? Why do Nigerian adults most especially parents and all those "aproko" aunties and uncles see having a nice haircut as being irresponsible. I came back from school doning my fresh Christmas haircut feeling fresh and cute only for my pops to see me and react like he saw the ghost of Herbert Macaulay, there and then he told me that he and I cannot stay in the same compound if I don't lower the hair. For crying out loud is there any gold standard when it comes to male hair? I for one think the same way ladies make their hair with different styles to look good, so also should a guy be able to have a haircut that makes him look cute and goodlooking. I have noticed this a lot, even people who are not close to you or anything give you a disapproving lookWhat's your say people? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Lemme wait for someone to say something





Some haircuts and styles are crazy tho and some doesn't even look good 1 Like

Post a pic of the haircut u had 24 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

Post a pic of the haircut u had I have lowered it, plus I didn't snap a picture of it, but its like the haircut In the 3rd pic, tho not as high as that I have lowered it, plus I didn't snap a picture of it, but its like the haircut In the 3rd pic, tho not as high as that 1 Like 1 Share

This is Africa. Adhere to the rules of your African parents. When you start having your own kids. you bring them up in a way you pleases. 26 Likes 1 Share

queenitee:

Lemme wait for someone to say something





Some haircuts and styles are crazy tho and some doesn't even look good I knew I looked really good with the cut, its was when I lowered it that my pops now said "now you look responsible" I was just hissing in my mind I knew I looked really good with the cut, its was when I lowered it that my pops now said "now you look responsible" I was just hissing in my mind 7 Likes 1 Share

stupidity:

This is Africa. Adhere to the rules of your African parents. When you start having your own kids. you bring them up in a way you pleases. it's not about the rules now, its about the mentality. n.b my pops is a very liberal man, not just when it comes to haircuts I guess it's not about the rules now, its about the mentality. n.b my pops is a very liberal man, not just when it comes to haircuts I guess 5 Likes 1 Share

Well, if u look like a criminal or a tout, cut it 2 Likes

The only hair cut most father's are used to is skin cut 8 Likes 1 Share

Recoverd:

Well, if u look like a criminal or a tout, cut it this is what I'm talking about, the pictures above do those dudes look like criminals? this is what I'm talking about, the pictures above do those dudes look like criminals? 4 Likes

Coyotejack:

The only hair cut most father's are use to is skin cut Something like...... 63 Likes 1 Share

I don't see anything in Haircuts like the one you posted up there, But when I was in my teenage years before 18, My dad was the one paying for my haircut. He screams any time I cut anything close to that up there. when I clicked 18 I jejely stopped collecting nothing from him I just cut what I like ... that didn't stop him from screaming, but I really don't care when he does. My money my Haircut he could Cry me a River about it. 16 Likes

makydebbie:

Something like......

My dear u are right in all ways My dear u are right in all ways

To the Society, hair cut/style matters. But to the Creator, the Heart. Above all, don't underestimate the power behind Skin cut as you won't wear MOG to Solomon Dalung's office with you Bsc and Msc in thy hand seeking for a spot in Golden Eaglets.

makydebbie:

Something like...... Lolzzz

Babe you no go kill me before my time LolzzzBabe you no go kill me before my time 8 Likes 1 Share

Lastbender:

I knew I looked really good with the cut, its was when I lowered it that my pops now said "now you look responsible" I was just hissing in my mind ;Dsorry ehn? ;Dsorry ehn? 1 Like

Op, their headache...Let them wail on.

Coyotejack:

The only hair cut most father's are used to is skin cut

Lies actually. The fathers of today rocked full-on afros in the 70's and 80's and they partied arguably more than our generation. It's hypocritical when they try to play the decency card. But I agree, some haircuts might make people pre-judge you negatively . 15 Likes 1 Share

TheSonOfMark:





Lies actually. The fathers of today rocked full-on afros in the 70's and 80's and they partied arguably more than our generation. It's hypocritical when they try to play the decency card. But I agree, some haircuts might make people pre-judge you negatively . preach bro preach!! If you see the skyscraper Afros these men rocked.. preach bro preach!! If you see the skyscraper Afros these men rocked.. 11 Likes

Recoverd:

Well, if u look like a criminal or a tout, cut it i like your own hairstyle i like your own hairstyle

I dey always shake my head when I see their pics when they were young. Thier afro be looking like rain forest and they will be telling you low cut is the best..



It depends on your environment too.. Where I grew up, some haircuts are common among the touts.









OP you should try this, maybe they will stop complaining.. 16 Likes

op i understand what u mean...d only time me and my parents have issues is when i get a new haircut. they want nothing but low cut....they believe styles like mohawk,dreads makes u look like a tout..but the girl child is left alone flaunting different hairstyles with different colours...that's bullshit...they really need to change how they think..i think we should have d freedom 2 style our hair d we it pleases us so far it is neat...when it comes to choice of hairstyle i disobey my parents full time...we have to fight for our rights na[color=#770077][/color] 2 Likes

LordZero:

I dey always shake my head when I see their pics when they were young. Thier afro be looking like rain forest and they will be telling you low cut is the best..



It depends on your environment too.. Where I grew up, some haircuts are common among the touts.









OP you should try this, maybe they will stop complaining.. haa brotherly why?? LordZero:

I dey always shake my head when I see their pics when they were young. Thier afro be looking like rain forest and they will be telling you low cut is the best..



It depends on your environment too.. Where I grew up, some haircuts are common among the touts.









OP you should try this, maybe they will stop complaining.. haa brotherly why?? haa brotherly why??haa brotherly why??

I'm not a monk bikokwa oo!



I no go lie eeh, the first time I had my first stylish haircut (afro-punk) apart from lowcut, my mum was like "You have join bad gang" and my dad was like, mute towards me for a whole week...



kai! parents ehn!

when i barbed this style for the first time. Dad asked if I paid ten naira for the haircut.



For good two weeks, he kept eyeing me. Lol. Na guess what he rocked bak then... Flat top.



Now he's bald... Nd expects me to barb skin too, laye 20 Likes





He's a family friend and whenever he sees me he'll complain about my beards and ask if I've joined an Islamic group.



And funny enough these people had afros reaching the sky those days. It's funny sha! My own problem is my beards and there is this particular man who will never let me rest when he sees me.He's a family friend and whenever he sees me he'll complain about my beards and ask if I've joined an Islamic group.And funny enough these people had afros reaching the sky those days. It's funny sha! 5 Likes

OP those haircuts you posted are fuckboy haircuts

I swear, the thing is so annoying.



Your parents will talk, pastor will talk, Brother Bayo will talk.... After sometime dey be like... 14 Likes 1 Share

we have a long way to go in dis country

not only in Nigeria,it's everywhere it's just bad in Nigeria

Some hair styles are just not it,especially this dread that seems to be the new crase in town