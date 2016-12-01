₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Boko Haram: "we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace" – Army by harbdulrasaq88(m): 3:54pm
The Nigerian Army has declared that the war against the Boko Haram insurgents group has been won.
Theatre commando of the Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operation in the north east, Major General Lucky Irabor stated this at a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.
He however said Nigeria still needs to win the peace despite winning the war against the insurgents.
Given details on how Nigerian troops captured camp zero in Sambisa Forest, said tactical support from the air force aided ground troops in the capture of the forest.
He displayed the Boko Haram flag and the holy book left behind by the fleeing terrorists which he described as the symbol of authority of the leadership of the group.
While calling on Nigerians to report any suspected member of the Boko Haram group living within their midst, Irabor called on information managers to give adequate support to the activities of the military.
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Splinz(m): 3:55pm
How can you claimed winning the war without a corresponding peace
Very soon the army will also set out to win our hearts...
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Pokermon: 3:58pm
but Adesina just denied the news?
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Goldenheart(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by adonbilivit: 4:04pm
if u believe in one Nigeria click like, if you don't share.
#oneNigeria
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by passyhansome(m): 4:05pm
We are watching
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by ojimbo(m): 4:05pm
Give me those so called holy books, i need to use it in cleaning my ass.
Religion is a social Madness
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Aspiregreat: 4:05pm
bogus lie by another incompetent fellow.
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by misteryman: 4:05pm
We are watching
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Emekamex(m): 4:05pm
PMB: Boko Haram has been defeated.
Army: We have won the war.
Adesina: The war on Boko Haram continues.
It is either the government is confused or bad at using words.
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by sarrki(m): 4:06pm
God Bless NA
Rip to the gallant ones
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by davidodiba(m): 4:06pm
Paradox....kudos anyway
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by emmydollars4life(m): 4:06pm
WHAT OF BOMB
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by ayusco85(m): 4:06pm
Pokermon:
Enemies of Nigeria
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Pamela9os(f): 4:06pm
They can't win Nigerian army
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by IsaacBuchi(m): 4:06pm
Is that what our commander in chief, President Buhari, meant when he said we have not won the war?
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by seyikola: 4:07pm
May peace reign in Nigeria forever
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by llprincztonp(m): 4:07pm
thank God for this relieve
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by avasjude1436(m): 4:08pm
I really hope this boko haram of a thing is history
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by brostheo(m): 4:08pm
Government of propagandas,only a fool will believe that boko boys have been defeated
Bruh this niggas are just doing more strategy for a bigger and more successful hit
Everyone especially those in the south east should be security carefully to avoid going to early grave due to the lies of Buhari and others
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Promismike(m): 4:08pm
Good! It's Time to pursue peace. Let's start with sitting around the table to redefine nigeria and restructure it. It time to getison federal allocation and state reliance on federal govenment. It's time to adopt resourse control. It will go a long way to address the issue of agetations and militancy. Round table discussion and Restructuring is needed now not military force.
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by bi0nics: 4:08pm
Ok
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by austine4real(m): 4:10pm
OK next
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by k4kings(m): 4:11pm
Nice one from the milatary..... God bless us
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Silentscreamer(f): 4:11pm
I so much detest those insurgents. Kudos to our gallant army for their efforts.
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Olachase: 4:12pm
thank you our gallant men we appreciate your hard work
when i was sleeping you are awake to give me peace
when i was in shop-rite on X-mas day you are in the forest
sometimes i wonder if you eat three times a day
more grace to your elbow able men
i love you all R.I.P to the men lost
God bless Nigeria
God bless our soldiers
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by castrokins(m): 4:14pm
Buhari - We Have Won The War
Army - We Have Won The War
Adesina - Buhari Doesn't Know The Meaning Of The Word "WON".
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by JoshB92(m): 4:16pm
at least they ve done part of d job..
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by nnokwa042(m): 4:24pm
castrokins:u murderd my day with laff
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by ajalawole(m): 4:25pm
But wait oooo.... Some BH guys are on the run now does that mean we have win.....................
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by ayindejimmy(m): 4:26pm
Splinz:
Is there peace anywhere in the world today?
Looking for peace on earth is a mirage. That's why only the dead can truly rest in peace
|Re: Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army by Qyubee(m): 4:30pm
Olachase:God bless u br
