|Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 10:21am
Why do Nigerian adults most especially parents and all those "aproko" aunties and uncles see having a nice haircut as being irresponsible. I came back from school doning my fresh Christmas haircut feeling fresh and cute only for my pops to see me and react like he saw the ghost of Herbert Macaulay, there and then he told me that he and I cannot stay in the same compound if I don't lower the hair. For crying out loud is there any gold standard when it comes to male hair? I for one think the same way ladies make their hair with different styles to look good, so also should a guy be able to have a haircut that makes him look cute and goodlooking. I have noticed this a lot, even people who are not close to you or anything give you a disapproving look What's your say people?
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by queenitee(f): 10:24am
Lemme wait for someone to say something
Some haircuts and styles are crazy tho and some doesn't even look good
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by dingbang(m): 10:25am
Post a pic of the haircut u had
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 10:27am
dingbang:I have lowered it, plus I didn't snap a picture of it, but its like the haircut In the 3rd pic, tho not as high as that
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by stupidity: 10:29am
This is Africa. Adhere to the rules of your African parents. When you start having your own kids. you bring them up in a way you pleases.
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 10:29am
queenitee:I knew I looked really good with the cut, its was when I lowered it that my pops now said "now you look responsible" I was just hissing in my mind
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 10:30am
stupidity:it's not about the rules now, its about the mentality. n.b my pops is a very liberal man, not just when it comes to haircuts I guess
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Recoverd(f): 10:34am
Well, if u look like a criminal or a tout, cut it
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Coyotejack(m): 10:34am
The only hair cut most father's are used to is skin cut
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 10:39am
Recoverd:this is what I'm talking about, the pictures above do those dudes look like criminals?
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by makydebbie(f): 10:40am
Something like......
Coyotejack:
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by ORIJIN201(m): 10:40am
I don't see anything in Haircuts like the one you posted up there, But when I was in my teenage years before 18, My dad was the one paying for my haircut. He screams any time I cut anything close to that up there. when I clicked 18 I jejely stopped collecting nothing from him I just cut what I like ... that didn't stop him from screaming, but I really don't care when he does. My money my Haircut he could Cry me a River about it.
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Coyotejack(m): 10:41am
makydebbie:
My dear u are right in all ways
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Olasco93: 10:44am
To the Society, hair cut/style matters. But to the Creator, the Heart. Above all, don't underestimate the power behind Skin cut as you won't wear MOG to Solomon Dalung's office with you Bsc and Msc in thy hand seeking for a spot in Golden Eaglets.
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by ikp120(m): 10:46am
makydebbie:Lolzzz
Babe you no go kill me before my time
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by queenitee(f): 10:56am
Lastbender:;Dsorry ehn?
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Draei: 11:12am
Op, their headache...Let them wail on.
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by TheSonOfMark(m): 11:19am
Coyotejack:
Lies actually. The fathers of today rocked full-on afros in the 70's and 80's and they partied arguably more than our generation. It's hypocritical when they try to play the decency card. But I agree, some haircuts might make people pre-judge you negatively .
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 11:22am
TheSonOfMark:preach bro preach!! If you see the skyscraper Afros these men rocked..
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by SlimmB(m): 12:00pm
Recoverd:i like your own hairstyle
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by LordZero(m): 12:05pm
I dey always shake my head when I see their pics when they were young. Thier afro be looking like rain forest and they will be telling you low cut is the best..
It depends on your environment too.. Where I grew up, some haircuts are common among the touts.
OP you should try this, maybe they will stop complaining..
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by EKLE: 12:27pm
op i understand what u mean...d only time me and my parents have issues is when i get a new haircut. they want nothing but low cut....they believe styles like mohawk,dreads makes u look like a tout..but the girl child is left alone flaunting different hairstyles with different colours...that's bullshit...they really need to change how they think..i think we should have d freedom 2 style our hair d we it pleases us so far it is neat...when it comes to choice of hairstyle i disobey my parents full time...we have to fight for our rights na[color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Lastbender: 12:29pm
LordZero:haa brotherly why??
LordZero:haa brotherly why??
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by MarkGeraldo: 12:41pm
I'm not a monk bikokwa oo!
I no go lie eeh, the first time I had my first stylish haircut (afro-punk) apart from lowcut, my mum was like "You have join bad gang" and my dad was like, mute towards me for a whole week...
kai! parents ehn!
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by NevetsIbot: 1:46pm
when i barbed this style for the first time. Dad asked if I paid ten naira for the haircut.
For good two weeks, he kept eyeing me. Lol. Na guess what he rocked bak then... Flat top.
Now he's bald... Nd expects me to barb skin too, laye
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by Iceeydee: 3:21pm
My own problem is my beards and there is this particular man who will never let me rest when he sees me.
He's a family friend and whenever he sees me he'll complain about my beards and ask if I've joined an Islamic group.
And funny enough these people had afros reaching the sky those days. It's funny sha!
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by lepasharon(f): 3:21pm
OP those haircuts you posted are fuckboy haircuts
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by sirOrubebe: 3:22pm
I swear, the thing is so annoying.
Your parents will talk, pastor will talk, Brother Bayo will talk.... After sometime dey be like...
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by ednut1(m): 3:22pm
we have a long way to go in dis country
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by bettercreature(m): 3:23pm
not only in Nigeria,it's everywhere it's just bad in Nigeria
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by 2dugged(f): 3:23pm
Some hair styles are just not it,especially this dread that seems to be the new crase in town
|Re: Why Do Nigerian Adults See Having A "Nice Haircut" As Being Rascally? by emmypong(m): 3:23pm
Ok
