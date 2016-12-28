₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,076 members, 3,279,108 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. (8257 Views)
Kidnapped Dangote’s Senior Strategist Murdered, Body Dumped In Gutter / RSS Rescues New Born Baby During Yoruba And Eegun Clash In Lagos / A Lady Beheaded And Dropped In A Lagoon.(viewers Discretion ) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Sharplakezy: 4:06pm
A new born was found in the gutter this morning at maraba area Ilorin. the little born baby was seen with nylon on it's neck that was used to strangle it to death. Though the identity of the person that dropped the baby there has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report...
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by SSkillzzz(m): 4:25pm
chaii....we are in a wicked world
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by GoldenBoi111: 4:46pm
...
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Janetessy(f): 6:02pm
Hmmmm
Some girls get mind oooo
Why not take the boy to a motherless babies home?
8 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Beatzmaker: 6:02pm
...Sickening
How would you like to find out about E-Cooperative Matrix System? Unlike MMM, you get over 400% of your investment of just ₦1000.
2 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Moreoffaith(m): 6:03pm
Hmmmmm wicked world. Later you see some old women pleading for money not knowing what they have done in the past.
4 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by olusola200: 6:03pm
End time coming
Saraki factor
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by lekahm(m): 6:03pm
Sharplakezy:Wait till after marraige, dem no go hear. Ok use condom, dem go still complain.
Now dem don go dump baby for gutter.
@GovAhmed. Please take care of the baby.
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by ednut1(m): 6:04pm
Gold circle is 60 naira. The heart of man sha
4 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by dhardline(m): 6:04pm
if you are not willing to take care of that child then close your legs and wait for the right time and the right man.
This kind of women really have evil hearts. How can one have the mind to strangle such an innocent baby? It's sickening.
6 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Olukokosir(m): 6:04pm
Nd many no gt pikin for aouz now... some pple r jst wiked....
no sex, dey ll complain..
ok use condom, dey ll complain
c d end result
igwe mst c dz
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by kelvino41: 6:04pm
THIS LAND ISN'T FOR SALE. BUYERS BEWARE
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by mhisbliss(f): 6:04pm
this poor baby is paying for the carelessness of its loose parents, they should have used protection
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by iceberylin(m): 6:05pm
When we grow up to stop judging abortions, this will stop....
2 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by IYANGBALI: 6:05pm
Osusumustflow comot for house since on sunday and she never return up till now,i hope not what i am thinking
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by angeltolly(f): 6:05pm
Wickedness in both low and high places
Children that some are praying for day and night.
5 Likes
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by TIDDOLL(m): 6:05pm
The Heart Of Man Is The Dawn Of Wickedness As It Is The Spring Of Love.
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:05pm
Lord have mercy see fine pikin wey so many people will give anything to have but why now
How do you sleep at night
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by cocoberry(f): 6:05pm
God have Mercy
My heart, is heavy
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by princesweetman2(m): 6:05pm
I comment my reserve
.
.
.
.
.
.
Wicked world
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by COOLDK(m): 6:06pm
Godddddddd!
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by IYANGBALI: 6:06pm
ednut1:sed ones na twenty naira for my area
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by thonyrule(m): 6:06pm
no doubt the person that did this will never go unpunished....wicked world
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Salvere: 6:07pm
This has all shades of evil written on it.
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by LorDBolton: 6:07pm
Legalise abortion dem no go gree
Provide a well funded, stream lined foster care system...no they won't set up
They want immature, naiive usually poor women to somehow feed n nuture a young child to become an upstanding member of society.
Blinded by one dumb religion & selfish politicians
Well if only this strangulation was done to many people we won't have so many idiotas on NL or naija in general
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by arabianights: 6:07pm
lekahm:Did u read the part where it was stated that a nylon was tied round the neck which was used to strangle the baby? Your whole post is senseless
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Pamela9os(f): 6:07pm
Wickedness of man
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by shegjazz: 6:07pm
Wicked worldWicked worldWicked world
1 Like
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by omoadeleye(m): 6:08pm
Damn
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by Girlbestfriend(f): 6:08pm
This is really disturbing......
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by isaacasak(m): 6:08pm
08169582770.
|Re: A New Born Baby Was Dropped In The Gutter In Maraba, Ilorin. by cricifixo(m): 6:08pm
We live in a country where people get away with such hideous crimes. Can't police pull cctv footage in the area to find out who dropped the innocent baby? Oh I forgot that cctv is actually a new technology in this country. Can't they take blood samples or simply look for finger prints from the baby's body to find out the b9sterd that ended such a beautiful like in the most gruesome way? Nigeria is just a joke
1 Like
Prophet Caught Sleeping With A Married Woman(picture) / This Is A True Life Story! Its Really Sad-a Must Read For All Nairalander! / Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth $33,300 In Bangkok
Viewing this topic: Ekwulm, Kaymus(m), Marcela04, eLionel(m), spenpe, obisesan2016, crestedguy(m), A4dams(m), manakocha(m), oluangelkay(f), Otutu1(m), emmerks(m), joceey(m), franco3075q(m), saolab, Faithfulbabe10(f), ObiOmaMu, Yesitsme, aklaw1000, isaacasak(m), fedon1(m), Neyolar, tebeth(f), Daneezy and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15