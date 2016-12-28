



Remove every form of hesitation



Try and identify the reason behind your hesitation and do away with it. Be confident in yourself and your abilities and once you can let go of whatever keeps you from asking question when you don’t understand, be it fear, doubt, panic or low self esteem you would have avoided a major hindrance to participating in the classroom.



Be polite.



You have a question or you need extra clarification, politely put up your hands and ask the lecturer to please help you out by entertaining your question.



Learn to explain yourself.



When you are finally granted audience by the lecturer, try and explain yourself as clearly as possible, for example, sir please am a bit confused with the explanation, could you please go through it one more time.



Be audible



Try and make sure that your voice is loud and clear enough for the lecturer to hear what you are saying. Imagine asking for clarification and the lecturer can’t hear what you are trying to say, this can prompt the lecturer to avoid answering your questions.



State the aspect you clearly understand.



Before asking a question make sure that you were at least listening to the lecturer while he was teaching. Then when you end up asking a question, let the lecturer know the part of the lecture you understand, this make you look smart and shows that you have actually been following the lecture.



Then state the aspect that you need further explanation.



After clearing up on the point where you understand, politely ask for help in clearing up the area where you have difficulty understanding. This should put the lecturer in a position to better understand where you need assistance thereby knowing how to better clarify your questions to make sure that you fully come to terms and understand.



Keep it simple



Don’t beat around the bush, go straight to the point and avoid asking more than what is actually needed to understand your area of difficulty. Too much information can make you get an answer that isn’t actually the solution to your problem. The fault then becomes yours and not the lecturers.



Avoid using filler words.



Refrain from using words like “um”, “ermm”, and other filler languages. These words are used when you are thinking of what to say, try as much as possible to avoid them if you want to be seen as smart and intelligent.



Lastly just ask the question.



So you have a question to ask, instead of sitting down and wallowing in your ignorance, just ask the question. The smartest people ask questions when they are in doubt or need assistance, so don’t be scared of asking a stupid question, instead be scared of not getting the best out off every lecture.



