A new born was found in the gutter this morning at maraba area Ilorin. the little born baby was seen with nylon on it's neck that was used to strangle it to death. Though the identity of the person that dropped the baby there has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report... 1 Like

chaii....we are in a wicked world 1 Like

Some girls get mind oooo





Why not take the boy to a motherless babies home? 8 Likes

...Sickening



Hmmmmm wicked world. Later you see some old women pleading for money not knowing what they have done in the past. 4 Likes

End time coming



Saraki factor 1 Like

A new born was found in the gutter this morning at maraba area Ilorin. the little born baby was seen with nylon on it's neck that was used to strangle it to death. Though the identity of the person that dropped the baby there has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report... Wait till after marraige, dem no go hear. Ok use condom, dem go still complain.



Now dem don go dump baby for gutter.



Wait till after marraige, dem no go hear. Ok use condom, dem go still complain.Now dem don go dump baby for gutter.@GovAhmed. Please take care of the baby.

Gold circle is 60 naira. The heart of man sha 4 Likes

if you are not willing to take care of that child then close your legs and wait for the right time and the right man.



if you are not willing to take care of that child then close your legs and wait for the right time and the right man.This kind of women really have evil hearts. How can one have the mind to strangle such an innocent baby? It's sickening.

Nd many no gt pikin for aouz now... some pple r jst wiked....



no sex, dey ll complain..

ok use condom, dey ll complain





c d end result





igwe mst c dz 3 Likes 1 Share

this poor baby is paying for the carelessness of its loose parents, they should have used protection 1 Like

When we grow up to stop judging abortions, this will stop.... 2 Likes

Osusumustflow comot for house since on sunday and she never return up till now,i hope not what i am thinking





Children that some are praying for day and night. Wickedness in both low and high places

The Heart Of Man Is The Dawn Of Wickedness As It Is The Spring Of Love.

see fine pikin wey so many people will give anything to have but why now

see fine pikin wey so many people will give anything to havebut why nowHow do you sleep at night

God have Mercy

God have MercyMy heart, is heavy

Wicked world

Godddddddd!

sed ones na twenty naira for my area

no doubt the person that did this will never go unpunished....wicked world

This has all shades of evil written on it.

Legalise abortion dem no go gree



Provide a well funded, stream lined foster care system...no they won't set up



They want immature, naiive usually poor women to somehow feed n nuture a young child to become an upstanding member of society.



Blinded by one dumb religion & selfish politicians



Well if only this strangulation was done to many people we won't have so many idiotas on NL or naija in general 1 Like

Wait till after marraige, dem no go hear. Ok use condom, dem go still complain.



Now dem don go dump baby for gutter.



@GovAhmed. Please take care of the baby.



Did u read the part where it was stated that a nylon was tied round the neck which was used to strangle the baby? Your whole post is senseless

Wickedness of man

Wicked world

Damn

This is really disturbing......

08169582770.