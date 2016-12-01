Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: “we Have Won The War, We Need To Win The Peace” – Army (3103 Views)

Theatre commando of the Operation Lafiya Dole, the military operation in the north east, Major General Lucky Irabor stated this at a press briefing in Maiduguri, Borno State on Wednesday.







He however said Nigeria still needs to win the peace despite winning the war against the insurgents.







Given details on how Nigerian troops captured camp zero in Sambisa Forest, said tactical support from the air force aided ground troops in the capture of the forest.







He displayed the Boko Haram flag and the holy book left behind by the fleeing terrorists which he described as the symbol of authority of the leadership of the group.







While calling on Nigerians to report any suspected member of the Boko Haram group living within their midst, Irabor called on information managers to give adequate support to the activities of the military.



http://www.newshelm.com/2016/12/boko-haram-we-have-won-war-we-need-to.html



How can you claimed winning the war without a corresponding peace



Very soon the army will also set out to win our hearts... 3 Likes

but Adesina just denied the news?

We are watching 1 Like

Give me those so called holy books, i need to use it in cleaning my ass.

Religion is a social Madness 1 Like

bogus lie by another incompetent fellow. 1 Like

PMB: Boko Haram has been defeated.



Army: We have won the war.



Adesina: The war on Boko Haram continues.



It is either the government is confused or bad at using words. 4 Likes 1 Share

God Bless NA



Rip to the gallant ones 3 Likes

Paradox....kudos anyway

WHAT OF BOMB

Enemies of Nigeria Enemies of Nigeria 1 Like

They can't win Nigerian army

Is that what our commander in chief, President Buhari, meant when he said we have not won the war?

May peace reign in Nigeria forever 1 Like

thank God for this relieve

I really hope this boko haram of a thing is history

Government of propagandas,only a fool will believe that boko boys have been defeated















Bruh this niggas are just doing more strategy for a bigger and more successful hit













Everyone especially those in the south east should be security carefully to avoid going to early grave due to the lies of Buhari and others 1 Like

Good! It's Time to pursue peace. Let's start with sitting around the table to redefine nigeria and restructure it. It time to getison federal allocation and state reliance on federal govenment. It's time to adopt resourse control. It will go a long way to address the issue of agetations and militancy. Round table discussion and Restructuring is needed now not military force. 1 Like

Nice one from the milatary..... God bless us

I so much detest those insurgents. Kudos to our gallant army for their efforts.



when i was sleeping you are awake to give me peace

when i was in shop-rite on X-mas day you are in the forest

sometimes i wonder if you eat three times a day

more grace to your elbow able men

i love you all R.I.P to the men lost

God bless Nigeria

Adesina - Buhari Doesn't Know The Meaning Of The Word "WON". 2 Likes

at least they ve done part of d job..

Adesina - Buhari Doesn't Know The Meaning Of The Word "WON". u murderd my day with laff u murderd my day with laff

But wait oooo.... Some BH guys are on the run now does that mean we have win.....................

Is there peace anywhere in the world today?



Looking for peace on earth is a mirage. That's why only the dead can truly rest in peace Is there peace anywhere in the world today?Looking for peace on earth is a mirage. That's why only the dead can truly rest in peace 1 Like